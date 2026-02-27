Spanish Mountain Gold Signs Memorandum of Understanding With Metso, Canada Inc.

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (the " Company " or " Spanish Mountain Gold ") (TSX-V: SPA) (FSE: S3Y) (OTCQB: SPAUF) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") with Metso Canada Inc. ("Metso"), as it moves closer to advancing its Spanish Mountain Gold (" SMG ") project towards feasibility and permitting. The SMG project is located in the Cariboo District corridor in British Columbia, Canada.
President and CEO, Peter Mah stated:
"Spanish Mountain Gold moves ahead with the signing of a MoU with Metso Canada Inc. regarding the collaboration and support for the proposed process plant and tailings dewatering facilities. This collaboration includes trade-off studies as well as support in equipment selection and supply of process solutions. Subject to the execution of definitive agreements, Metso may also provide customary performance commitments for its equipment solutions as SMG advances the project towards feasibility and ultimately a build decision. If SMG selects Metso's equipment solutions during the anticipated feasibility phase towards a build decision, SMG would be targeting up to $50M of potential Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) financing which could be backed by a state export credit agency (ECA) subject to lender approvals and execution of definitive agreements. This marks a key milestone for the company as it prepares for the next stages of development."
Spanish Mountain Gold's sustainability strategy, "The Relentless Pursuit for Better Gold" aligns extremely well with Metso's industry-leading portfolio of equipment and innovative technology under the Metso Plus offering which can viewed in the following link Our Metso Plus offering - Metso .
About Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd.
Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. is focused on advancing its 100%-owned Spanish Mountain Gold Project (Project) towards its goal to build the next gold mine in the Cariboo Gold Corridor, British Columbia. On August 18, 2025, the Company filed an NI 43-101 Technical Report on SEDAR+ that sets out the Project's de-risked and optimized Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), with an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE). We will continue to advance the Project to position the Company to make a construction decision in 2027. We are striving to be a leader in community and Indigenous relations by leveraging technology and innovation to build the 'greenest' gold mine in Canada. The Relentless Pursuit for Better Gold means seeking new ways to achieve optimal financial outcomes that are safer, minimize environmental impact and create meaningful sustainability for communities. Details on the Company are available on www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website: www.spanishmountaingold.com .
On Behalf of the Board,
"Peter Mah"
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd.
