Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") announces that as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission (" BCSC "), we are issuing the following press release to clarify our disclosure.

The Company has been subject to a continuous disclosure review with the BCSC as a result of a cease trade order imposed on August 27, 2021 for failure of the Company to file certain disclosure documents regarding its acquisition of Tech One Lithium Resources Corp. (" Tech One ") (please see the Company's news release dated April 26, 2021).

Amended and Restated Interim Financial Statements

The Company has amended and restated its (1) interim financial statements for the period from incorporation on March 11, 2021 to May 31, 2021 and (2) interim financial statements for the period from incorporation on March 11, 2021 to August 31, 2021 to account for the acquisition of Tech One as a reverse takeover transaction and comply with National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations (" NI 51-102 ") .

The amended and restated financial statements have been posted to SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Company's SEDAR profile.

Amended and Restated Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A)

The Company has amended and restated its MD&As for the interim periods ending May 31, 2021 and August 31, 2021 to correct the references to the quarterly results in the MD&As to account for the acquisition of Tech One as a reverse takeover transaction and comply with NI 51-102 and Form 51-102F1 Management's Discussion and Analysis.

The amended and restated MD&As have been posted to SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Company's SEDAR profile.

Amended and Restated Material Change Report

The Company has also amended and restated its material change report dated May 6, 2021, which was filed in connection with the Company's acquisition of Tech One in order to provide additional disclosure required under Item 5.2 of Form 51-102F3 with respect to the acquisition, which constituted a "restructuring transaction" as that term is defined in NI 51-102.

The amended and restated material change report has been posted to SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Company's SEDAR profile.

Technical Report

The Company has filed a technical report for its Incahuasi Project entitled "Technical Report for the Incahuasi Salar Lithium Concession, Salta Province, Argentina" (the " Technical Report "), as required under section 4.2(1)(j)(i) of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects , to support the disclosure of the preliminary economic assessment in the Company's July 1, 2021 corporate presentation.

The Technical Report has been posted to SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Company's SEDAR profile.

Tech One Lithium Resources Corp.

Tech One's business is the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and Argentina. Tech One holds an option to acquire up to 100% of the mineral concessions of the Candela II project located within the prolific Lithium Triangle, in the Salta Province of Argentina.

About Spey Resources Corp.

Spey Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company which holds two option agreements to acquire 100% interest in the Candela II, Pocitos I and II lithium brine projects located in the Salta Province, Argentina. Spey also holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Silver Basin Project located in the Revelstoke Mining Division of British Columbia as well as an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Kaslo Silver project, west of Kaslo, British Columbia.

For more information, please contact:

Nader Vatanchi CEO, Director

nader@speyresources.ca
778-881-4631

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain disclosure in this release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. In making the forward-looking statements in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable. However, the forward-looking statements in this release, including without limitation, statements pertaining to the timing of filing of certain disclosure documents and potential for conclusion of the BCSC's review, are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and risks include, without limitation, regulatory, legislative, environmental and other judicial or political developments, and operational difficulties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.


SPEY RESOURCES ANNOUNCES WARRANT AMENDMENT

SPEY RESOURCES ANNOUNCES WARRANT AMENDMENT

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") announces that it has amended the term of 2,975,000 common share purchase warrants (the " Warrants ") that were issued pursuant to a private placement of units of the Company (the " Units ") which closed on April 8, 2021. Each Unit was comprised of one common share of the company and one Warrant, with each Warrant exercisable to purchase one common share at a price of $0.22 until April 8, 2022 (the " Expiry Date "). The Company has extended the Expiry Date of each Warrant to the date that is the earlier of: (i) 30 days after the date the Company's common shares re-commence trading on ‎the Canadian Securities Exchange; and (ii) October 8, 2022. All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain the same. Warrant holders are advised that replacement warrant certificates will not be issued and that the original warrant certificate must be presented to the Company in order to effect the exercise of the Warrants.

About Spey Resources Corp.

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES OPTION AGREEMENT FOR POCITOS 1 PROJECT TO RECHARGE RESOURCES CORP.

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES OPTION AGREEMENT FOR POCITOS 1 PROJECT TO RECHARGE RESOURCES CORP.

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that it has signed an option agreement (the "Agreement") with Recharge Resources Corp. ( CSE: RR ) ("Recharge Resources") whereby Recharge Resources may acquire up to a 100% undivided interest in the Pocitos 1 Project, an 800 hectare lithium brine project located just outside of Salta, Argentina (the "Option"). Under the terms of the Agreement, Recharge Resources may exercise the Option and earn an 80% undivided interest in the Pocitos 1 Project by paying Spey US$850,000 in cash payments and by issuing US$900,000 in common shares over a 12-month period from the date of exchange approval of the Agreement, on the following basis:

  • US$250,000 in exploration expenditures must be incurred over the initial 12 month period;
  • An initial cash payment of US$350,000 and common share issuance having a value of US$400,000 are to be made within three business days; and
  • A further payment of US$500,000 in cash and common share issuance having a value of US$500,000 are to be made 12 months from the date of the first cash payment and share issuances.

Recharge Resources may exercise the Option and earn an additional 20% undivided interest in the Pocitos 1 Project for a total of 100% interest, by paying Spey Resources an additional US$6,000,000.

SPEY RESOURCES COMPLETES SCHEDULED PAYMENT FOR CANDELA II PROJECT

SPEY RESOURCES COMPLETES SCHEDULED PAYMENT FOR CANDELA II PROJECT

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has paid the U.S. $1 million option payment, and completed U.S. $500,000 in exploration expenditures, in respect of the Candela II project in the Incahuasi Salar in Argentina. Accordingly, pursuant to the terms of the option agreement with A.I.S. Resources Limited (AIS), Spey has exercised the option to acquire 80% of the Candella II project. Spey has also, as a result of exercising the option, acquired the further right, but not the obligation, to acquire the remaining 20% interest by making a payment of U.S. $6-million on or before March 18, 2023, which payment amount is subject to adjustment pursuant to the terms of the option agreement.

About Spey Resources Corp.

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES BOARD CHANGE

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES BOARD CHANGE

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that Lawrence Hay has joined the Board of Directors effective December 13, 2021.

Mr. Hay has extensive experience providing corporate development services and consultation to both private and public sector clients, particularly those within the lithium industry. Mr. Hay studied at Vancouver Community College, obtaining his Red Seal certification in 2012, while apprenticing and developed a significant interest in the lithium market due to the growing demand in electric vehicles. Mr. Hay has since been working within the automotive industry for the past 10 years before he proceeded with the incorporation and operation of Tech One Lithium Resources Corp.

SPEY RESOURCES UPDATE ON CEASE TRADE

SPEY RESOURCES UPDATE ON CEASE TRADE

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company "), further to its news releases dated October 22, 2021 and August 31, 2021, wishes to provide an update regarding the British Columbia Securities Commission's (the " BCSC ") continuous disclosure review. The Company currently remains cease traded, and is continuing to work actively with the BCSC to assist in completing their review.

The Company expects to be in a position to file certain disclosure documents within the next few weeks regarding its acquisition of Tech One Lithium Resources Corp. (" Tech One ") (please see the Company's news release dated April 26, 2021), including a new listing statement with the Canadian Securities Exchange. Such documents will reflect that the acquisition of Tech One constituted a reverse take-over and fundamental change.

Foremost Lithium Announces First Anniversary Option Payment for the Jean Lake Lithium-Gold Property Snow Lake, Manitoba

Foremost Lithium Announces First Anniversary Option Payment for the Jean Lake Lithium-Gold Property Snow Lake, Manitoba

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("Foremost" or the "Company") (www.foremostlithium.com) is pleased to announce that it will issue 335,235 common shares and has paid $50,000 in cash in satisfaction of its first anniversary option payment pursuant to the Company's option agreement with Mount Morgan Resources Ltd. to acquire a 100% interest in its Jean Lake lithium-gold project. The 1002 hectare Jean Lake Gold- Lithium project is located 570 km north of Winnipeg and 15 km east of the mining centre of Snow Lake Manitoba. The region hosts world-class gold, base-metal and gold-rich base-metal deposits and developing lithium resources.

The five claim, 1002-hectare Jean Lake Lithium and Gold Property is situated in west-central Manitoba, 15 kilometers east of the historic town of Snow Lake. It is hosted by the Early Proterozoic (1.832 Ga) Rex Lake Plutonic Complex which is a circular intrusion 8 km in diameter. The property hosts the historic west-northwest striking Beryl lithium pegmatites rediscovered in August of 2021 in blasted trenches beneath 80 years of organic deadfall and glacial sediment. The 270-degree trending dykes are characterized by coarse grained light green spodumene crystals in a matrix of potassium feldspar, quartz, and muscovite. The host rocks are coarsely porphyritic gabbro. The property also hosts the shear zone-hosted Sparky Gold Occurrence discovered in 1918. The gold mineralization is associated with disseminated and near-solid fracture fillings consisting of fine-grained to blocky arsenopyrite with lesser pyrite and chalcopyrite hosted within sheared and silicified massive basalt and gabbro.

ACME Lithium Commences Phase 2 Field Work at Fish Lake Valley Nevada

ACME Lithium Commences Phase 2 Field Work at Fish Lake Valley Nevada

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") announced today that it has commenced geological field work to further develop knowledge of lithium occurrences at ACME Lithium's FLV claim group in Fish Lake Valley, Nevada.

The FLV claim group encompass 144 lode mining claims totalling approximately 2,975 acres, in Esmeralda County, Nevada. Historical sampling had occurrences of up to 600 ppm lithium. Fine sediments the same age as Clayton Valley occur on the property with some beds enriched in lithium.

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT ANNOUNCES DRILL RESULTS FROM CLAYTON VALLEY LITHIUM PROJECT, NEVADA

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT ANNOUNCES DRILL RESULTS FROM CLAYTON VALLEY LITHIUM PROJECT, NEVADA

TSXV: CYP | OTCQX: CYDVF

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ("Cypress" or "the Company") is pleased to report results from the recently completed drill program at its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project ("Project"), in Nevada, USA . A sonic drill program was conducted in May 2022 to obtain sample material for lithium extraction testing at the Company's Lithium Extraction Facility ("Pilot Plant") in Amargosa Valley, Nevada and to supplement the Project's resource model for the Feasibility Study that is currently underway.

Stan Bharti Acquires Securities of Jourdan Resources Inc.

Stan Bharti Acquires Securities of Jourdan Resources Inc.

On July 29, 2022, Stan Bharti acquired an aggregate of 5,000,000 flow-through common shares at a price of $0.10 per share and 6,250,000 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.10 per Unit of Jourdan Resources Inc. (the " Company ") ( TSX-V: JOR) pursuant to a flow-through and unit private placement financing for an aggregate cost of $1,000,000. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a " Common Share ") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles Mr. Bharti to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of 24 months from issuance. Prior to the acquisition of the aforesaid securities, Mr. Bharti owned 20,000,000 Common Shares and 10,000,000 Warrants. As a result of this transaction, Mr. Bharti now owns 31,2500,000 Common Shares and 16,250,000 Warrants, which represent approximately 15.33% of the outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and 21.58% on a partially-diluted basis.

Mr. Bharti acquired the Common Shares for investment purposes. Mr. Bharti may acquire additional securities of the Company in the future, may dispose of some or all of the securities or may continue to hold his current position.

Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on August 3 Register Now

Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on August 3 Register Now

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal with an extensive history of providing unparalleled content for the Emerging Growth Companies and Markets announces the Schedule of the 36 th Emerging Growth Conference.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

Critical Elements Lithium Announces appointment of Mr. Yves Perron as Vice-President Engineering, Construction, and Reliability

Critical Elements Lithium Announces appointment of Mr. Yves Perron as Vice-President Engineering, Construction, and Reliability

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V:CRE) (OTCQX:CRECF) (FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Yves Perron as Vice-President Engineering, Construction and Reliability

Mr. Yves Perron, Eng., MBA brings extensive experience in mining sector, engineering and construction in Québec to the Corporation. He was appointed Vice-President, Engineering and Construction by Stornoway Diamond in June 2012 and Vice-President, Engineering and Construction for Mason Graphite in August 2018. Mr. Perron served as Vice-President Engineering and Construction for Loop Industries since January 2021. Mr. Perron has over 25 years of experience in project management in the industrial sector within major international firms. Prior to joining Stornoway, Mr. Perron was Vice-President, Business Development and Project Manager at Delsaer and Seneca. He also held several management positions in areas of production, operation start-ups, maintenance, engineering and project management with ArcelorMittal and Xstrata. Mr. Perron holds a Bachelor Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Université du Québec - École de Technologie Supérieure in Montréal and a DEC in Civil Engineering Technology. In addition, he holds an MBA from Université du Québec in Montréal as well as an Executive MBA from Université Paris Dauphine.

