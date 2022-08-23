Lithium Investing News

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce the achievement of certain development milestones and planned future activities regarding the Incahuasi Salar property and Pocitos Salar property, respectively.

Incahuasi Salar

  • On March 23, 2022, the Company acquired an 80% interest in the Candela II project by paying USD$1,000,000 and continues to have the right to option the other 20%;

  • On August 10, 2022, the Company completed and lodged an initial NI 43-101 compliant drilling report with 161ppm lithium sample recorded, and identified an aquifer at 200m depth in drill hole INCA-21-05R;

  • Based on five exploratory (5) drill holes from the Company's initial drilling report, it was determined that a production drill hole program be completed;

  • The Company is actively searching for a drilling contract to execute the Company's five (5) hole production drill program at Candela II that will include one or more production wells where a submersible pump can be used to do a brine flow test;

  • The Company anticipates that an amended work plan for the drilling program at Incahuasi will be lodged shortly; and

  • The Company expects a mineral resource estimate to be computed after the five (5) production drill hole program is completed.

Pocitos Salar

  • The Company has lodged an addendum for the purposes of maintaining the road onto the Salar in order to facilitate drilling;

  • Community permission has been granted to drill a well on Pocitos 2 to a depth of 400m; and

  • The Company is actively searching for a drilling contract to drill an exploratory well at Pocitos II, bordering Pocitos I project.

Nader Vatanchi, CEO of Spey, commented: "We have made progress with our flagship project in the Incahuasi Salar and Pocitos over the last year despite the challenges we faced. We thank our loyal shareholders for their support and patience during the difficult times. Over the coming months, we will continue working to advance our lithium projects with the goal of maximizing shareholder value."

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Phillip Thomas, BSc. Geol, MBM, FAusIMM, MAIG, MAIMVA(CMV), who is a "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 ").

Technical Report

Scientific and technical information relating to the Incahuasi Salar property is supported by the technical report titled " Technical Report for the Incahuasi Salar Lithium Concession, Salta Province, Argentina ", dated June 10, 2022 (the " Technical Report "), and prepared by Michael J. Rosko for Spey. Reference should be made to the full text of the Technical Report, which was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and is available electronically on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) under the Company's issuer profile, for a description of the Company's data verification and QA/QC procedures.

About Spey Resources Corp.

Spey Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company which holds two option agreements to acquire 100% interest in the Candela II, Pocitos I and II lithium brine projects located in the Salta Province, Argentina. Spey also holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Silver Basin Project located in the Revelstoke Mining Division of British Columbia as well as an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Kaslo Silver project, west of Kaslo, British Columbia.

For more information, please contact:

Nader Vatanchi CEO, Director

nader@speyresources.ca
778-881-4631

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, ‎‎‎‎including, but not limited to, with respect to the Company acquiring the remaining 20% interest in Candella II project, completing a production drill hole program at the Candella II project, lodging a work plan for the drilling program at Incahuasi , computing mineral resource estimates, and generally advancing the Company's projects. The Company ‎‎provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying ‎‎information about current ‎‎expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that ‎‎such statements may not be ‎‎appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to ‎‎inherent risks and ‎‎uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that ‎‎expectations, ‎‎forecasts, predictions, projections, or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that ‎‎assumptions may not ‎‎be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. ‎‎These risks and ‎‎uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company's ‎‎public filings ‎‎under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has ‎‎attempted to identify ‎‎important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ ‎‎materially from those ‎‎described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause ‎‎actions, events or ‎‎results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that ‎‎such information ‎‎will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from ‎‎those ‎‎anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or ‎‎revise any ‎‎forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or ‎‎otherwise unless ‎‎required by law.‎

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this ‎press release.‎


SPEY RESOURCES ANNOUNCES REVOCATION OF CEASE TRADE ORDER

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") announces that the British Columbia Securities Commission (the " Commission ") has revoked the cease trade order which was issued against the Company, effective August 12, 2022 (please see press release dated August 31, 2021), in connection with certain continuous disclosure deficiencies. The Company filed various rectifying continuous disclosure documents on August 8, 2022, which documents are available via SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The Company expects that its common shares will resume trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE ") on or about August 15, 2022.

SPEY RESOURCES ANNOUNCES AMENDMENTS AND FILINGS

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") announces that as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission (" BCSC "), we are issuing the following press release to clarify our disclosure.

The Company has been subject to a continuous disclosure review with the BCSC as a result of a cease trade order imposed on August 27, 2021 for failure of the Company to file certain disclosure documents regarding its acquisition of Tech One Lithium Resources Corp. (" Tech One ") (please see the Company's news release dated April 26, 2021).

SPEY RESOURCES ANNOUNCES WARRANT AMENDMENT

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") announces that it has amended the term of 2,975,000 common share purchase warrants (the " Warrants ") that were issued pursuant to a private placement of units of the Company (the " Units ") which closed on April 8, 2021. Each Unit was comprised of one common share of the company and one Warrant, with each Warrant exercisable to purchase one common share at a price of $0.22 until April 8, 2022 (the " Expiry Date "). The Company has extended the Expiry Date of each Warrant to the date that is the earlier of: (i) 30 days after the date the Company's common shares re-commence trading on ‎the Canadian Securities Exchange; and (ii) October 8, 2022. All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain the same. Warrant holders are advised that replacement warrant certificates will not be issued and that the original warrant certificate must be presented to the Company in order to effect the exercise of the Warrants.

About Spey Resources Corp.

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES OPTION AGREEMENT FOR POCITOS 1 PROJECT TO RECHARGE RESOURCES CORP.

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that it has signed an option agreement (the "Agreement") with Recharge Resources Corp. ( CSE: RR ) ("Recharge Resources") whereby Recharge Resources may acquire up to a 100% undivided interest in the Pocitos 1 Project, an 800 hectare lithium brine project located just outside of Salta, Argentina (the "Option"). Under the terms of the Agreement, Recharge Resources may exercise the Option and earn an 80% undivided interest in the Pocitos 1 Project by paying Spey US$850,000 in cash payments and by issuing US$900,000 in common shares over a 12-month period from the date of exchange approval of the Agreement, on the following basis:

  • US$250,000 in exploration expenditures must be incurred over the initial 12 month period;
  • An initial cash payment of US$350,000 and common share issuance having a value of US$400,000 are to be made within three business days; and
  • A further payment of US$500,000 in cash and common share issuance having a value of US$500,000 are to be made 12 months from the date of the first cash payment and share issuances.

Recharge Resources may exercise the Option and earn an additional 20% undivided interest in the Pocitos 1 Project for a total of 100% interest, by paying Spey Resources an additional US$6,000,000.

SPEY RESOURCES COMPLETES SCHEDULED PAYMENT FOR CANDELA II PROJECT

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has paid the U.S. $1 million option payment, and completed U.S. $500,000 in exploration expenditures, in respect of the Candela II project in the Incahuasi Salar in Argentina. Accordingly, pursuant to the terms of the option agreement with A.I.S. Resources Limited (AIS), Spey has exercised the option to acquire 80% of the Candella II project. Spey has also, as a result of exercising the option, acquired the further right, but not the obligation, to acquire the remaining 20% interest by making a payment of U.S. $6-million on or before March 18, 2023, which payment amount is subject to adjustment pursuant to the terms of the option agreement.

About Spey Resources Corp.

Marvel Provides Updates on Field Crew Activities on the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Property, Lac St. Jean, QC

Marvel Provides Updates on Field Crew Activities on the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Property, Lac St. Jean, QC

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company")is pleased to report on findings from our most recent field campaign on the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co-PGE and Ti-V-Cr property which is located 350 kilometres (km) north of Quebec City, QC (Figure 1

Marvel Discovery Corp., Tuesday, August 23, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1. Regional location of the Duhamel Property

TINONE CLOSES OVERSUBSCRIBED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF C$2,210,400

TINONE CLOSES OVERSUBSCRIBED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF C$2,210,400

(TSX-V: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF)

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Giyani Announces Further Strengthening of Board and Appointment of Strategic Advisors

Giyani Announces Further Strengthening of Board and Appointment of Strategic Advisors

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV: EMM, GR: A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide a corporate update, including the appointment of Ms. Nicola Spooner to the Giyani Board of Directors, with immediate effect, and appointment of strategic advisors to the Company.

Canada Silver Cobalt Begins Outcrop Stripping, Channel Sampling, and Prepares for Diamond Drilling at Its Eby-Otto Gold Property

Canada Silver Cobalt Begins Outcrop Stripping, Channel Sampling, and Prepares for Diamond Drilling at Its Eby-Otto Gold Property

The Eby-Otto property is located in a prime geological setting with mineralized veins identified at surface, and is proximal to both the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break and an existing high-grade gold mine.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces that it recently began advancing the field work component of Phase 1 for its exploration plan at the Eby-Otto gold property near Kirkland Lake.

Orca Holdings, LLC Granted Warrants as Part of New Credit Facility for Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Orca Holdings, LLC Granted Warrants as Part of New Credit Facility for Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

This press release is issued pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

This release is being made by Randy Johnson to report information concerning holdings of Mr. Johnson and Orca Holdings, LLC (collectively, the "Acquiror") in Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (the "Issuer" or "Ucore"). Orca Holdings, LLC ("Orca") is wholly owned by Mr. Johnson, serving as a holding company for Mr. Johnson's securities holdings. Mr. Johnson has been a director of Ucore since October 6, 2020.

Fortune Minerals Announces Completion of 2015 Debentures Extension

Fortune Minerals Announces Completion of 2015 Debentures Extension

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce that, further to the company's news release dated August 16, 2022, it has executed definitive documentation with the holders of its debentures issued in 2015 (the " 2015 Debentures ") to extend their maturity date from August 12, 2022 to November 30, 2022.

The amended and restated debentures (the " Amended Debentures ") have an aggregate principal amount of $12,363,518, being the total principal amount and all accrued interest on the 2015 Debentures as at August 12, 2022, bear interest at a rate of 10% per annum for the extension period and are secured by all of the assets of the Company (including the NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project (" NICO Project ")). As additional consideration for the extension of the maturity date, the Company has issued to the holders of the Amended Debentures an aggregate of 3,500,000 common shares of the Company. The shares are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

