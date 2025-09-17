State Street Elects Brian Porter to its Board of Directors

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) today announced the election of Brian Porter to its Board of Directors.
Mr. Porter, age 67, has more than forty years' experience in banking and serving institutional clients, including expertise in international banking, risk management, corporate banking, and capital markets. Mr. Porter formerly served as President and Chief Executive Officer of The Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank), which reported total revenues approaching CAD 32.3 billion in the final year of his tenure.
As CEO of Scotiabank, Mr. Porter led the bank through a period of significant growth and global expansion that positioned Scotiabank as Canada's third largest bank in terms of assets. Under his stewardship, the bank made significant strides in innovation and customer service, leveraging technology to improve efficiency and deliver better banking experiences.
Mr. Porter previously served as Group Head, International Banking, managing Scotiabank's personal, small business, and commercial banking operations in over 50 countries. Mr. Porter also served in other roles at the bank, including Group Head, Risk and Treasury, Chief Risk Officer and Head of Global Banking and Markets. He began his career with investment dealer McLeod Young Weir in 1981, which was acquired by Scotiabank in 1988.
"We are very pleased to welcome Brian to our Board," said Ron O'Hanley, chairman and chief executive officer of State Street Corporation. "He has extensive experience in global markets with a strong focus on clients and a track record of innovative leadership. Additionally, Brian has a track record of strong strategic oversight on several public Boards, and we are confident he will be an invaluable asset to ours."
Mr. Porter received a Bachelor of Commerce from Dalhousie University and was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Laws from Dalhousie University and from Toronto Metropolitan University. He currently serves on the Boards of Emera, a Canadian electric utility company, and Fairfax Financial, a Canadian insurance company. He is also Chair of the Board of Governors of Huron University College at Western University and Chair of the Board of the Atlantic Salmon Federation (Canada).
"Brian has invaluable experience leading a large bank through a period of growth and change as well as deep expertise across finance, risk and capital markets," added Sara Mathew, independent lead director of State Street Corporation. "His deep sector knowledge will complement the collective experience of our Board as it executes its oversight responsibilities."
