Starcore Provides Voting Guidance amid Canada Postal Disruption

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSX: SAM,OTC:SHVLF) (the "Company" or "Starcore") acknowledges the current postal strike across Canada, which has created significant challenges in ensuring timely delivery of shareholder communications and proxy materials.

To overcome these challenges, Starcore provides the following guidance to its shareholders for the Annual General and Special Meeting to be held on Friday, October 24, 2025:

  1. The Company's meeting materials have been filed and are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Starcore's website at:
    https://starcore.com/en/investors/shareholder-meeting-materials/.
  1. Registered shareholders may download the form of proxy from the above links, or use the QR code below to access the form of Proxy. Please call Computershare at 1-800-564-6253 to obtain your control number so you can proceed to vote by phone or via the internet.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4479/268973_009e6a95a468780f_001full.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4479/268973_009e6a95a468780f_001full.jpg

  1. Beneficial shareholders who hold their shares through a broker and have not received their information from Broadridge Investor Solutions can also scan the QR code above and send it to their broker, requesting that their shares be voted without delay.

The broker can also give shareholders their control number, which will allow the shareholders to vote online or by telephone, as indicated in the proxy form.

Starcore encourages all shareholders to take advantage of the options described above to ensure their votes are counted in advance of the upcoming meeting.

For additional assistance or questions, shareholders may contact vote2025@starcore.com.

About Starcore

Starcore International Mines is engaged in precious metals production with focus and experience in Mexico. While this base of producing assets is complemented by exploration and development projects throughout North America, Starcore has expanded its reach internationally with the project in Côte d'Ivoire. The Company is a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility and advocates value driven decisions that will increase long term shareholder value. You can find more information on the investor friendly website here: www.starcore.com.

ON BEHALF OF STARCORE INTERNATIONAL
MINES LTD.

(Signed) "Robert Eadie"
Robert Eadie, President & Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
ROBERT EADIE
Telephone: (604) 602-4935 ext 205

