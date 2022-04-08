Spey Resources Corp. announces that it has amended the term of 2,975,000 common share purchase warrants that were issued pursuant to a private placement of units of the Company which closed on April 8, 2021. Each Unit was comprised of one common share of the company and one Warrant, with each Warrant exercisable to purchase one common share at a price of $0.22 until April 8, 2022 . The Company has extended the ...

SPEY:CC