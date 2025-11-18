STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION ANNOUNCES BOARD CHANGES

STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION ANNOUNCES BOARD CHANGES

TSX: DIAM

Star Diamond Corporation ("Star Diamond" or the "Company") reports that Lisa Riley and Larry Phillips have both notified the Star Diamond Board of their intention to resign their Board positions effective November 20, 2025. The Company thanks them for their service and will announce their replacements in due course.

