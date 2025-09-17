State Street Elects Brian Porter to its Board of Directors

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) today announced the election of Brian Porter to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Porter, age 67, has more than forty years' experience in banking and serving institutional clients, including expertise in international banking, risk management, corporate banking, and capital markets. Mr. Porter formerly served as President and Chief Executive Officer of The Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank), which reported total revenues approaching CAD 32.3 billion in the final year of his tenure.

As CEO of Scotiabank, Mr. Porter led the bank through a period of significant growth and global expansion that positioned Scotiabank as Canada's third largest bank in terms of assets. Under his stewardship, the bank made significant strides in innovation and customer service, leveraging technology to improve efficiency and deliver better banking experiences.

Mr. Porter previously served as Group Head, International Banking, managing Scotiabank's personal, small business, and commercial banking operations in over 50 countries. Mr. Porter also served in other roles at the bank, including Group Head, Risk and Treasury, Chief Risk Officer and Head of Global Banking and Markets. He began his career with investment dealer McLeod Young Weir in 1981, which was acquired by Scotiabank in 1988.

"We are very pleased to welcome Brian to our Board," said Ron O'Hanley, chairman and chief executive officer of State Street Corporation. "He has extensive experience in global markets with a strong focus on clients and a track record of innovative leadership. Additionally, Brian has a track record of strong strategic oversight on several public Boards, and we are confident he will be an invaluable asset to ours."

Mr. Porter received a Bachelor of Commerce from Dalhousie University and was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Laws from Dalhousie University and from Toronto Metropolitan University. He currently serves on the Boards of Emera, a Canadian electric utility company, and Fairfax Financial, a Canadian insurance company. He is also Chair of the Board of Governors of Huron University College at Western University and Chair of the Board of the Atlantic Salmon Federation (Canada).

"Brian has invaluable experience leading a large bank through a period of growth and change as well as deep expertise across finance, risk and capital markets," added Sara Mathew, independent lead director of State Street Corporation. "His deep sector knowledge will complement the collective experience of our Board as it executes its oversight responsibilities."

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $49.0 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $5.1 trillion* in assets under management as of June 30, 2025, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 52,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com .

*Assets under management as of June 30, 2025 includes approximately $116 billion of assets with respect to SPDR ® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Investment Management are affiliated.

Media Contact:
Christopher Krantz
+1 617 662 7911

Investor Contact:
Elizabeth Lynn
+1 617 664 3477

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

State StreetSTTNYSE:STTFintech Investing
STT
