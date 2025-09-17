State Street Investment Management Expands Actively Managed Target Maturity ETFs Suite

- SPDR® SSGA My2035 Corporate Bond ETF and SPDR® SSGA My2031 Municipal Bond ETF provide new solutions for investors to build their own custom bond ladders, which are portfolios of fixed-income securities with varying maturity dates designed to minimize interest-rate risk, increase liquidity, and diversify credit risk
- Investors can leverage the potential benefits of actively managed target maturity ETFs to manage their respective cash flow, interest rate and liquidity needs
- Funds are actively managed using a risk-aware, top-down approach combined with bottom-up security selection that seeks to overweight the most attractive sectors and issuers
State Street Investment Management announced today the launch of the SPDR ® SSGA My2035 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCO) and SPDR ® SSGA My2031 Municipal Bond ETF (MYMK). The two funds expand the SPDR MyIncome ETF Suite, which debuted in 2024 as one of the first actively managed corporate and municipal target maturity bond ETFs in the U.S. market.
"Our growing suite of MyIncome ETFs are designed to help investors pursue higher yields while simultaneously managing risk and cash drag, thanks to the bond selection and management expertise of our portfolio managers," Anna Paglia, Chief Business Officer for State Street Investment Management . "Building a bond ladder with MyIncome, regardless of the market environment or the direction of interest rates, can potentially help build more reliable income streams."
Actively managed by State Street Investment Management's Active Fixed Income Portfolio Management Team, the SPDR SSGA My2035 Corporate Bond ETF invests primarily in corporate bonds maturing in the year 2035, and the SPDR SSGA My2031 Municipal Bond ETF invests primarily in municipal bonds maturing in the year 2031. The funds are designed to distribute any remaining principal and liquidate on or about December 15 in their final year of maturity.
The investment strategies of the SPDR® SSGA MyIncome ETFs are designed to allow the portfolio management team to effectively maximize yield while preserving capital through a robust investment process and prudent risk management. State Street Investment Management's active approach seeks to enhance the income profile of a target maturity ETF portfolio, while also managing for liquidity, sector, issuer concentration, and broader macro risks.
About State Street Investment Management
At State Street Investment Management, we have been helping to deliver better outcomes to institutions, financial intermediaries, and investors for nearly half a century. Starting with our early innovations in indexing and ETFs, our rigorous approach continues to be driven by market-tested expertise and a relentless commitment to those we serve. With over $5 trillion in assets managed*, clients in over 60 countries, and a global network of strategic partners, we use our scale to create a comprehensive and cost-effective suite of investment solutions that help investors get wherever they want to go. State Street Investment Management is the asset management business of State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT).
*This figure is presented as of June 30, 2025 and includes ETF AUM of $1,689.83 billion USD of which approximately $116.05 billion USD in gold assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Investment Management are affiliated. Please note all AUM is unaudited.
