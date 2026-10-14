State Street Investment Management Builds on Nearly 30 Years of Sector ETF Leadership with New Market Sector ETFs

Four new ETFs designed to track market-cap-weighted S&P 500 ® sector indexes
State Street Investment Management today announced the launch of four new State Street ® S&P 500 ® Market Sector SPDR ® ETFs, building on the sector ETF franchise the firm pioneered nearly 30 years ago.
The new funds broaden State Street Investment Management's sector investing lineup with cost-effective exposures designed for benchmark-aware investors, model portfolio builders and asset allocators seeking sector exposures that more closely align with the composition of the market-cap-weighted S&P 500 sector benchmarks.
The new ETFs include:
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ETF Name
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Ticker
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State Street S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Market Sector SPDR ETF
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XLYM
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State Street S&P 500 Consumer Staples Market Sector SPDR ETF
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XLPM
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State Street S&P 500 Energy Market Sector SPDR ETF
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XLEM
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State Street S&P 500 Technology Market Sector SPDR ETF
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XLKM
The new suite is designed to track the market-capitalization-weighted S&P 500 sector indexes, which do not cap individual company weights, reflecting the full weight of the largest companies in each sector.
Each fund primarily allocates assets to the corresponding State Street ® Select Sector SPDR ® ETF, individual stocks in the fund's underlying index and/or derivatives using a rules-based investment process designed to help the fund more closely track the performance of its market-capitalization-weighted underlying index. The corresponding Select Sector SPDR ETFs include: Consumer Discretionary (XLY); Consumer Staples (XLP); Energy (XLE); and Technology (XLK).
"State Street helped create the sector ETF category nearly three decades ago, and investors have changed considerably in how they use sectors since then," said Anna Paglia , Chief Business Officer at State Street Investment Management. "Today, sectors are increasingly used as building blocks in asset allocation and model portfolios. These new ETFs give investors another way to put their views into practice, with exposure designed to more closely reflect the market cap weighting of the S&P 500 sector indexes."
State Street Investment Management launched the world's first sector ETF suite in 1998 and has since built a nearly $400 billion global sector ETF franchise. 1 Today, the firm offers several complementary approaches to sector investing. Across State Street Sector ETFs, Sector Premium Income ETFs and the new Market Sector ETFs, investors can choose solutions designed for different portfolio objectives, including liquidity and diversified exposure, income generation or closer alignment with market-cap-weighted sector benchmarks.
For more information on State Street's sector offerings, visit www.statestreet.com/sectoretfs .
About State Street Investment Management
At State Street Investment Management, we have been helping create better outcomes for institutions, financial intermediaries, and investors for nearly half a century. Starting with our early innovations in indexing and ETFs, our rigorous approach continues to be driven by market-tested expertise and a relentless commitment to those we serve. With over $6 trillion in assets managed*, clients in 60 countries, and a global network of strategic partners, we use our scale to deliver a comprehensive and cost-effective suite of investment solutions that help investors get wherever they want to go.
*This figure is presented as of June 30, 2026 and includes ETF AUM of $2,203.98 billion USD of which approximately $156.81 billion USD in gold assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC acts solely as the marketing agent.
Important risk information
State Street Global Advisors (SSGA) is now State Street Investment Management. Please click here for more information.
Investing involves risk including the risk of loss of principal.
ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETFs net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns.
While the shares of ETFs are tradable on secondary markets, they may not readily trade in all market conditions and may trade at significant discounts in periods of market stress.
Market risk: The Fund's investments are subject to changes in general economic conditions, general market fluctuations and the risks inherent in investing in markets. Investment markets can be volatile and prices of investments can change substantially due to various factors including, but not limited to, economic growth or recession, changes in interest rates, inflation, changes in the actual or perceived creditworthiness of issuers, and general market liquidity.
Equity securities may fluctuate in value and can decline significantly in response to the activities of individual companies and general market and economic conditions.
The Fund is subject to substantially the same risks as those associated with the direct ownership of the securities represented by an underlying ETF in which it invests.
Non-diversified funds that focus on a relatively small number of securities tend to be more volatile than diversified funds and the market as a whole.
All ETFs are subject to risk, including possible loss of principal.
Funds investing in a single sector may be subject to more volatility than funds investing in a diverse group of sectors.
The Fund's assets will be concentrated in a specific sector, which means the Fund will be more affected by the performance of such sector than a fund that is more diversified.
Returns on investments in stocks of large companies could trail the returns on investments in stocks of smaller and mid-sized companies.
Funds managed with an index investment strategy attempt to track the performance of an unmanaged index of securities, regardless of the current or projected performance of the index or of the actual securities comprising the index. This differs from an actively managed fund, which typically seeks to outperform a benchmark index. As a result, the performance of a fund managed with an index investment strategy may be less favorable than if such fund employed an active strategy. While a fund managed with an index investment strategy seeks to track the performance of an index as closely as possible, the fund's return may not match or achieve a high degree of correlation with the return of the index due to operating expenses, transaction costs, and cash flows.
Derivative investments may involve risks such as potential illiquidity of the markets and additional risk of loss of principal.
The information provided does not constitute investment advice and it should not be relied on as such. It should not be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell a security. It does not take into account any investor's particular investment objectives, strategies, tax status or investment horizon. You should consult your tax and financial advisor.
Intellectual Property Information: The S&P 500 ® Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("S&P DJI") and have been licensed for use by State Street Global Advisors. S&P ® , SPDR ® , S&P 500 ® , US 500 and the 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones") and has been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices; and these trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P DJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by State Street Global Advisors. The fund is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P DJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of these indices.
Distributor: State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC, member FINRA , SIPC , an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of State Street Corporation. References to State Street may include State Street Corporation and its affiliates. Certain State Street affiliates provide services and receive fees from the SPDR ETFs.
Before investing, consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus which contains this and other information, call 1-866-787-2257 or visit statestreet.com/im . Read it carefully.
Not FDIC Insured - No Bank Guarantee - May Lose Value
© 2026 State Street Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
State Street Investment Management, One Congress Street, Boston, MA 02114
9173537.1.1.AM.RTL
Expiration Date: 10/31/2027
1 State Street Sector ETFs and State Street Sector Premium Income ETFs had a combined $393.6 B assets under management as of 8/31/2026.
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Colleen Condon
ccondon@statestreet.com
+1 312 465 9499