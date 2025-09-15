Starcore Reports Q1 Results

Starcore Reports Q1 Results

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSX: SAM,OTC:SHVLF) ("Starcore" or the "Company") has filed the results for the first quarter ended July 31, 2025 for the Company and its mining operations in Queretaro, Mexico. The full version of the Company's Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis can be viewed on the Company's website at www.starcore.com, or SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. All financial information is prepared in accordance with IFRS and all dollar amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

"Although we faced some operational and recovery challenges this quarter, we are confident that the adjustments we've made have resolved the issues, and production will continue as projected," said Robert Eadie, CEO of the Company.

Financial Highlights for the three-month period ended July 31, 2025 (unaudited):

  • Cash on hand is $0.9 million and working capital of $1.6 million;
  • Gold and silver sales of $8.7 million;
  • Income from mining operations of $1.9 million;
  • Income of $0.9 million, or $0.01 per share;
  • EBITDA(1) of $1.3 million.

The following table contains selected highlights from the Company's unaudited consolidated statement of operations for the quarters ended July 31, 2025 and 2024:

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
(Unaudited)
Three Months ended
July 31,


2025

2024
Revenues $ 8,636
$ 8,877
Cost of Sales
(6,739 )
(6,744 )
Earnings (Loss) from mining operations and toll processing
1,897

2,133
Administrative expenses, interest and foreign exchange
(1,502 )
(1,382 )
Unrealized gain (loss) on investment
116

(39 )
Gain on sale of assets
38

-
Income tax - deferred recovery (expense)
378

(316 )
Net income (Loss) $ 927
$ 396
    (i) Income (Loss) per share - basic $ 0.01
$ 0.01
    (ii) Income (Loss) per share - diluted $ 0.01
$ 0.01

 

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA(1)





For the period ended July 31,
2025

2024
Net income (loss) $ 927
$ 396
Depreciation and depletion
792

967
Rehabilitation and closure cost accretion
86

83
Interest expense
1

1
Accretion on share buyback
12

-
Lease accretion
22

15
Unrealized (gain) loss on investment
(116 )
39
Income tax expense (recovery)
(378 )
316
EBITDA $ 1,346
$ 1,817
EBITDA MARGIN(2)
15.6%

20.5%

 

(1) EBITDA ("Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization") is a non-GAAP financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS. It is therefore possible that this measure could not be comparable with a similar measure of another Corporation. The Corporation uses this non-GAAP measure which can also be helpful to investors as it provides a result which can be compared with the Corporation's market share price.

(2) EBITDA MARGIN is a measurement of a company's operating profitability calculated as EBITDA divided by total revenue. EBITDA MARGIN is a non-GAAP financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS. It is therefore possible that this measure could not be comparable with a similar measure of another Corporation. The Corporation uses this non-GAAP measure which can also be helpful to investors as it provides a result which can be compared with the Corporation's market share price.

Production Highlights for the three-month period ended July 31, 2025:

  • Equivalent gold production of 2,130 ounces;
  • Mine operating cash cost of US$2,499/EqOz;
  • All-in sustaining costs of US$3,081/EqOz.

The following table is a summary of mine production statistics for the San Martin mine for the three months ended July 31, 2025 and 2024 and for the previous year ended April 30, 2025:
Actual Results for

Unit of measure 3 months ended
July 31, 2025 		3 months ended
July 31, 2024 		12 months ended
April 30, 2025
Mine Production of Gold in Dore thousand ounces 2.0 2.6 8.3
Mine Production of Silver in Dore thousand ounces 12.3 18.3 49.3
Gold equivalent ounces thousand ounces 2.1 2.8 8.9





Silver to Gold equivalency ratio
94.5 78.7 82.6
Mine Gold grade grams/tonne 1.47 1.92 1.58
Mine Silver grade grams/tonne 12.88 20.03 14.27
Mine Gold recovery percent 77.4% 85.2% 83.1%
Mine Silver recovery percent 54.8% 56.9% 53.0%
Milled thousands of tonnes 54.2 49.5 197.9
Mine operating cash cost per tonne milled US dollars/tonne 98 92 87
Mine operating cash cost per equivalent ounce US dollars/ounce 2,499 1,608 1,936

 

Salvador Garcia, B. Eng., a director of the Company and Chief Operating Officer, is the Company's qualified person on the project as required under NI 43-101and has prepared the technical information contained in this press release.

About Starcore

Starcore International Mines is engaged in precious metals production with focus and experience in Mexico. While this base of producing assets is complemented by exploration and development projects throughout North America, Starcore has expanded its reach internationally with the project in Côte d'Ivoire. The Company is a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility and advocates value driven decisions that will increase long term shareholder value. You can find more information on the investor friendly website here: www.starcore.com.

ON BEHALF OF STARCORE INTERNATIONAL
MINES LTD.

(Signed) "Gary Arca"
Gary Arca, Chief Financial Officer and Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
GARY ARCA
Telephone: (604) 602-4935 ext 214
ROBERT EADIE
Telephone: (604) 602-4935 ext 205

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed nor does it accept responsibility
for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This news release contains "forward-looking" statements and information ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein, including, without limitation, management's expectations and the potential of the Company's projects, are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Company's management and reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward‐looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections or other factors, except as required by law.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES

×