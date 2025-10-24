Starcore Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Starcore Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSX: SAM,OTC:SHVLF) ("Starcore" or the "Company") reports the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on October 24, 2025, at which 48.75% of shareholders entitled to vote were present.

Shareholders elected all directors nominated by management, as follows:

  Director Percentage of Votes For  
  Gary Arca 85.44%  
  Robert Eadie 85.44%  
  Jordan Estra 99.94%  
  Salvador Garcia 85.44%  
  Federico Villaseñor 85.52%  

 

All other matters presented at the Meeting received over 96% approval from the shareholders at the meeting, including the appointment of Baker Tilly WM LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of Starcore, and more importantly:

  • the Plan of Arrangement covering the spin-out of the Company's mineral property interests in Côte d'Ivoire; and
  • the private placement offering to raise up to $5,000,000 through the distribution of up to 20 million units at $0.25 per unit.

Subsequent to the Meeting, the Board of Directors appointed Robert Eadie as President and Chief Executive Officer, Salvador Garcia as Chief Operating Officer, Gary Arca as Chief Financial Officer and Cynthia Avelino as Corporate Secretary.

About Starcore
Starcore International Mines is engaged in precious metals production with focus and experience in Mexico. While this base of producing assets is complemented by exploration and development projects throughout North America, Starcore has expanded its reach internationally with the project in Côte d'Ivoire. The Company is a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility and advocates value driven decisions that will increase long term shareholder value. You can find more information on the investor friendly website at www.starcore.com.

ON BEHALF OF STARCORE INTERNATIONAL
MINES LTD.

(Signed) "Robert Eadie"
Robert Eadie, President & Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

ROBERT EADIE
Telephone: (604) 602-4935

