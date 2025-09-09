Sranan Gold Announces Additional High-Grade Trench Results of 8.9 Grams per Tonne Gold over 5 Metres at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname, Further Expanding the Randy Trend

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces further high-grade channel samples from its ongoing trenching program at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname. The sampling is being conducted concurrently with diamond core drilling at the Randy trend on the project. An interval of 5 metres that averaged 8.9 gramstonne (gt)* gold was mapped and sampled (see Table 1). The trench is west of the previously announced trench 25RACH-001 (see news release dated August 7, 2025). Trenching is being used to extend mineralization at Randy's Pit as well as the area of historical drilling by Iamgold. This trench is the western extension of previously sampled zones 150 metres south of Randy's Pit (see Figure 1).

Mineralization is hosted within northeast striking sheared felsic intrusive lithologies within a siltstone-basalt sequence encountered at Randy's Pit. This northeast-oriented mineralized interval is parallel to similar shears in trench 25RACH-002, where a grab sample of 57 g/t was taken. Trenches are being excavated south of Randy's Pit to extend the Randy's Pit mineralized corridor for future drilling. The observation of northeast shearing is further evidence of the complexity of the mineralized system, which is positive for gold mineralization.

Table 1: Mineralized zone in trench 25RACH-005.

Sample ID Easting Northing FROM (m) TO (m) INTERVAL (m) FA Au (g/t)
1862939 766430.2 455047.0 57 58 1 0.03
1862941 766428.7 455047.6 59 61 1 0.09
1862942 766428.0 455049.1 61 63 2 18.78
1862943 766428.0 455049.0 62 63 1 3.61
1862944 766428.0 455049.1 63 64 1 1.93
1862945 766426.6 455052.9 64 65 1 1.56
1862946 766428.6 455052.9 65 66 1 0.45
1862947 766425.0 455055.3 67 69 2 0.12
1862948 766415.0 455054.5 69 71 2 0.09

 

*Cutoff of 1 g/t

Dr. Dennis LaPoint, EVP of Exploration and Corporate Development, commented: "Trenching is the ideal tool to continue to extend the near surface expression of gold mineralized on the Randy trend. Trenches are selected based on topography and geology to best sample saprolite (weathered bedrock). For this trench, we are resampling the mineralized interval and adjoining channel samples to verify results and understand assay variability."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10997/265575_43753fbbb44e38cf_001.jpg

Figure 1: Recent drone image looking down eastward showing ongoing trenching on the Randy trend.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10997/265575_43753fbbb44e38cf_001full.jpg

Samples were prepared and assayed by Filab in Paramaribo, Suriname. All samples >2 g/t were re-assayed with 50-gram re-assay and gravimetric assay. Standard QA/QC procedures were followed which showed a satisfactory level of reproducibility. Reject samples will be sent to an independent lab for confirmation of assay results following standard procedures. Channel sampling, trenching and drilling are used to determine average grade and thickness. The Company notes that the channel samples may not represent true thickness of mineralization.

About Sranan Gold

Sranan Gold Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Suriname. The highly prospective Tapanahony Project is located in the heart of Suriname's modern-day gold rush. Tapanahony covers 29,000 hectares in one of the oldest and largest small-scale mining areas of Suriname.

Sranan Gold also owns the Aida Property consisting of five mineral claims within the Kamloops Mining Division in British Columbia, Canada.

For more information, visit sranangold.com.

Qualified Person

Dr. Dennis J. LaPoint, Ph.D., P.Geo. a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43‐101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this release. Dr. LaPoint is not independent of Sranan Gold, as he is the Company's EVP of Exploration and Corporate Development.

Information contact
Oscar Louzada, CEO
+31 6 25438975

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENT OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, without limitation, the timing, nature, scope and details regarding the Company's exploration plans and results at its projects. Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, its projects, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements reflect the company's current expectations regarding future events, performance and results and speak only as of the date of this release. Further details about the risks applicable to the Company are contained in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under the Company's profile.

Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

