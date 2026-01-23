Spanish Mountain Gold Engages Laura Stein

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (the " Company " or " Spanish Mountain Gold ") (TSX-V: SPA) (FSE: S3Y) (OTCQB: SPAUF) is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of Laura Stein of New York for shareholder and investor communications. Laura has been providing communication services to the mining industry for over 30 years. Laura will communicate directly with existing shareholders, analysts and prospective investors primarily through email, social media and conference participation. Laura will receive 250,000 options under the Company's Share Option Plan. The options are priced at $.22 for a term of 5 years and will vest 25% after 3 months, 25% after six months, 25% after twelve months, and 25% after 18 months. In addition, the Company will pay a portion of Ms. Stein's expenses for travel, conference fees, office overhead, and other third party costs in connection with her activities related to Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd.
Laura Stein and the Company are arm's-length parties, and Laura Stein does not hold any shares in the issued and outstanding capital of the Company. The agreement with Laura Stein is subject to TSXV approval and will not commence until final approval has been received.
About Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd.
Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. is focused on advancing its 100%-owned Spanish Mountain Gold Project (Project) towards construction of the next gold mine in the Cariboo Gold Corridor, British Columbia. On August 18, 2025, the Company filed an NI 43-101 Technical Report on SEDAR+ that sets out the Project's de-risked and optimized Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), with an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE). We will continue to advance the Project to position the Company to make a construction decision in or before 2027. We are striving to be a leader in community and Indigenous relations by leveraging technology and innovation to build the 'greenest' gold mine in Canada. The Relentless Pursuit for Better Gold means seeking new ways to achieve optimal financial outcomes that are safer, minimize environmental impact and create meaningful sustainability for communities. Details on the Company are available on www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website: www.spanishmountaingold.com .
FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:
The Company's forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations, and opinions of management as of the date of this press release and include but are not limited to, information with respect to, the timing to make a construction decision for the Project. Certain of the statements and information in this press release constitute "forward-looking information". Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be considered forward-looking information. The Company's forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this press release and include but are not limited to information with respect to, the potential to extend mineralization within the near-surface environment; the potential to expand resources and to find higher-grade mineralization at depth; the timing, size and budget of a drill program, and the results thereof. Other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
For more information, contact:
Peter Mah
(604) 601-3651
info@spanishmountaingold.com