Stardust Power Announces Q2 2026 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call

Stardust Power Announces Q2 2026 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call

Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SDST) ("Stardust Power" or the "Company"), an American developer of battery-grade lithium carbonate, today announced that it will release its Q2 2026 financial results after market close on Thursday 13 August, 2026.

Roshan Pujari, Founder and Chief Executive Officer and Uday Devasper, Chief Financial Officer will host a conference call at 5:30pm ET on Thursday August 13, 2026, to discuss the Company's results.

Participants may access the call by clicking the participant call link to ask questions:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI63a956c82944416893152e19bf61fe93

Upon registering at the link, you will receive the dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details.

You can also access the call via live audio webcast using the website link to listen in:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/z9vwfde4

Participants should log in at least 15 minutes early to receive instructions.

About Stardust Power Inc.

Stardust Power (NASDAQ: SDST) is building one of America's largest battery-grade lithium carbonate refineries in Muskogee, Oklahoma, strategically located in the center of the United States' growing energy and manufacturing corridor. The refinery is expected to have production capacity of up to 50,000 metric tons per annum and addresses the critical shortage of U.S. lithium refining capacity. Stardust Power is focused on building a resilient American battery supply chain.

For more information, visit www.stardust-power.com 

Stardust Power Contacts

For Investors:

Johanna Gonzalez
investor.relations@stardust-power.com

For Media:

Michael Thompson

media@stardust-power.com


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