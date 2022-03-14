Resource News Investing News
Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has paid the U.S. $1 million option payment, and completed U.S. $500,000 in exploration expenditures, in respect of the Candela II project in the Incahuasi Salar in Argentina. Accordingly, pursuant to the terms of the option agreement with A.I.S. Resources Limited (AIS), Spey has exercised the option to acquire 80% of the Candella II project. Spey has also, as a result of exercising the option, acquired the further right, but not the obligation, to acquire the remaining 20% interest by making a payment of U.S. $6-million on or before March 18, 2023, which payment amount is subject to adjustment pursuant to the terms of the option agreement.

About Spey Resources Corp.

Spey Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company which holds two option agreements to acquire 100% interest in the Candela II, and the Pocitos I and II lithium brine projects located in the Salta Province, Argentina. Spey also holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Silver Basin Project located in the Revelstoke Mining Division of British Columbia as well as an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Kaslo Silver project, west of Kaslo, British Columbia.

For more information, please contact:

Nader Vatanchi CEO, Director

nader@speyresources.ca
778-881-4631

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain disclosure in this release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. In making the forward-looking statements in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable. However, the forward-looking statements in this release, including without limitation, statements pertaining to the right of the Company to acquire additional interests in mineral projects, are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.


SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES BOARD CHANGE

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES BOARD CHANGE

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that Lawrence Hay has joined the Board of Directors effective December 13, 2021.

Mr. Hay has extensive experience providing corporate development services and consultation to both private and public sector clients, particularly those within the lithium industry. Mr. Hay studied at Vancouver Community College, obtaining his Red Seal certification in 2012, while apprenticing and developed a significant interest in the lithium market due to the growing demand in electric vehicles. Mr. Hay has since been working within the automotive industry for the past 10 years before he proceeded with the incorporation and operation of Tech One Lithium Resources Corp.

SPEY RESOURCES UPDATE ON CEASE TRADE

SPEY RESOURCES UPDATE ON CEASE TRADE

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company "), further to its news releases dated October 22, 2021 and August 31, 2021, wishes to provide an update regarding the British Columbia Securities Commission's (the " BCSC ") continuous disclosure review. The Company currently remains cease traded, and is continuing to work actively with the BCSC to assist in completing their review.

The Company expects to be in a position to file certain disclosure documents within the next few weeks regarding its acquisition of Tech One Lithium Resources Corp. (" Tech One ") (please see the Company's news release dated April 26, 2021), including a new listing statement with the Canadian Securities Exchange. Such documents will reflect that the acquisition of Tech One constituted a reverse take-over and fundamental change.

Spey Resources Continues Work With BCSC

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") continues to work with the British Columbia Securities Commission (the " BCSC ") to complete its continuous disclosure review, as previously announced on August 31, 2021.

The Company continues to cooperate with the BCSC to assist in the completion of the review and revocation of the cease trade order in a timely fashion.

Spey Resources Announces BCSC Regulatory Review

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") announces that it is subject to a continuous disclosure review by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the " BCSC "). The review relates to the Company's recent disclosure record and includes a review of certain disclosure surrounding recent acquisitions completed by the Company.

In connection with the review, the BCSC has issued a cease trade order suspending trading in the securities of the Company. As a result of the cease trade order, trading in the common shares of the Company has been suspended on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The cease trade order was issued in connection with disclosure relating to the economic analysis of the Company's Incahuasi Project (the " Economic Disclosure "), outstanding continuous disclosure filings for the Company's acquisition of Tech One Lithium Resources Corp. and disclosure contained in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended May 31, 2021.

Spey Resources Commences Drilling at Candela II Project on Incahuasi Salar, Argentina

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that Amaru Drilling is onsite at Incahuasi Salar, Argentina and will commence its 5 hole, 710m program on Monday August 30, 2021. Brine samples from the drill holes will be collected using a double packer system and core samples will be sent to Core Laboratories, Texas USA for porosity and transmissivity testing. This data will be incorporated in the NI 43-101 report that will be completed after the drilling results are collated. Our TEM geophysics report has identified three extensive sandy units bound by clay units that have very low resistivity values and appear to host the main aquifers. The aquifer closest to the surface is more than 1km in length and is about 75m below the surface. The sampling has shown higher concentrations at the surface on the western end of the concession.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

ACME Lithium Inc. Closes US$3 Million Funding with Lithium Royalty Corp. and Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

ACME Lithium Inc. Closes US$3 Million Funding with Lithium Royalty Corp. and Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of February 3rd, 2022, it has closed its US$3 Million funding agreement (the "Transaction") with Lithium Royalty Corporation ("LRC"), a leading battery metals royalty and streaming company, and Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd ("Waratah"). The Transaction consists of a private placement financing and a royalty sale on ACME's two projects in Manitoba, Canada. As a result of the funding, ACME's working capital is approximately C$7.2 million with no debt.

The Transaction

Battery Metals in Australia

The energy sector is shifting away from carbon-based fuels and toward renewable alternatives, with the electric vehicle (EV) boom being an especially salient example of this trend.

This means battery metals, which are used for a variety of renewable energy ventures, including lithium-ion batteries, are quickly becoming critical raw materials.

Investors have likely already heard about lithium and cobalt, darlings of the EV industry, but other common battery metals include graphite, vanadium and manganese. Lithium is a soft, silver-coloured metal that is most notably used in the lithium-ion batteries used to power EVs. Australia is currently the world’s largest supplier of this popular metal, positioning the country as a major player in the renewable energy sector.

How to Invest in Battery Metals

How to Invest in Battery Metals

As the world begins to shift away from carbon-based energy and toward renewable energy, new investment opportunities are emerging alongside advancements in battery technology.

The electric vehicle (EV) revolution is a key part of this energy transition, and many market watchers are interested in the battery metals that are making it possible. While lithium and cobalt are currently getting the most attention, battery materials like graphite, vanadium and manganese are also popular.

Read on for a quick go-to guide on the battery metals sector.

Electra Provides Update on Refinery Construction and Commissioning

Electra Provides Update on Refinery Construction and Commissioning

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: ELBMF) ("Electra") today provided an update on the construction of North America's only battery grade cobalt refinery, confirming that the project remains on budget and on schedule for a December 2022 commissioning.

Electra is building North America's only fully integrated battery materials park, leveraging the Company's hydrometallurgical refinery asset. Electra plans to build a Battery Materials Park hosting cobalt and nickel sulfate production plants, a large-scale lithium-ion battery recycling facility, and a battery precursor materials partnership, which will support North American and European electric vehicle production.

Electra Announces Receipt of Key Permit for its Ontario Refinery

Electra Announces Receipt of Key Permit for its Ontario Refinery

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: ELBMF) ("Electra") is pleased to announce it has received its Industrial Sewage Works permit and has filed its final Closure Plan for its refinery expansion project.

ACME Lithium Receives Approval of Notice of Intent to Drill Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Receives Approval of Notice of Intent to Drill Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that it's project operator GeoXplor Corporation has received a letter of approval under a "Notice of Intent to Drill" ("NOI") from the United States Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Tonopah field office Nevada, for ACME's near term drill program at its Clayton Valley lithium brine project.

The Notice of Intent (NOI) covers a multi-hole drill program up to a depth of 500 meters and focuses on the most prospective lithium brine targets as defined by recent geophysical work, in addition to drill road access and site preparation. A US$24,197 bond has now been accepted and put in place with the BLM to cover reclamation of up to 3.55 acres of permitted disturbance.

