Stardust Power Expands U.S. Operations with New Houston Office to Support Muskogee Refinery Build

Stardust Power Expands U.S. Operations with New Houston Office to Support Muskogee Refinery Build

Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SDST) ("Stardust Power" or the "Company"), an American developer of battery-grade lithium carbonate, today announced the opening of a new operational office in Houston, Texas. The Houston office will serve as a project execution hub supporting operations planning as the Company advances its lithium refinery in Muskogee, Oklahoma, complementing the Company's existing Oklahoma City office and broader corporate footprint.

Houston, a world energy capital, was strategically selected for its deep concentration of engineering expertise, access to leading EPC and procurement talent, and established energy infrastructure ecosystem. The location strengthens Stardust Power's ability to efficiently manage project development while embedding the Company within one of the world's premier industrial and energy corridors.

Stardust Power expects to expand its Houston-based team as project execution accelerates, and the Muskogee refinery advances toward milestones. The office's proximity to Oklahoma further supports efficient coordination and on-the-ground execution.

"The Houston office strengthens our operational footprint at a critical phase of development," said Chris Celano, Chief Operating Officer of Stardust Power. "By building out a dedicated project management hub in one of the most experienced energy markets in the world, we are positioning the Company for execution as we advance the Muskogee refinery. This expansion reflects our commitment to deliver domestic, battery-grade lithium that supports U.S. energy security and industrial growth."

The expansion reinforces Stardust Power's commitment to building a resilient domestic battery material supply chain. As the United States accelerates energy transition initiatives and industrial reshoring efforts, the Company's growing operational presence supports its long-term strategy to establish scalable U.S.-based lithium refining capacity and strengthen North American supply chain independence.

About Stardust Power

Stardust Power (NASDAQ: SDST) is building one of America's largest battery-grade lithium carbonate refineries in Muskogee, Oklahoma, strategically located in the center of the United States' growing energy and manufacturing corridor. The refinery is expected to have production capacity of up to 50,000 metric tons per annum and addresses the critical shortage of U.S. lithium refining capacity. Stardust Power is focused on building a resilient American battery supply chain.

For more information, visit www.stardust-power.com 

Stardust Power Contacts  

For Investors: 
Johanna Gonzalez 
investor.relations@stardust-power.com 

For Media:  
Michael Thompson  
media@stardust-power.com 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements 

The foregoing material may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the Company's product development and business prospects. These statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding management's expectations about future business strategies, financial performance, operating results, growth opportunities, market developments, competitive position, regulatory outlook, our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "likely," "may," "model," "outlook," "plan," "predict," "project," "seek," "target," "will," "could," "should," or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and assumptions that involve significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control and are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to: macroeconomic conditions; inflationary pressures; changes in interest rates; supply chain disruptions; evolving consumer demand; competitive and technological developments; regulatory or legal changes; litigation exposure; cybersecurity threats; and fluctuations in foreign exchange rates. In addition, other risks and uncertainties not presently known to us or that we currently believe to be immaterial could affect the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and expressly disclaims any duty to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, even if subsequent events cause expectations to change.

You should consult our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the "Risk Factors" section of its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings on Form 10-Q, for additional detail about the factors that could affect our financial and other results.


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