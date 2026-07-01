State Street Investment Management's SPYM Selected as Exclusive Default ETF for Trump Accounts

The lowest-cost S&P 500 ETF to drive long‑term investing for America's next generation
State Street Investment Management today announced the State Street ® SPDR ® Portfolio S&P 500 ® ETF (Ticker: SPYM ) has been selected by the U.S. Department of the Treasury as the exclusive default ETF for Trump Accounts to provide broad exposure to the U.S. stock market while maintaining low expenses. Trump Accounts are a new national initiative designed to help children begin investing early and participate in long‑term compound growth.
SPYM, the lowest-cost S&P 500 ETF in the market 1 , is designed to provide broad exposure to the largest publicly traded U.S. companies by tracking the S&P 500 index. It offers diversified access to established U.S. businesses across sectors through a single, ultra‑low‑cost investment intended to serve as a long-term core holding that delivers compounding from the outset.
The Treasury‑administered program, established under the Working Families Tax Cut Act, will launch on July 4, 2026, in conjunction with the 250 th anniversary of the United States' Declaration of Independence. Trump Accounts are designed to give children under 18 access to tax-advantaged investment accounts built around simple, low‑cost, index‑based exposure to the companies that power the U.S. economy.
"We are thrilled that SPYM has been selected as the default fund for this important savings and investing initiative," said Yie-Hsin Hung, Chief Executive Officer at State Street Investment Management . "These accounts are designed to make investing simple, accessible and enduring, so families can start early and stay invested over time. Getting there starts here, by giving children a straightforward entry point into investing and helping families harness the power of long‑term, low‑cost exposure to the growth of the U.S. economy from the beginning."
"For more than forty years, we've focused on expanding access to the markets in ways that are durable, scalable and designed for the long term," said Anna Paglia, Chief Business Officer at State Street Investment Management . "By bringing that experience to the Trump Accounts, we're helping support a program built to serve families consistently over time and to introduce investing at a national scale. We are excited to have investors begin their journey with SPYM as their first step into long-term investing."
Under the program, children who are U.S. citizens and born between January 1, 2025 and December 31, 2028 will be eligible for a one-time $1,000 contribution from the U.S. Treasury, invested upon election by an authorized adult when filing federal taxes. In addition, for any U.S. child under 18, individuals may contribute up to $5,000 per year to a Trump Account. All eligible contributions are invested in SPYM by default.
State Street was also among the first U.S. employers proud to match the U.S. Treasury's contribution for eligible children of active employees, further expanding on opportunities for long-term investment growth.
The U.S. Department of the Treasury's full announcement about the Trump Accounts investment lineup can be found here . For more information on how to enroll, visit trumpaccounts.gov .
About State Street Investment Management
At State Street Investment Management, we have been helping create better outcomes for institutions, financial intermediaries, and investors for nearly half a century. Starting with our early innovations in indexing and ETFs, our rigorous approach continues to be driven by market-tested expertise and a relentless commitment to those we serve. With over $5 trillion in assets managed*, clients in 60 countries, and a global network of strategic partners, we use our scale to deliver a comprehensive and cost-effective suite of investment solutions that help investors get wherever they want to go. State Street Investment Management is the asset management arm of State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT).
*This figure is presented as of March 31, 2026 and includes ETF AUM of $1,940.32 billion USD of which approximately $184.18 billion USD in gold assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Investment Management are affiliated. Please note all AUM is unaudited.
1 Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P., as of June 26, 2026. In the United States there are four ETFs that passively track the S&P 500 with no leverage. Within this group SPYM's expense ratio of 2bps (0.02%) per year is the lowest. Peer group consists of SPYM, SPY, IVV, and VOO.
Important Risk Information
State Street Global Advisors (SSGA) is now State Street Investment Management. Please go to statestreet.com/investment-management for more information.
Investing involves risk including the risk of loss of principal.
ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETFs net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns.
While the shares of ETFs are tradable on secondary markets, they may not readily trade in all market conditions and may trade at significant discounts in periods of market stress .
Returns on investments in stocks of large U.S. companies could trail the returns on investments in stocks of smaller and mid-sized companies.
The Fund is classified as "diversified" under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act"); however, the Fund may become "non-diversified," as defined under the 1940 Act, solely as a result of tracking the Index (e.g., changes in weightings of one or more component securities). When the Fund is non-diversified, it may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers.
Frequent trading of ETFs could significantly increase commissions and other costs such that they may offset any savings from low fees or costs.
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Distributor: State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD), Member FINRA and an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of State Street Corporation. References to State Street may include State Street Corporation and its affiliates. Certain State Street affiliates provide services and receive fees from the SPDR ETFs.
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State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC, One Congress Street, Boston, MA 02114
AdTrax 8999661.1.1.AM.RTL
Exp. Date 6/30/2027
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