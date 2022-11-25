Phosphate Investing News

— Immediately de-prioritizes poziotinib program, accelerates cost reductions, including 75% reduction in R&D related workforce —

— Spectrum to explore strategic alternatives for the poziotinib program, including partnerships and business development opportunities —

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS: SPPI) ("Spectrum" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, today announced that the Company has received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding Spectrum's New Drug Application (NDA) for poziotinib for the treatment of patients with previously treated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer ("NSCLC") harboring HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations. The FDA issued a CRL indicating the poziotinib application cannot be approved in its present form. Based on the CRL, the Company would have to generate additional data including a randomized controlled study prior to approval.

"While we are not surprised by the CRL given the ODAC recommendation in September, we are disappointed. After multiple interactions with the FDA since ODAC, and following careful consideration, we have made the strategic decision to immediately de-prioritize the poziotinib program," said Tom Riga, President and Chief Executive Officer of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. "We continue to believe that poziotinib could present a meaningful treatment option for patients with this rare form of lung cancer, for whom other therapies have failed."

Mr. Riga continued, "We are committed to exploring potential strategic alternatives for poziotinib, including partnerships and business development opportunities, and will determine the best path forward in support of patients. We are grateful to the patients, families, and clinicians who participated in the poziotinib program and to the team members who have dedicated their time and efforts."

The Company will de-prioritize poziotinib program activities, effective immediately, and is in the process of reducing its R&D workforce by approximately 75%. Based on the anticipated cost savings from the restructuring, Spectrum believes it will be able to generate the working capital required to support its strategic refocusing through 2024.

The Company will focus efforts on driving growth for its recently launched commercial drug, ROLVEDON. ROLVEDON was approved by the FDA in September 2022. It is for adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs associated with clinically significant incidence of febrile neutropenia. Spectrum launched ROLVEDON, which has an estimated market opportunity of approximately $2 billion, shortly following the FDA's approval.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel and targeted oncology therapies. Spectrum has a strong track record of successfully executing across the biopharmaceutical business model, from in-licensing and acquiring differentiated drugs, clinically developing novel assets, successfully gaining regulatory approvals and commercializing in a competitive healthcare marketplace. Spectrum has a pipeline with novel assets that serve areas of unmet need. For additional information on Spectrum please visit www.sppirx.com .

Notice Regarding Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. These forward-looking statements relate to a variety of matters, including, without limitation, statements that relate to Spectrum's business and its future, including the timing and magnitude of its planned reduction in force; the cost savings to be achieved from the planned restructuring and the Company's ability to fund its projected operating expenses and working capital through 2024; the future potential of poziotinib as a meaningful treatment option for patients; the likelihood and timing of potential strategic alternatives for poziotinib; the success of the Company's commercial launch of ROLVEDON, including the potential therapeutic benefits of ROLVEDON and the potential market opportunity for ROLVEDON; the potential of the Company's pipeline to transform the Company in the near future and other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. These forward- looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Spectrum and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Risks that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the possibility that ROLVEDON may not be more effective, safer or more cost efficient than competing drugs; our dependence on third parties for manufacturing, distribution and quality control; the possibility that our efforts to acquire or in-license and develop additional drug candidates may fail and other risks that are described in further detail in the company's reports filed with the SEC. The Company does not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Spectrum in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Spectrum for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Spectrum.

SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.® is a registered trademark of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its affiliates. REDEFINING CANCER CARE™ and ROLVEDON™ are the Spectrum Pharmaceuticals' logos and trademarks owned by Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Any other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

© 2022 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Tom Riga
Chief Executive Officer
949.788.6700
InvestorRelations@sppirx.com

Lisa Wilson
In-Site Communications, Inc
212.452.2793
lwilson@insitecony.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

NutrienNTR:CANTRPhosphate Investing
NTR:CA,NTR
Silver Eagle Mines CEO & Director Robin Dow

Silver Eagle Mines CEO: Positioned to Supply Raw, Direct-application Rock Phosphate for Organic Farming

Silver Eagle Mines CEO Expects Exploration Permit by Early 2023youtu.be

Keep reading...Show less

Nutrien Prices Offering of an Aggregate of US$1 Billion of 2-Year and 3-Year Senior Notes

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) today announced the pricing of US$500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.900 percent senior notes due November 7, 2024 and US$500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.950 percent senior notes due November 7, 2025 (together, the "senior notes"). The offering is expected to close on or about November 9, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. The senior notes, registered under the multi-jurisdictional disclosure system in Canada and the United States, will not be offered in Canada or to any resident of Canada.

Nutrien intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to reduce outstanding indebtedness under its short-term credit facilities, to finance working capital and for general corporate purposes. The senior notes will be unsecured and rank equally with Nutrien's existing senior unsecured debt. The joint book-running managers for the offering are Barclays Capital Inc., BofA Securities, Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. and TD Securities (USA) LLC.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nutrien Delivers Earnings Growth and Expects Strong Market Fundamentals in 2023

Nutrien revised full-year 2022 earnings guidance to reflect lower near-term potash sales volumes and prices; continue to advance strategic growth initiatives based on a positive multi-year view of the fundamentals.

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today its third quarter 2022 results, with net earnings of $1.6 billion ($2.94 diluted net earnings per share), which includes a non-cash impairment reversal of $330 million relating to our Phosphate operations. Third quarter 2022 adjusted net earnings per share 1 were $2.51 and adjusted EBITDA 1 was $2.5 billion.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nutrien Announces Release Dates for Third Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call

Nutrien Ltd (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today plans to release third quarter earnings results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, after market close. Nutrien will host a conference call the following day, Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss and answer investor questions on third quarter results and the outlook.

Investors can access the call by dialing 1-888-886-7786 or 1-416-764-8683. A webcast of the conference call number can be accessed by visiting Nutrien's website, https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Combine harvester harvests ripe wheat. agriculture

10 Top Phosphate Countries by Production (Updated 2022)

Phosphate is mainly used in the form of fertilizer for crops and animal feed supplements. Only 5 percent of world phosphate production is used in other applications, such as corrosion prevention and detergents.

Demand for phosphate fertilizers has created a US$63.81 billion market in 2022, and that figure is expected to grow by a compound annual growth rate of 5.7 percent, coming to US$176 billion by 2040. "The global demand for phosphate is surging owing to the increasing world population resulting in rising food demand," according to Grand View Research.

In its latest phosphate report, the US Geological Survey states that global production of phosphate remained flat in 2021 alongside rising demand for plant crops. This has led to phosphate prices trending higher throughout 2021 and into 2022.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×