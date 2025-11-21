State Street to Speak at the Goldman Sachs 2025 Financial Services Conference

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) announced today that its Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Ron O'Hanley, and its Chief Financial Officer, John Woods, will present at the Goldman Sachs 2025 Financial Services Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, December 10, 2025 at approximately 9:20 am ET.

An audio webcast of the event will be accessible on the home page of State Street's Investor Relations website, https://investors.statestreet.com/ . A recorded replay will be available on the Investor Relations website later that day, for approximately ninety days following the presentation.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $51.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $5.4 trillion* in assets under management as of September 30, 2025, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 52,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com .

*Assets under management as of September 30, 2025 includes approximately $145 billion of assets with respect to SPDR ® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Investment Management are affiliated.

Investor Contact:
Elizabeth Lynn
+1 617 664 3477

Media Contact:
Mark LaVoie
+1 508 314 2807

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

State StreetSTTNYSE:STTFintech Investing
STT
The Conversation (0)

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX. Capital Haus, a wealth management firm... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Quimbaya Gold video offers rare glimpse of gold exploration journey at Tahami project

Intention to Explore Dual Listings

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Heliostar Metals Ltd 2Q26

Anteros Metals Inc. Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Private Placement

Related News

Gold Investing

Quimbaya Gold video offers rare glimpse of gold exploration journey at Tahami project

Platinum Investing

WPIC: Platinum Market Set for 2026 Stability After Years of Deep Deficits

Copper Outlook: Australia Edition

Magnesium Investing

First Nation-Owned Minago Project Pushes Manitoba into Critical Minerals Spotlight

Copper Investing

Copper Outlook

Precious Metals Investing

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Heliostar Metals Ltd 2Q26

Base Metals Investing

Anteros Metals Inc. Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Private Placement