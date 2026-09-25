St-Georges Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Update on Management Cease Trade Order

St-Georges Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Update on Management Cease Trade Order

(TheNewswire)

St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.
 

Montréal, September 25, 2026 TheNewswire - St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE: SX) (OTCQB: SXOOF) (FSE: 85G1) is issuing its fourth bi-weekly default status report in accordance with National Policy 12-203, Management Cease Trade Orders.

On July 31, 2026, the Corporation announced that its consolidated audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, together with the related management's discussion and analysis and Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certifications (collectively, the "Annual Filings"), had not been filed by the required filing deadline of July 29, 2026.

Over the past two weeks, the Corporation, its auditors and accounting team have made substantial progress toward completion of the Annual Filings. Draft versions of the financial statements and related disclosure documents have now been prepared and are expected to be submitted to the Corporation's Audit Committee for review during the weekend.

Based on the progress achieved and the information presently available to management, the Corporation continues to expect that the Annual Filings will be completed and filed on or before September 28, 2026, within the timeline previously disclosed in connection with the MCTO.

The Corporation is also preparing its interim financial statements for the three-month period ended June 30, 2026, together with the related management's discussion and analysis and Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certifications (collectively, the "Interim Filings"). The Interim Filings remain outstanding and are being prepared following the Annual Filings so that they reflect any adjustments arising from completion of the annual audit. The Corporation expects to complete and file the Interim Filings promptly following the filing of the Annual Filings.

As previously announced, the applicable securities regulatory authorities issued a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") against the Corporation's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer. The MCTO prohibits those individuals from trading in securities of the Corporation and will remain in effect until the required filings are completed or until otherwise revoked by the applicable securities regulatory authorities.

The MCTO does not affect the ability of other shareholders of the Corporation to trade in securities of the Corporation.

The Corporation confirms that, since its September 11, 2026, third bi-weekly status update:

  • There have been no material changes to the information contained in its previous announcements that have not otherwise been generally disclosed; 

  • There has been no failure by the Corporation to fulfill its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the Alternative Information Guidelines under NP 12-203; 

  • There has not been any other specified default by the Corporation under NP 12-203, and no such default is anticipated; and 

  • There is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Corporation that has not been generally disclosed. 

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Neha Tally"

NEHA TALLY
Corporate Secretary

About St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.

St-Georges develops new technologies and holds a diversified portfolio of assets and patent-pending Intellectual Property within several highly prospective subsidiaries including: EVSX, a battery processing initiative; St-Georges Metallurgy, with metallurgical R&D and related IP, including processing and recovering high grade lithium from spodumene; Iceland Resources, with high grade gold exploration projects including the Thor Project; H2SX, developing technology to convert methane into solid carbon and turquoise hydrogen; and Quebec exploration projects including the Manicouagan and Julie nickel, copper and PGE critical mineral projects on Quebec's North-Shore, and Notre-Dame niobium Project in Lac St-Jean.

Visit the Company website at www.stgeorgesecomining.com

 

For all other inquiries: public@stgeorgesecomining.com

 

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or

the accuracy of the contents of this release.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp

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