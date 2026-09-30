St-Georges Announces Filing of Annual Financial Statements and Provides Update on Interim Filings and Trading Status

(TheNewswire)
Montréal TheNewswire - September 30, 2026 St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE: SX) (US OTC: SXOOF) (FSE: 85G1) announces that it has filed its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2026, together with the related management's discussion and analysis and Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certifications.
The Annual Filings are available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Financial Results
For the year ended March 31, 2026, the Corporation reported a net loss of $4,384,254, compared with $3,843,283 for the previous year.
The current year loss includes a non-cash equipment impairment charge of $1,712,799.
Net cash used in operating activities was $332,337, and cash and funds held in trust totaled $84,250 at March 31, 2026.
Readers should review the Annual Filings for a complete discussion of the Corporation's financial results, subsequent events and risks, including the going-concern disclosure in Note 1, summarized below.
Outstanding Interim Filings and Trading Status
The Corporation remains in default of its continuous disclosure obligations because its interim financial statements for the three-month period ended June 30, 2026, together with the related management's discussion and analysis and Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certifications (collectively, the "Interim Filings"), remain outstanding.
The Corporation is completing the Interim Filings to reflect adjustments arising from the annual audit and expects to file them promptly following the Annual Filings.
The failure-to-file cease trade order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission remains in effect. The Corporation does not expect trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange to resume until the Interim Filings have been filed, the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable securities regulators have completed their review of the filings, and the required regulatory and exchange approvals have been obtained. There can be no assurance regarding the timing of revocation of the cease trade order or the resumption of trading.
In the United States, the Corporation expects its shares to be quoted on the Pink tier of OTC Markets for the foreseeable future. This quotation status does not constitute reinstatement of trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange or revocation of the cease trade order.
EVSX Operational Update
Following a standstill and care-and-maintenance period during July and August 2026, EVSX resumed battery processing activity at its Thorold, Ontario facility in September 2026. Management's priorities include increasing processing volumes, generating revenue from processing fees and sales of recovered materials, and addressing outstanding obligations.
EVSX's processing activities are supported by its agreement with Call2Recycle, with revenue expected to be supplemented by spot sales of recovered zinc and other metals. The Corporation's operating and financing plans, together with the associated risks, are described in the Annual Filings.
Going Concern Disclosure
The Corporation's consolidated financial statements include a going-concern disclosure in Note 1.
The conditions described include EVSX's operating and creditor obligations, together with the financing requirements of St-Georges and its subsidiaries. Management's plans include increasing EVSX's processing revenue and sales of recovered materials, pursuing additional financing and managing expenditures. The achievement of these plans remains uncertain, and a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Corporation's ability to continue as a going concern. Readers should review Note 1 of the consolidated financial statements for complete disclosure.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"Frank Dumas"
FRANK DUMAS
Chairman of the Board
About St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.
St-Georges develops new technologies and holds a diversified portfolio of assets and patent-pending Intellectual Property within several highly prospective subsidiaries including: EVSX, a battery processing initiative; St-Georges Metallurgy, with metallurgical R&D and related IP, including processing and recovering high grade lithium from spodumene; Iceland Resources, with high grade gold exploration projects including the Thor Project; H2SX, developing technology to convert methane into solid carbon and turquoise hydrogen; and Quebec exploration projects including the Manicouagan and Julie nickel, copper and PGE critical mineral projects on Quebec's North-Shore, and Notre-Dame niobium Project in Lac St-Jean.
Visit the Company website at www.stgeorgesecomining.com
For all other inquiries: public@stgeorgesecomining.com
The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or
the accuracy of the contents of this release.
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