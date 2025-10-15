Starcore Finalizes Silver Mine Lease

Starcore Finalizes Silver Mine Lease

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSX: SAM,OTC:SHVLF) ("Starcore" or the "Company") announces that through its wholly-owned Mexican subsidiary, Compañia Minera Peña de Bernal, it has finalized a ten-year lease on land holdings that include a historical past-producing silver mine located in Queretaro, Mexico. The lease encompasses six mineral claims and concessions, and land comprising what is commonly known as the San Juan Nepomuceno Project (the "Tortilla Project").

The Tortilla Project includes a historical mine situated 150 km from the capital, Santiago de Queretaro, 40 km northeast of the San Martin Mining Unit and 5 km west of the La Negra Mine. Mining activity in the area dates back to 1557 with records of continuous operation until 1870 under Spanish control. During this period, the deposit was known as El Doctor Mine. Towards the end of the 19th century, a British company, O. J. Braniff, resumed exploration activities and installed a processing plant to process minerals from the San Juan Nepomuceno and Santo Entierro mines. However, operations only lasted two years. There are no historical production records.

In consideration of an aggregate of MX$5,000,000 (approx. US$268,500), the Definitive Agreement covering the ten-year lease on the Tortilla Project was finalized on October 9, 2025, with terms as follows:

  • MX$2,000,000 (approx. US$107,500) upon signing the Definitive Agreement (paid); and
  • Six monthly payments of MX$500,000 (approx. US$27,000) to start on November 9, 2025, with the last payment due on April 9, 2026.

After all lease payments have been made, the lessor will be entitled to a 2% NSR from mineral production derived from the Tortilla Project.

During the term of the ten-year lease and for two years thereafter, the lessor has the option to sell all of the claims and concessions to Starcore at a purchase price of US$5,000.000. The 2% NSR can also be acquired by Starcore at a purchase price of US$2 million.

Ongoing work on the Tortilla Project has provided valuable information about the continuity and potential of the mineralized structure of the historical mine.

Two main mineralized zones have been identified:

  • Oxides Zone: Average silver grade: 424 g/t, average gold grade: 0.51 g/t, average sampling width: 1.45 m (width of gallery, not of the entire structure).
  • Sulfide Zone: Average silver grade: 973 g/t, average gold grade: 0.43 g/t, average sampling width: 2.80 m.

The grades tend to increase with depth, suggesting greater potential at lower levels which mirror what historical records have indicated.

Preliminary metallurgical tests were carried out by flotation on representative samples from the sulfide zone, with favorable results: silver recovery: 91.49% and gold recovery: 48.25%.

These results demonstrate that the ore is metallurgically treatable by conventional methods, representing a strong opportunity for economic development.

"We are really excited about the potential and economic value of the Tortilla Project," said Robert Eadie, President and CEO of Starcore. "If our technical and metallurgical analyses are confirmed, we believe this investment will deliver significant returns for our shareholders."

Salvador Garcia, B. Eng., a director of the Company and Chief Operating Officer, is the Company's qualified person on the project as required under NI 43-101and has prepared the technical information contained in this press release.

About Starcore

Starcore International Mines is engaged in precious metals production with focus and experience in Mexico. While this base of producing assets is complemented by exploration and development projects throughout North America, Starcore has expanded its reach internationally with the project in Côte d'Ivoire. The Company is a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility and advocates value driven decisions that will increase long term shareholder value. You can find more information on the investor friendly website here: www.starcore.com.

ON BEHALF OF STARCORE INTERNATIONAL 
MINES LTD.,

(Sgd.) "Robert Eadie"
Robert Eadie, President & Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

ROBERT EADIE
Telephone: (604) 602-4935

LinkedIn
X
Facebook

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed nor does it accept responsibility
for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This news release contains "forward-looking" statements and information ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein, including, without limitation, management's expectations and the potential of the Company's projects, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Company's management and reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward‐looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections or other factors, except as required by law.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270603

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Starcore International Mines Ltd.SAM:CATSX:SAMGold Investing
SAM:CA
The Conversation (0)
Starcore International Mines Ltd.

Starcore International Mines Ltd.

Gold mine worker.

Mapping the Junior Mining Journey from Exploration to Production

Junior explorers play a vital role in the global gold pipeline, often discovering and advancing deposits that are later acquired or developed into producing mines. Yet the path from exploration to production is complex, capital intensive and full of risk. For investors, understanding this... Keep Reading...
JZR Gold (TSXV:JZR)

JZR Gold

Keep Reading...
Lynette Zang, gold and silver bars.

Lynette Zang: Gold, Silver Price Surge — "This is the End Game for Fiat"

Lynette Zang, CEO of Zang Enterprises, shares her thoughts on what the gold and silver price surge says about the world today, emphasizing that people are increasingly losing confidence in the monetary system at a global scale. Zang also shares how she's now considering not just a Plan B, but... Keep Reading...
Haytham Hodaly, gold bar.

Gold, Silver in Focus, Investors Flocking to Safe Havens — Wheaton's Haytham Hodaly

Haytham Hodaly of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM,NYSE:WPM) discusses what's driving gold and silver's record-setting price moves. He also weighs in on the company's bull market strategy, and the types of conversations Wheaton is having with investors, saying there's a growing appreciation of... Keep Reading...
Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has... Keep Reading...
Pinnacle Minerals

Pinnacle to Acquire Eight U.S. Critical Minerals, Gold & Silver Projects, Including Past-Producing Assets

PORTFOLIO INCLUDES SIX PROJECTS SURROUNDING PERPETUA’S STIBNITE MINE,AND TWO PROJECTS IN HISTORIC MINING DISTRICTS IN WASHINGTON STATE

Pinnacle Minerals Limited (ASX: PIM) (“Pinnacle” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has entered into a binding agreement for the strategic acquisition of Idaho Antimony Critical Minerals Pty Ltd, an entity that has a binding option agreement to acquire Idaho Antimony Corporation,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Steadright MOU to add Two Further Exploration Licenses to Titanbeach Titanium Project in Morocco

Skyharbour Partner Company Terra Clean Energy Announces Fraser Lakes B Deposit Recognized by Government of Canada as Active Rare Earth Deposit

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Warrants

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

Related News

critical metals investing

Steadright MOU to add Two Further Exploration Licenses to Titanbeach Titanium Project in Morocco

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Partner Company Terra Clean Energy Announces Fraser Lakes B Deposit Recognized by Government of Canada as Active Rare Earth Deposit

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Warrants

Critical Metals Investing

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

Base Metals Investing

Angkor Resources Identifies Second Drill Target for Oil & Gas on its Block VIII, Cambodia

Precious Metals Investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Phase 2 XRF High-Grade Results up to 17.41% Copper from the Upcoming Drill Area at the Wedge Project, Bathurst, New Brunswick

Base Metals Investing

Corcel Exploration Outlines Planned Drill Program at Yuma King, Arizona