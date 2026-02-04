Sranan Updates Status on Late Filing of Financial Statements

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN,OTC:SRANF) (OTCQB: SRANF) ("Sranan" or the "Company") further to the Company's news release dated January 21, 2026, the Company continues to work towards the filing of its annual audited financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and CEO and CFO certifications for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 (the "Required Filings").

The Company is working with its auditor to address complexities associated with the acquisition structure and has made progress. Sranan is responding to audit requests as information becomes available, with approximately 20% remaining outstanding. Previously outstanding items relating to operations in Suriname have been provided, and the Company is addressing additional requests as they arise. Key outstanding items include third-party confirmations, review of tax working papers, and documentation relating to equipment acquired during the financial year. Sranan remains in ongoing communication with its auditor to confirm any remaining documentation requirements and has committed to providing any outstanding materials promptly upon request. Sranan anticipates that the audited financial statements will be completed and filed on or before February 27, 2026.

The Required Filings were due to be filed by January 28, 2026. In connection with the anticipated delays in making the Required Filings, the Company made an application for a Management Cease Trade Order ("MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") to the Alberta Securities Commission, as principal regulator for the Company, and the MCTO was issued on January 29, 2026. The MCTO restricts all trading by the Company's CEO and CFO in securities of the Company, whether direct or indirect. The issuance of the MCTO will not affect the ability of persons who are not directors, officers or insiders of the Company to trade their securities. The MCTO will remain in effect until the Required Filings are filed or until it is revoked or varied.

The Company currently expects to file its interim first-quarter financial statements on or before the applicable filing due date.

Both the Company and its auditors are working diligently towards the completion and filing of the Required Filings, and the Company will provide additional updates.

The Company confirms that it intends to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines described in NP 12-203 by issuing bi-weekly default status reports in the form of a news release until it meets the Required Filings requirement. The Company has not taken any steps towards any insolvency proceeding and the Company has no material information relating to its affairs that has not been generally disclosed.

About Sranan Gold

Sranan Gold Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Suriname and Canada. The Company's flagship Tapanahony Project covers 29,000 hectares in one of Suriname's most prolific artisanal gold mining districts.

For more information, please visit http://www.sranangold.com.

For further information, please contact:
Oscar Louzada, CEO
+31 6 25438975

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENT OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to Sranan and there is no assurance that the actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates," "believes," "targets," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "may," "will," "could" or "would."

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding management's expectations about obtaining the MCTO and completing the Required Filings within the anticipated timeline. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Sranan does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements or information, except as required by applicable securities laws. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

