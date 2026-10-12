SSA Commissioner Headlines Columbus Day at the NYSE: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on October 12th
- SSA Commissioner Frank Bisignano is among notable figures at NYSE for Columbus Day.
- He will join NYSE Live to discuss his Italian American heritage.
- Bisignano, who was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in May 2025, has focused on modernizing the SSA's technology and customer service.
- Diraq has been selected by the U.S. Defense Research Projects Agency to advance to the final stage of its Quantum Benchmarking Initiative.
- The company will deploy up to $300 million to support independent verification + validation of its quantum computing solution.
- Diraq says it will deploy the world's first silicon spin quantum computer to operate in a shared commercial data center before the end of 2026.
- Earnings season and inflation reports headline this week's market activity.
- Banking giants including JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) will reveal their quarterly figures in the coming days.
- Elevated Treasury yields and oil prices continue to drive economic sentiment.
Opening Bell
Social Security Administration Commissioner Frank Bisignano rings the Opening Bell
Closing Bell
Alpine Income Trust (NYSE: PINE) celebrates nearly seven years on the NYSE
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SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
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