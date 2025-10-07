Starcore Reports Oversubscribed $5 Million Financing

Starcore Reports Oversubscribed $5 Million Financing

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSX: SAM,OTC:SHVLF) (the "Company" or "Starcore") reports that the $5 million private placement announced on August 25, 2025 has been oversubscribed. The Company closed Tranche 1 of the financing on September 26, 2025, with gross proceeds of $2,661,788.75 through the issuance of 10,647,155 Units comprised of 10,647,155 common shares and 5,323,577 warrants to subscribers, with an additional 183,680 warrants issued to finders for the portion of the financing attributable to their efforts.

"With Tranche 2 largely oversubscribed, we are very pleased to have received the support from so many investors from seven different countries wanting to participate in this financing," said Robert Eadie, President and CEO of the Company. "Unfortunately, we are no longer able to accept subscriptions for this offering. We look forward to welcoming new shareholders whose participation reflects Starcore's broadening global reach."

The Company will continue to provide updates and will issue a news release once the oversubscribed offering has been reconciled and pre-cleared for closing.

About Starcore

Starcore International Mines is engaged in precious metals production with focus and experience in Mexico. While this base of producing assets is complemented by exploration and development projects throughout North America, Starcore has expanded its reach internationally with the project in Côte d'Ivoire. The Company is a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility and advocates value driven decisions that will increase long term shareholder value. You can find more information on the investor friendly website here: www.starcore.com.

This news release contains "forward-looking" statements and information ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein, including, without limitation, management's expectations and the potential of the Company's projects, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Company's management and reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward‐looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections or other factors, except as required by law.

