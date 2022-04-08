Resource News Investing News

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") announces that it has amended the term of 2,975,000 common share purchase warrants (the " Warrants ") that were issued pursuant to a private placement of units of the Company (the " Units ") which closed on April 8, 2021. Each Unit was comprised of one common share of the company and one Warrant, with each Warrant exercisable to purchase one common share at a price of $0.22 until April 8, 2022 (the " Expiry Date "). The Company has extended the Expiry Date of each Warrant to the date that is the earlier of: (i) 30 days after the date the Company's common shares re-commence trading on ‎the Canadian Securities Exchange; and (ii) October 8, 2022. All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain the same. Warrant holders are advised that replacement warrant certificates will not be issued and that the original warrant certificate must be presented to the Company in order to effect the exercise of the Warrants.

About Spey Resources Corp.

Spey Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company which holds two option agreements to acquire 100% interest in the Candela II, and the Pocitos I and II lithium brine projects located in the Salta Province, Argentina. Spey also holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Silver Basin Project located in the Revelstoke Mining Division of British Columbia as well as an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Kaslo Silver project, west of Kaslo, British Columbia.
For more information, please contact:
Nader Vatanchi CEO, Director

nader@speyresources.ca
778-881-4631

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.


