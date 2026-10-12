SSA Commissioner Headlines Columbus Day at the NYSE: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on October 12th

  • SSA Commissioner Frank Bisignano is among notable figures at NYSE for Columbus Day.
    • He will join NYSE Live to discuss his Italian American heritage.
    • Bisignano, who was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in May 2025, has focused on modernizing the SSA's technology and customer service.
  • Diraq has been selected by the U.S. Defense Research Projects Agency to advance to the final stage of its Quantum Benchmarking Initiative.
    • The company will deploy up to $300 million to support independent verification + validation of its quantum computing solution.
    • Diraq says it will deploy the world's first silicon spin quantum computer to operate in a shared commercial data center before the end of 2026.
  • Earnings season and inflation reports headline this week's market activity.
    • Banking giants including JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) will reveal their quarterly figures in the coming days.
    • Elevated Treasury yields and oil prices continue to drive economic sentiment.

Opening Bell
Social Security Administration Commissioner Frank Bisignano rings the Opening Bell

Closing Bell
Alpine Income Trust (NYSE: PINE) celebrates nearly seven years on the NYSE

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

NorthStar Earth & Space Enterprises at NYSE Oct. 9

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SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2026/12/c3460.html

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