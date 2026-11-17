New multi-asset ETF tracks an index that comprises assets with potential long-term growth, income generation and inflation sensitivity
Designed, but not guaranteed, to support an inflation-adjusted fixed-dollar monthly distribution
State Street Investment Management today announced the launch of the State Street ® SPDR ® Nasdaq ® MyPaycheck ETF (PCHX), a new multi-asset ETF that is designed to track the Nasdaq MyPaycheck Total Return Index (the "Index"). The Index comprises a diversified portfolio of ETFs offering exposure to multiple asset classes. It aims to provide investors with predictable, but not guaranteed, monthly cash flow while keeping the remaining portfolio invested for potential growth.
PCHX seeks to provide a fixed-dollar monthly distribution adjusted semi-annually for inflation. The fund is designed for investors seeking regular distributions who also want to maintain exposure to investments with long-term growth potential.
PCHX is a diversified fund tracking an index comprising ETFs with exposure to U.S. and international stocks and bonds, commodities and real estate. Monthly, the Index is rebalanced so that the asset class exposure is 50% to bonds, 25% to stocks, 20% to commodities and 5% to real estate. Bonds may provide income, stocks offer long-term growth potential, while exposures including Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), commodities, gold and real estate may help mitigate the effects of inflation.
"Many investors face a deceptively simple challenge: how do you generate cash flow today without losing sight of what you may need tomorrow?" said Anna Paglia, Chief Business Officer at State Street Investment Management . "PCHX is designed to bring those needs together in one ETF by seeking to provide monthly cash flow while keeping investors exposed to growth opportunities and investments that may help add inflation resiliency."
Monthly distributions may be composed of income from the underlying ETFs, realized gains, return of capital 1 or a combination of these sources in order to target a fixed-dollar monthly distribution rather than relying solely on the portfolio's natural yield, which can fluctuate over time. Distributions are not guaranteed and may vary. All or a portion of a distribution may consist of return of capital, which will reduce the tax basis of a shareholder's shares and potentially increase the taxable gain, if any, upon disposition of those shares.
Recognizing that the purchasing power of a fixed income stream can decline over time, PCHX also includes a mechanism through which distributions may generally be adjusted twice a year for inflation.
Learn more about PCHX .
About State Street Investment Management
At State Street Investment Management, we have been helping create better outcomes for institutions, financial intermediaries, and investors for nearly half a century. Starting with our early innovations in indexing and ETFs, our rigorous approach continues to be driven by market-tested expertise and a relentless commitment to those we serve. With over $6 trillion in assets managed*, clients in 60 countries, and a global network of strategic partners, we use our scale to deliver a comprehensive and cost-effective suite of investment solutions that help investors get wherever they want to go.
*This figure is presented as of September 30, 2026 and includes ETF AUM of $2,285.83 billion USD of which approximately $171.88 billion USD in gold assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Investment Management are affiliated. Please note all AUM is unaudited.
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1 Return of Capital represents a return of a portion of an investor's original investment and reduces the investor's cost basis or the initial value of the original investment.
Important risk information
State Street Global Advisors (SSGA) is now State Street Investment Management. Please click here for more information.
The Fund is not an annuity or any other type of insurance contract. Consequently, distributions provided by the Fund are not guaranteed or otherwise backed by an insurance company or any third party. Shareholders receiving periodic distributions from the Fund may be under the impression that they are receiving net profits. However, all or a portion of a distribution may consist of a return of capital. Shareholders should not assume that the source of a distribution from the Fund is net profit . Shareholders should note that return of capital will reduce the tax basis of their shares and potentially increase the taxable gain, if any, upon disposition of their shares. Monthly distribution amounts are not guaranteed, will vary over time, and may decline during deflationary periods. For more information, please visit the Fund's website .
The Fund's exposure to the risks discussed below may be through the Fund's direct investments or indirect through the Fund's investments in underlying exchange-traded products (the "Underlying ETPs"). References to the "Fund" below should be read to also apply to the Underlying ETPs and the Fund's wholly-owned subsidiary organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands where the context requires.
Investing involves risk including the risk of loss of principal.
ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETFs net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns. While the shares of ETFs are tradable on secondary markets, they may not readily trade in all market conditions and may trade at significant discounts in periods of market stress.
Equity securities may fluctuate in value and can decline significantly in response to the activities of individual companies and general market and economic conditions.
The value of the debt securities may increase or decrease as a result of the following: market fluctuations, changes in interest rates, actual or perceived inability or unwillingness of issuers, guarantors, or liquidity providers to make scheduled principal or interest payments, or illiquidity in debt securities markets.
Market Risk: The Fund's investments are subject to changes in general economic conditions, general market fluctuations and the risks inherent in investing in markets. Investment markets can be volatile and prices of investments can change substantially due to various factors including, but not limited to, economic growth or recession, changes in interest rates, inflation, changes in the actual or perceived creditworthiness of issuers, and general market liquidity.
Foreign (non-U.S.) Securities are subject to political, regulatory. and economic risks not present in domestic investments. These risks are magnified in emerging markets.
Commodities and Commodity-Linked Derivatives . Commodity prices can have significant volatility, and exposure to commodities can cause the net asset value of Fund shares to decline or fluctuate in a rapid and unpredictable manner. A liquid secondary market may not exist for certain commodity investments, which may make it difficult for the Fund to sell them at a desirable price or at the price at which it is carrying them.
Funds managed with an index investment strategy attempt to track the performance of an unmanaged index of securities, regardless of the current or projected performance of the index or of the actual securities comprising the index. This differs from an actively managed fund, which typically seeks to outperform a benchmark index. As a result, the performance of a fund managed with an index investment strategy may be less favorable than if such fund employed an active strategy. While a fund managed with an index investment strategy seeks to track the performance of an index as closely as possible, the fund's return may not match or achieve a high degree of correlation with the return of the index due to operating expenses, transaction costs, and cash flows.
Intellectual Property Information :
The S&P 500 ® Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("S&P DJI") and have been licensed for use by State Street Global Advisors. S&P ® , SPDR ® , S&P 500 ® ,US 500 and the 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones ® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones") and has been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices; and these trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P DJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by State Street Global Advisors. The fund is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P DJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of these indices.
Nasdaq ® is a registered trademark of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by State Street Investment Management. The Product(s) have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The Product(s) are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE PRODUCT(S).
Distributor : State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC, member FINRA , SIPC , an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of State Street Corporation. References to State Street may include State Street Corporation and its affiliates. Certain State Street affiliates provide services and receive fees from the SPDR ETFs.
Before investing, consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus which contains this and other information, call 1-866-787-2257 or visit statestreet.com/im. Read it carefully.
© 2026 State Street Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Not FDIC Insured – No Bank Guarantee – May Lose Value
AdTrax 9238677.1.1.AM.RTL
Expiration Date: 11/30/2027
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Media:
Erica Warfield
ewarfield@statestreet.com
516 993 5943