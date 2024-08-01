Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

More Highly Anomalous Rare Earth and Lithium Assays in Brazil Itaipe Project

Cyprium and Glencore Announce Commercial Strategic Partnership

Nova Announces Closing of US$3.3m NASDAQ IPO

Canada Nickel Provides Update on Crawford Project Optimization and Commencement of Pilot Plant Operation

FPX Nickel Adopts Best-in-Class Technology to Reduce Baptiste's Carbon Intensity and Receives BC Hydro Support

Acquisition of Mubende Gold Project, Uganda

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Brightstar Resources

BTR:AU

Prismo Metals

PRIZ:CNX

FPX Nickel

FPX:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence

STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF BUFFALO HILLS DIAMOND PROJECT

Stock Symbol: DIAM: TSX

Star Diamond Corporation ("Star Diamond" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated July 15, 2024 it has completed the acquisition of Canterra Minerals Corporation's ("Canterra") interest in the Buffalo Hills Diamond Project (the "Project"). Star Diamond now owns 100% of the Project.

Star Diamond logo (CNW Group/Star Diamond Corporation)

Star Diamond acquired Canterra's 50% interest in the Project, a land package consisting of 21 mineral leases covering approximately 4,800 hectares located 400 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada , in exchange for the issuance of 17,500,000 common shares of the Company (the "Consideration Shares"). One half of the Consideration Shares are subject to a 12-month lock-up arrangement. In addition to the Consideration Shares, Canterra was granted a 1% royalty interest in the Project.  All of the Consideration Shares are subject to a customary four month hold period.

About Buffalo Hills Diamond Project
Located approximately 400 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada , the Buffalo Hills Diamond Project includes 21 mineral leases covering 4,800 hectares and is a significant and accessible field of diamond bearing kimberlites, with similarities to the Fort á la Corne kimberlites in Saskatchewan, Canada . The Project is located in the Buffalo Hills Kimberlite District, which contains at least 38 individual kimberlite bodies, of which 26 kimberlites are diamond bearing and a number of which outcrop at surface. Exploration on these kimberlites started in 1996, and small parcels of diamonds have been collected from various exploration programs on many of those considered most prospective.

About Star Diamond Corporation
Star Diamond is a Canadian-based corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Shares of Star Diamond trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "DIAM". Star Diamond's most significant asset is its 100% interest in the Fort à la Corne Project in central Saskatchewan.  These kimberlites are located in close proximity to established infrastructure, including paved highways and the electrical power grid, which provide significant advantages for future mine development.

Stay Connected with Us:
X (Twitter) - https://twitter.com/StarDiamondCorp
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/star-diamond-corp/
Facebook - https://web.facebook.com/stardiamondcorp
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/stardiamondcorp
YouTube - https://youtube.com/@StarDiamondCorp

Caution Regarding Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and/or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, Star Diamond's exploration of the Project, Star Diamond's assessment of its cost and management structure going forward.

These forward-looking statements are based on Star Diamond's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Star Diamond and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific. Risks exist that forward-looking statements will not be achieved due to a number of factors including, but not limited to, developments in world diamond markets, changes in diamond prices, risks relating to fluctuations in the Canadian dollar and other currencies relative to the US dollar, changes in exploration, development or mining plans due to exploration results and changing budget priorities of Star Diamond , the impact of changes in the laws and regulations regulating mining exploration, development, closure, judicial or regulatory judgments and legal proceedings, operational and infrastructure risks and the additional risks described in Star Diamond's most recently filed Annual Information Form, annual and interim Management Discussion and Analysis.

For further information: stardiamondcorp@stardiamondcorp.com or (306) 664-2202
www.stardiamondcorp.com

SOURCE Star Diamond Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2024/01/c9551.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Star DiamondDIAM:CADiamond Investing
DIAM:CA
The Conversation (0)
Rio Tinto logo on phone screen.

Rio Tinto's Diavik Diamond Mine Back Online After Temporary Suspension

Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) has resumed operations at its Diavik diamond mine in Canada's Northwest Territories after temporarily suspending work earlier this month due to unstable ground.

According to Rapaport, which heard from a company spokesperson, Rio Tinto halted activities at the site on July 4, when subsidence was detected on an access road leading to the property's A154 pit.

The company’s decision to temporarily suspend operations was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of employees. Subsidence, which involves the gradual sinking of land, can be dangerous.

Keep reading...Show less

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - DIAM

Trading resumes in:

Company: Star Diamond Corporation

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

STAR - ORION SOUTH DIAMOND PROJECT REVISED MINERAL RESOURCES ESTIMATE EXHIBITS SIGNIFICANT INCREASE

TOTAL INDICATED: 72 MILLION CARATS, TOTAL INFERRED: 15 MILLION CARATS

Stock Symbol: DIAM: TSX

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION ACQUIRES 100 PERCENT INTEREST IN BUFFALO HILLS DIAMOND PROJECT

TSX: DIAM

 Star Diamond Corporation ("Star Diamond" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that, pursuant to a definitive agreement dated July 11, 2024 the Corporation has acquired the interest of Canterra Minerals Corporation ("Canterra") (TSXV: CTM) in the Buffalo Hills Diamond Project (the "Project") in north central Alberta Canada . Upon closing Star Diamond will hold 100% of the Project.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lucapa Diamond Company Limited

Lulo Recovers 19 5 Carat Type IIa Diamond

Lucapa Diamond Company Limited (ASX:LOM) (“Lucapa” or the “Company”) and its Lulo Alluvial Mine partners, Endiama and Rosas & Petalas are pleased to announce the recovery of a 195 carat Type IIa diamond from Lulo.

Keep reading...Show less

FORT À LA CORNE PROJECT - RIO TINTO PROJECT EVALUATION: ACHIEVEMENTS AND CONFIRMATIONS

TSX: DIAM

Star Diamond Corporation ("Star Diamond") is pleased to provide a review of the work completed by Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. ("RTEC") on the Fort à la Corne Project ("FalC Project"). From June 2017 until June 2022 RTEC pursued extensive exploration and evaluation analysis on two fronts at the FalC Project:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Bold Ventures Issues Shares for Advertising and Investor Awareness Campaign

Apple reports third quarter results

E-Power Samples 34.8 % Cg in Newly Discovered Graphitic Rock Trends

Zodiac Gold: Advancing a District-scale West African Gold Discovery

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Issues Shares for Advertising and Investor Awareness Campaign

Emerging Tech Investing

E-Power Samples 34.8 % Cg in Newly Discovered Graphitic Rock Trends

Gold Investing

Zodiac Gold: Advancing a District-scale West African Gold Discovery

Tech Investing

RecycLiCo Engages Hatch to Consult on Plant Construction for Taiwan Battery Recycling Joint Venture

Battery Metals Investing

South Star Announces Successful Product Qualification and 100-Tonne Sale of Natural Flake Graphite Concentrate to U.S. Customer

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Engages ICP Securities for Automated Market Making Services

Gold Investing

Building A Growing West Australian Gold Producer

×