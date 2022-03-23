Spey Resources Corp. is pleased to announce that it has signed an option agreement with Recharge Resources Corp. whereby Recharge Resources may acquire up to a 100% undivided interest in the Pocitos 1 Project, an 800 hectare lithium brine project located just outside of Salta, Argentina . Under the terms of the Agreement, Recharge Resources may exercise the Option and earn an 80% undivided interest in the Pocitos 1 ...

SPEY:CC