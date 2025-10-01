Spotlight on U.S. Gold Corp's CK Gold Project at Better In Our Backyard's First Annual Mining & Energy Expo

U.S. Gold Corp. (Nasdaq: USAU) (the "Company", "we" "our" or "us"), a U.S.-focused gold and copper exploration and development company, is please to announce its participation in the Inaugural Better in our Backyard ("BIOBY") Mining and Energy Expo (the "Expo"), taking place October 1-3, 2025 in Bloomington, Minnesota . Company President and CEO Mr. George Bee will join industry leaders for a panel discussion on "Permitted Copper Projects," highlighting the critical role of streamlined permitting in advancing domestic critical mineral production (the "Panel Discussion").

The Panel Discussion, moderated by Chris Temple , Founder & Publisher of The National Investor, is scheduled for 8:15 – 9:00 AM Central Time on October 2, 2025 . Mr. Bee will share insights alongside Adam Hawkins , President of TAGC Ventures; Robert Winton , Senior VP of Operations at Gunnison Copper; and Barry O'Shea , President & CEO of Highland Copper. The Panel Discussion will explore opportunities and challenges in developing permitted copper assets amid growing demand for copper in the energy transition and U.S. supply chain security.

Event: Better In Our Back Yard - Mining & Energy Expo 2025
Date: October 1-3, 2025 - Mall of America ( Bloomington, MN )
Panel Discussion: Mr. George Bee participating in a panel discussion on Permitted Copper Projects in the USA Thursday October 2, 2025 @ 8:15am Central Time
Registration : Invitation Only

U.S. Gold Corp.'s CK Gold Project in Wyoming—a fully permitted, advanced-stage gold-copper deposit—exemplifies the potential of shovel-ready projects to deliver economic benefits, job creation, and essential metals for clean energy technologies. With a recently completed Pre-Feasibility Study demonstrating robust economics, the project is poised for feasibility-level advancement in 2025, positioning it as a cornerstone of domestic copper and gold production.

"We are excited to participate in BIOBY's landmark Mining and Energy Expo, a vital platform for fostering collaboration among industry stakeholders, policymakers, and investors," said George Bee , President and CEO of U.S. Gold Corp. "Our CK Gold Project is a testament to the viability of permitted U.S. copper and gold resources, and this panel offers an ideal opportunity to underscore how such projects can accelerate America's critical minerals independence while driving sustainable growth in mining communities."

The Expo, hosted by Better In Our Back Yard (BIOBY), gathers executives, landowners, institutional investors, manufacturers, tribal advisors, and technology leaders to address key issues in mining and energy development, including permitting reforms, critical mineral supply chains, and infrastructure needs. The event underscores the momentum behind responsible industrial development in northern Minnesota and beyond.

About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold and copper exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. Our CK Gold Project is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Feasibility Study technical report, which was completed by Samuel Engineering Inc. Our Keystone exploration property is on the Cortez Trend in Nevada . Our Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho . For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please visit https://www.usgoldcorp.com/ .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "plans," "expects" or "does not expect," "is expected," "budget," "scheduled," "intends," "anticipates" or "does not anticipate," "proposed," "aims," "forecast," "estimates," "believes," "continues" and "intend," among others, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions events or results "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will be taken," "occur or "be achieved", although not all forward-looking statements include these words or phrases. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections, guidance, potential or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements related to the Expo, the Company's participation therein and topics to be discussed, and the attendance of other participants, including executives, landowners, institutional investors, manufacturers, tribal advisors, and technology leaders; the positioning of the Company's CK Gold Project and its potential for feasibility-level advancement in 2025; and the viability of permitted U.S. copper and gold resources, and the potential for such projects to accelerate America's critical minerals independence while driving sustainable growth in mining communities. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts nor assurances of future performance but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Forward-looking statements are based on our opinions, estimates and assumptions that we considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such information is stated, subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be reviewed at www.sec.gov . The Company undertakes no duty to correct or update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws..

For further information
U.S. Gold Corp.
Investor Relations
+1 800 557 4550
ir@usgoldcorp.com
www.usgoldcorp.com

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spotlight-on-us-gold-corps-ck-gold-project-at-better-in-our-backyards-first-annual-mining--energy-expo-302571854.html

SOURCE U.S. Gold Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

