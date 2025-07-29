Sranan Gold (CSE:SRAN)

Sranan Gold: Unlocking Suriname’s Next Multi-Million-Ounce Discovery in the Guiana Shield

Sranan Gold (CSE:SRAN,FSE:P84) is a junior exploration company focused on Suriname, a South American country that produces over 600,000 ounces of gold annually. The company’s flagship project is located in the highly prospective Guiana Shield, one of the world’s most underexplored and gold-rich geological regions.

Sranan’s 29,000-hectare Tapanahony gold project sits atop a historic mining belt with strong geochemical and structural markers. Leveraging local knowledge, legacy drill data, and modern exploration tools, the company aims to define its first gold resource along a 4.5 km mineralized corridor.

Aerial view Sranan Gold's Tapanahony project with labeled pits and 4.5 km path through the forest.

Backed by the discovery team behind Suriname’s major deposits—Merian, Rosebel, and Saramacca—Sranan is targeting hard-rock gold beneath saprolite zones, with plans to accelerate drilling, grow its land position, and deepen community ties.

Company Highlights

  • District-scale land position: The 29,000-hectare Tapanahony project covers one of Suriname’s oldest and most productive artisanal mining districts, offering untested hard-rock upside within the Guiana Shield, home to numerous multi-million-ounce gold deposits.
  • Immediate drill targets: A 10,000-metre diamond drilling program is set to kick off in 2025 across the 4.5 km Poeketi-Randy trend, targeting high-grade shear zones validated by historic IAMGOLD drilling.
  • World-class discovery pedigree: The technical team has led or co-led discoveries at Merian (7 Moz, Newmont), Rosebel (13.7 Moz, now Zijin) and Saramacca (1.5 Moz).
  • Deep in-country knowledge: Geologists are locally trained at Anton de Kom University and have decades of experience in Suriname’s regolith-dominated terrain.

Unlocking Suriname’s next multi-million-ounce discovery in the Guiana Shield

Sranan Gold Announces Investor Webinar on Exploration Activities at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname

Sranan Gold Announces Investor Webinar on Exploration Activities at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") invites investors to attend the Company's upcoming live webinar presentation and audience Q&A.

CEO Oscar Louzada will provide an overview of the Company's 29,000-hectare Tapanahony Project in Suriname, where historical drilling and artisanal mining underscore the project's resource potential, and a sufficiently funded drilling campaign is set to commence imminently.

Sranan Gold Provides Progress Update on Drilling Campaign at the Tapanahony Gold Project in Suriname

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces updates on activities related to the upcoming drilling campaign at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname. The geological, logistical support and drill teams are on site and actively engaged in drilling-related activities.

The construction of camp infrastructure, core logging and storage facilities is nearing completion. Two drills acquired by Sranan, as well as downhole equipment, have arrived on site in preparation for imminent drilling.

Encouraging Drilling Results at BD & BST

Encouraging Drilling Results at BD & BST

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Encouraging Drilling Results at BD & BST

Fremont mine.

Gold Rush 2.0: Why California is Poised for a Mining Renaissance

With modern technology, a rising gold price and renewed government support for domestic mineral production, mining companies and investors are taking a second look at historic districts and brownfield projects once considered uneconomic — and California’s long-overlooked gold deposits are squarely back in focus.

The California Gold Rush of 1848 wasn’t just a pivotal moment in American history — it was one of the most profitable mineral booms ever recorded. Sparked by a discovery at Sutter’s Mill, the gold rush drew over 300,000 people and produced more than 25 million ounces of gold, much of it from the now-famous Mother Lode Belt.

At the peak of the gold rush, California was producing nearly 1 million ounces per year, including an estimated 1.4 million ounces from the Mariposa District alone. However, the low price of gold at the time and limitations with mining methods during the 19th and early 20th century, have left much of the gold-bearing rock unmined.

Wooden blocks with "M & A" on a keyboard background.

Torex to Acquire Prime Mining in US$449 Million Deal, Expands Mexican Gold-Silver Portfolio

Torex Gold (TSX:TXG,OTCQX:TORXF) is acquiring Prime Mining (TSX:PRYM,OTCQX:PRYM) in an all-share deal worth US$449 million, gaining full control of the Los Reyes gold-silver project in Mexico as it builds out an Americas-focused mining portfolio.

Under the terms of the deal, Torex will gain 100 percent ownership of Prime’s Los Reyes project in Sinaloa, an advanced-stage gold-silver asset with indicated resources of 1.5 million ounces of gold and 54 million ounces of silver, and inferred resources of 538,000 ounces of gold and 21.6 million ounces of silver.

Aurum hits 1.43m at 234.35 g/t gold from 107m at BMT3

Aurum hits 1.43m at 234.35 g/t gold from 107m at BMT3

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits 1.43m at 234.35 g/t gold from 107m at BMT3

Magnifying glass over Newmont's website with financial charts in the background.

Newmont Uses Drones, Remote Equipment to Reach Trapped Miners in Red Chris Mine

Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) has deployed drones and a remote-controlled scoop to help rescue three workers trapped underground since Tuesday (July 22) at its Red Chris gold mine in BC.

The incident occurred during work on a non-producing section of the mine’s underground development project.

According to the company, the three contract employees were initially located more than 500 meters beyond the site of the first collapse. They were directed to relocate to a designated refuge chamber before a second fall of ground sealed off the access way and disrupted communication.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Angkor Resources Meets Ministry To Expand Boundary Of Oil & Gas Block VIII, Cambodia

BPH Energy Limited Quarterly Activities Report

Vertex Minerals Limited Capital Raising Update

Radiopharm Theranostics reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results and Business Update

