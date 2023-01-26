iMetal Resources Recieves Exploration Permits for Next Phase of Exploration at Gowganda West

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces New Employment Inducement Grant for Commercial Staff

-- Commercial employee (non-executive) who was hired specifically for the launch of ROLVEDON™ (eflapegrastim-xnst) injection is the recipient of this grant --

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, today announced that on January 26, 2023, Spectrum's Board of Directors granted an aggregate of 20,833 inducement restricted stock units ("RSUs") to a commercial non-executive employee who was hired specifically for the launch of ROLVEDON. The award was granted under Spectrum's 2022 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan ("Inducement Plan") as employment inducement awards pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of Spectrum, or following a bona fide period of non-employment, as an inducement material to such individuals' entering into employment with Spectrum, pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The RSUs will vest over three years on the first three anniversaries of the grant date, subject to continued service through each applicable vesting date.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel and targeted oncology therapies. Spectrum has a strong track record of successfully executing across the biopharmaceutical business model, from in-licensing and acquiring differentiated drugs, clinically developing novel assets, successfully gaining regulatory approvals and commercializing in a competitive healthcare marketplace. For additional information on Spectrum please visit www.sppirx.com .

Notice Regarding Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to Spectrum's business and its future, including Spectrum's ability to successfully execute across the biopharmaceutical business model, including successfully gaining regulatory approvals and commercializing in a competitive healthcare marketplace, and any statements that relate to the intent, belief, plans or expectations of Spectrum or its management, or that are not a statement of historical fact. Risks that could cause actual results to differ include the possibility that Spectrum's existing and new drug candidates may not prove safe or effective, the possibility that our existing and new applications to the FDA and other regulatory agencies may not receive approval in a timely manner or at all, the possibility that our existing and new drug candidates, if approved, may not be more effective, safer or more cost efficient than competing drugs, the possibility that our efforts to acquire or in-license and develop additional drug candidates may fail, the possibility that our commercialization efforts may not be successful, our dependence on third parties for manufacturing, distribution and quality control and other risks that are described in further detail in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company does not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law.

SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.® is a registered trademark of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its affiliates. REDEFINING CANCER CARE™ and ROLVEDON™ are the Spectrum Pharmaceuticals' logos and trademarks owned by Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Any other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

© 202 3 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Tom Riga
Chief Executive Officer
949.788.6700
InvestorRelations@sppirx.com

Lisa Wilson
In-Site Communications, Inc.
212.452.2793
lwilson@insitecony.com

Nutrien Announces Release Dates for Fourth Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call

Nutrien Ltd (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today plans to release fourth quarter earnings results on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, after market close. Nutrien will host a conference call the following day, Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EST to discuss and answer investor questions on fourth quarter results and the outlook.

Investors can access the call by dialing 1-888-886-7786 or 1-416-764-8683. A webcast of the conference call number can be accessed by visiting Nutrien's website, https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events .

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Management Changes

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, announced today that Francois J. Lebel, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, will step down from his role to pursue other opportunities, effective immediately. The company's clinical development function will be led by Dr. Shanta Chawla, Vice President, Clinical Development, also effective immediately. Dr. Chawla was the principal physician on the ROLVEDON™ (eflapegrastim-xnst) injection Phase 3 program and was instrumental in successfully navigating the BLA submission that resulted in the drug's approval. Dr. Lebel will serve as a consultant to Spectrum through March 2023 to facilitate a seamless transition.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals' ROLVEDON Injection Added to NCCN Supportive Care Guidelines in Oncology for Hematopoietic Growth Factors

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology announced today that ROLVEDON (eflapegrastim-xnst) has been added to the latest National Comprehensive Cancer Network® Supportive Care Guidelines (NCCN Guidelines) in oncology for Hematopoietic Growth Factors. The NCCN Guidelines provide recommendations for the appropriate use of growth factors in the clinical management of febrile neutropenia (FN) and now include ROLVEDON as a treatment option under Management of Neutropenia: G-CSFs for Prophylaxis of Febrile Neutropenia and Maintenance of Scheduled Dose Delivery.

"We are pleased with the rapid inclusion of ROLVEDON in the NCCN guidelines as an appropriate option for cancer patients who are at risk for febrile neutropenia." said Tom Riga, President and Chief Executive Officer of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. "The NCCN guidelines are a standard resource for determining the best course of treatment and supportive care for people living with cancer. The inclusion in the NCCN guidelines further reinforces the clinical profile of ROLVEDON and is an important milestone for the program."

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces New Employment Inducement Grants for Commercial Staff

-- Commercial employees (non-executive) who were hired specifically for the launch of ROLVEDON™ (eflapegrastim-xnst) injection are the recipients of this grant --

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, today announced that on December 5, 2022, Spectrum's Board of Directors granted an aggregate of 736,988 inducement restricted stock units ("RSUs") to commercial non-executive employees who were hired specifically for the launch of ROLVEDON. The awards were granted under Spectrum's 2022 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan ("Inducement Plan") as employment inducement awards pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of Spectrum, or following a bona fide period of non-employment, as an inducement material to such individuals' entering into employment with Spectrum, pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Receives Complete Response Letter from U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Poziotinib; Reaffirms Focus on the Commercialization of ROLVEDON injection

— Immediately de-prioritizes poziotinib program, accelerates cost reductions, including 75% reduction in R&D related workforce —

— Spectrum to explore strategic alternatives for the poziotinib program, including partnerships and business development opportunities —

Silver Eagle Mines CEO & Director Robin Dow

Silver Eagle Mines CEO: Positioned to Supply Raw, Direct-application Rock Phosphate for Organic Farming

Silver Eagle Mines CEO Expects Exploration Permit by Early 2023youtu.be

