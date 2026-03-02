Standard Uranium Announces Plans for Inaugural Drill Program at The Rocas Uranium Project

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce finalized plans for the first ever drill campaign on the Rocas Uranium Project ("Rocas", or the "Project"). The Project is currently under a three-year earn-in option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Collective Metals Inc. (CSE: COMT) ("Collective"). Pursuant to the Option Agreement, Collective has been granted an option (the "Option") to earn a 75% interest in the Project by funding CAD$4.5M in exploration expenditures and completing a series of cash and shares payments to the Company over three years.
Standard Uranium and Collective are pleased to announce plans for an inaugural drill program at the Project, located south of the historical Key Lake Mine and currently active Mill facilities in the eastern Athabasca Basin (Figure 1). High-priority uranium target areas have been identified following the verification of anomalous uranium occurrences across the Project during the Company's 2025 prospecting and mapping program. These results, combined with compelling geophysical anomalies identified in the 2024 high-resolution ground gravity survey and their integration with historical electromagnetic ("EM") corridors and fault structures, have refined and strengthened the Company's drill targeting strategy.
Highlights:
- Drill Plan Finalized: Phase I drilling will comprise approximately 1,200 to 1,500 metres planned across six (6) to eight (8) drill holes, targeting shallow, high-grade* basement-hosted uranium mineralization. This will mark the first drill program in the Project's history.
- Robust Drill Targets: Diamond drilling will test target zones defined by anomalous uranium identified during the 2025 prospecting program, as well as geophysical work completed in 2024. Geophysical target zones on the Project are located approximately 100 to 200 metres below surface.
- 2025 Prospecting and Mapping: Preliminary results from the surface prospecting and mapping program identified anomalous radioactivity readings of up to 33,000 counts-per-second ("cps"), along with ten (10) separate occurrences exceeding 10,000 cps.
- Fully Funded: Collective will fund 100% of the drill program to satisfy the year-one expenditure requirements under the Option Agreement. Standard Uranium will continue to act as operator for the 2026 exploration programs.
- Key Vendors Secured: The Company has engaged all key contracts for the program and diamond drilling crews will mobilize to the Rocas Project as early as mid-March to begin preparations.
"Our technical team and partners at Collective are thrilled to embark on what will be the first drill program in the history of the Rocas Project. We have worked to integrate the highest-confidence geoscientific data currently available to identify robust targets along an untested structural corridor that we believe is uranium-fertile," said Sean Hillacre, President & VP Exploration for the Company. "Our exploration thesis for the Project is focused on targeting shallow, structurally hosted, high-grade uranium mineralization."
Figure 1. Regional map of Standard Uranium's Rocas Project. The Project is located 75 kilometres southwest of the Key Lake Mine and Mill facilities along Highway 914.
Rocas Exploration Overview
The Company plans to complete the first-ever drill program on the Project in Q1 2026 to begin testing high-priority zones along the main 7.5-kilometre magnetic low/EM conductive corridor, which hosts several uranium occurrences and has remained untested by drilling to date. (Figure 2).
In 2024, the Company contracted MWH Geo-Surveys (Canada) Ltd. to carry out a high-resolution ground gravity survey over the Rocas Project1. Convolutions Geoscience Corporation subsequently completed the processing, interpretation, and modelling of the gravity data. The survey outlined several gravity-low anomalies coincident with historical surface mineralization, lakebed geochemical anomalies, and cross-cutting fault zones along the known conductive exploration trends on the Project.
In September of 2025, Standard Uranium completed a detailed prospecting and mapping program on the Project. Historical mineralized outcrop grab samples along approximately 900 metres of strike length, returned values ranging from 587 ppm U (SN85073) up to 0.498 wt.% U3O8 (SN23901) and have never been drill tested2. Preliminary results of the prospecting and mapping program identified anomalous radioactivity up to 33,000 cps, as well as 10 separate measurements of greater than 10,000 cps3. Geochemical assay results are pending.
Paired with the results from a high-resolution ground gravity survey completed in 2024, this highlights potential alteration halos and identifies high-priority exploration targets along well-defined structural corridors.
Historical airborne EM work conducted in 2017 defined conductive trends on the Project, located west of and sub-parallel to the Key Lake Road shear zone, corresponding with favourable metasedimentary basement lithologies. Multiple parallel conductors, offsets, and termination points indicate a widening of the trend and the presence of potential cross-cutting structures. Additionally, a 2007 field sampling program identified anomalous lakebed geochemical results that rank above the 95th percentile for U, Co, V, and Zn along the conductor corridor, including elevated U/Th ratios4.
The Company believes the Project is highly prospective for the discovery of shallow, high-grade* basement-hosted uranium mineralization. Positioned proximal to the margin of the Athabasca Basin, Rocas boasts shallow drill targets within bedrock under minimal glacial till cover.
Figure 2. Summary map showing EM conductor trends on the Rocas project and highlighting anomalous uranium occurrences across the property.
Qualified Person Statement
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Sean Hillacre, P.Geo., President and VP Exploration of the Company and a "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Samples collected for analysis were sent to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories ("SRC") in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for preparation, processing, and ICP-MS or ICP-OES multi-element analysis using total and partial digestion and boron by fusion. Radioactive samples were tested using the ICP1 uranium multi-element exploration package plus boron. All samples marked as radioactive upon arrival to the lab were also analyzed using the U3O8 assay (reported in wt.%). SRC is an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 and Standards Council of Canada certified analytical laboratory. Blanks, standard reference materials, and repeats were inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals in accordance with Standard Uranium's quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) protocols. All samples passed internal QA/QC protocols and the results presented in this release are deemed complete, reliable, and repeatable.
Historical data disclosed in this news release relating to sampling results from previous operators are historical in nature. Neither the Company nor a qualified person has yet verified this data and therefore investors should not place undue reliance on such data. The Company's future exploration work may include verification of the data. The Company considers historical results to be relevant as an exploration guide and to assess the mineralization as well as economic potential of exploration projects. Any historical grab samples disclosed are selected samples and may not represent true underlying mineralization.
Natural gamma radiation from rocks reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using a handheld RS-125 super-spectrometer and RS-120 super-scintillometer. Readers are cautioned that scintillometer readings are not uniformly or directly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured and should be treated only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive minerals. The RS-125 and RS-120 units supplied by Radiation Solutions Inc. ("RSI") have been calibrated on specially designed Test Pads by RSI. Standard Uranium maintains an internal QA/QC procedure for calibration and calculation of drift in radioactivity readings through three test pads containing known concentrations of radioactive minerals. Internal test pad radioactivity readings are known and regularly compared to readings measured by the handheld scintillometers for QA/QC purposes.
*The Company considers uranium mineralization with concentrations greater than 1.0 wt% U3O8 to be "high-grade".
**The Company considers radioactivity readings greater than 65,535 counts per second (cps) on a handheld RS-125 Super-Spectrometer to be "off-scale."
References
1 Standard Uranium Acquires Umbra and Sable Uranium Projects and Completes Geophysical Surveys on Rocas and Atlantic Projects, Eastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. https://standarduranium.ca/news-releases/standard-uranium-acquires-umbra-and-sable-uranium-projects/
2 Mineral Assessment Report 74B09-0007: Uranex Ltd., 1977 & SMDI# 2465: https://mineraldeposits.saskatchewan.ca/Home/Viewdetails/2465
3 Standard Uranium Confirms Strong Radioactivity at Surface During Successful Exploration Program at the Rocas Uranium Project. https://standarduranium.ca/news-releases/standard-uranium-confirms-strong-radioactivity-at-surface-during-successful-exploration-program-at-the-rocas-uranium-project/
4 Mineral Assessment Report 74B09-0032: Forum Uranium Corp., 2007
About Standard Uranium (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF)
We find the fuel to power a clean energy future
Standard Uranium is a uranium exploration company and emerging project generator poised for discovery in one of the world's premier uranium districts. The Company holds interest in over 241,652 acres (97,793 hectares) in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. Since its establishment, Standard Uranium has focused on the identification, acquisition, and exploration of Athabasca-style uranium targets with a view to discovery and future development.
Standard Uranium's Davidson River Project, in the southwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, comprises ten mineral claims over 30,737 hectares. Davidson River is highly prospective for basement-hosted uranium deposits due to its location along trend from recent high-grade uranium discoveries. However, owing to the large project size with multiple targets, it remains broadly under-tested by drilling. Recent intersections of wide, structurally deformed and strongly altered shear zones provide significant confidence in the exploration model and future success is expected.
Standard Uranium's eastern Athabasca projects comprise over 53,166 hectares of prospective land holdings. The eastern basin projects are highly prospective for unconformity related and/or basement hosted uranium deposits based on historical uranium occurrences, recently identified geophysical anomalies, and location along trend from several high-grade uranium discoveries.
Standard Uranium's Sun Dog project, in the northwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, is comprised of nine mineral claims over 19,603 hectares. The Sun Dog project is highly prospective for basement and unconformity hosted uranium deposits yet remains largely untested by sufficient drilling despite its location proximal to uranium discoveries in the area.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the timing and content of upcoming work programs; geological interpretations; timing of the Company's exploration programs; and estimates of market conditions.
Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Certain important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are highlighted in the "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's management discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2025.
Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies that may cause the Company's actual financial results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied herein. Some of the material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include, without limitation: the future price of uranium; anticipated costs and the Company's ability to raise additional capital if and when necessary; volatility in the market price of the Company's securities; future sales of the Company's securities; the Company's ability to carry on exploration and development activities; the success of exploration, development and operations activities; the timing and results of drilling programs; the discovery of mineral resources on the Company's mineral properties; the costs of operating and exploration expenditures; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); uncertainties related to title to mineral properties; assessments by taxation authorities; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions.
The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Any forward-looking statements and the assumptions made with respect thereto are made as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
