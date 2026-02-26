Spanish Mountain Gold Drilling Intersects 205.87 Metres Grading 0.58 G/T Gold, 142.00 Metres of 0.77 G/T Gold, and 69.40 Metres of 0.99 G/T Gold in Three Separate Drill Holes Containing Numberous Higher-Grade Sub-Intervals

Spanish Mountain Gold Drilling Intersects 205.87 Metres Grading 0.58 G/T Gold, 142.00 Metres of 0.77 G/T Gold, and 69.40 Metres of 0.99 G/T Gold in Three Separate Drill Holes Containing Numberous Higher-Grade Sub-Intervals

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (the " Company " or " Spanish Mountain Gold ") (TSX-V: SPA) (FSE: S3Y) (OTCQB: SPAUF) is pleased to report additional assay results from five exploration drill holes within the Orca Fault target trend that were completed as part of its 2025 Fall Diamond Drill program (" 2025 Fall Drill Program ") for the Spanish Mountain Gold (" SMG ") project, which is located in the Cariboo Gold Corridor, British Columbia, Canada.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260226365829/en/

Figure 1: Drill Cross Section Through Orca Fault Area (looking northeast); section line A-A' (see Figure 3)

Figure 1: Drill Cross Section Through Orca Fault Area (looking northeast); section line A-A' (see Figure 3)

The company has completed approximately 13,819 metres (" m "), surpassing the original estimate of drilling of 9,000 to 10,000 m of exploration drilling planned under the 2025 Fall Drill Program, now continuing into 2026. Assays and geochemistry are pending receipt from the laboratory and or reporting from seven additional drill holes completed within the Orca Fault target area.

Highlights:

  • 26-DH-1328 intersected two intervals of gold mineralization including:
    • 205.87 m of 0.58 g/t gold from 10.13 m including 47.00 m of 1.19 g/t gold with a high-grade subset of 14.50 m of 2.22 g/t gold; and
    • 58.00 m of 0.52 g/t gold from 290.00 m including 10.34 m of 1.31 g/t gold.
  • 26-DH-1329 intersected three intervals of gold mineralization including:
    • 142.00 m of 0.77 g/t gold from 9.00 m including 53.00 m of 0.88 g/t gold with a high-grade subset of 23.50 m of 1.57 g/t gold;
    • 19.50 m of 0.69 g/t gold from 213.50 m including 1.50 m of 6.16 g/t gold; and
    • 7.50 m of 0.88 g/t gold from 247.50 m including 0.70 m of 8.17 g/t gold
  • 26-DH-1331A intersected 69.40 m of 0.99 g/t gold from 50.60 m including 19.50 m of 1.86 g/t gold

Key Findings:

  • Current exploration drilling assay results continues to intersect significant higher-grade gold mineralization over 530 m in strike length in the Orca Fault target area trend (Figure 3) and the continuity can now be traced across multiple parallel, adjacent drill sections over 200 m in width.

Main Deposit – Orca Fault area

Five additional drill holes were collared and successfully completed (see Figure 3) in the Orca Fault target area, 26-DH-1328 (Figure 1 and Table 1), 26-DH-1329 (Figure 2 and Table 2), 26-DH-1330 (Figure 1 and Table 3), and 26-DH-1331A (Figure 2 and Table 4), and 26-DH-1332 (Figure 1 and Table 5). These drill holes continue to confirm and lend confidence to the extent of the Orca Fault target area over 530 m strike length, northwest to southeast, and its geological and structural interpretation within the constraining open pit for the MRE (see July 3, 2025 news release).

The continued intersection of broad zones of higher-grade gold mineralization, such as the thick intersection of gold mineralization in drill hole 26-DH-1328 (Figure 1 and Table 1) reinforces the opportunities for not only enhancing the Orca Fault target understanding but developing favorable structures outward into other areas of the Main deposit while exploring for higher-grade gold mineralization in the near surface, open pit environment, as defined in the recent MRE (see July 3, 2025 news release). Drill hole 26-DH-1328 intersected 205.87 m of 0.58 g/t gold from 10.13 m including 47.00 m of 1.19 g/t gold with a high-grade subset of 14.50 m of 2.22 g/t gold.

All results to date continue to reinforce that tighter exploration drill spacing is unlocking additional mineral potential in the Main deposit as drilling systematically works outward from the Orca Fault target, tracking the higher-grade gold mineralization. These exploration drill holes are presented on drill sections (Figure 1 and Figure 2) that shows the alignment of the higher-grade gold mineralization.

Table 1: Assay Results for 26-DH-1328

Drill hole

From (m)

To (m)

Width (m)

Gold (g/t)

Apparent True Thickness

26-DH-1328

10.13

216.00

205.87

0.58

Note 3)

Including

10.13

92.50

82.37

0.76

Note 3)

Including

44.00

91.00

47.00

1.19

Note 3)

Including

72.00

91.00

19.00

1.90

Note 3)

Including

72.00

86.50

14.50

2.22

Note 3)

Including

106.00

125.50

19.50

1.55

Note 3)

Including

106.00

110.00

4.00

3.10

Note 3)

Including

125.00

125.50

0.50

26.40

Note 3)

Including

207.00

212.00

5.00

0.87

Note 3)

249.00

250.00

1.00

1.75

Note 3)

269.95

276.50

6.55

0.67

Note 3)

290.00

348.00

58.00

0.52

Note 3)

Including

314.00

324.34

10.34

1.31

Note 3)

382.00

388.00

6.00

0.32

Note 3)

Table 2: Assay Results for 26-DH-1329

Drill hole

From (m)

To (m)

Width (m)

Gold (g/t)

Apparent True Thickness

26-DH-1329

9.00

151.00

142.00

0.77

Note 3)

Including

49.00

74.00

25.00

1.68

Note 3)

Including

49.00

60.00

11.00

2.95

Note 3)

Including

98.00

151.00

53.00

0.88

Note 3)

Including

127.50

151.00

23.50

1.57

Note 3)

Including

127.50

137.15

9.65

2.65

Note 3)

213.50

233.00

19.50

0.69

Note 3)

Including

228.50

230.00

1.50

6.16

Note 3)

247.50

255.00

7.50

0.88

Note 3)

Including

247.50

248.20

0.70

8.17

Note 3)

Table 3: Assay Results for 26-DH-1330

Drill hole

From (m)

To (m)

Width (m)

Gold (g/t)

Apparent True Thickness

26-DH-1330

9.50

38.00

28.50

0.31

Note 3)

Including

34.00

38.00

4.00

1.05

Note 3)

63.00

137.60

74.60

0.59

Note 3)

Including

70.00

81.46

11.46

1.46

Note 3)

Including

104.34

118.25

13.91

1.14

Note 3)

177.63

180.00

2.37

0.42

Note 3)

190.35

211.00

20.65

0.33

Note 3)

Including

190.35

192.00

1.65

1.92

Note 3)

240.55

246.75

6.20

0.62

Note 3)

266.50

333.50

67.00

0.31

Note 3)

Including

266.50

283.63

17.13

0.48

Note 3)

Including

279.00

283.63

4.63

1.18

Note 3)

Including

324.50

331.40

6.90

0.76

Note 3)

Table 4: Assay Results for 25-DH-1331A (note 25-DH-1331 stopped in fault prematurely, recollared)

Drill hole

From (m)

To (m)

Width (m)

Gold (g/t)

Apparent True Thickness

26-DH-1331A

9.00

16.00

7.00

0.35

Note 3)

50.60

120.00

69.40

0.99

Note 3)

Including

73.50

93.00

19.50

1.86

Note 3)

209.00

215.00

6.00

0.31

Note 3)

231.00

234.60

3.60

0.36

Note 3)

Table 5: Assay Results for 26-DH-1332

Drill hole

From (m)

To (m)

Width (m)

Gold (g/t)

Apparent True Thickness

26-DH-1332

48.00

211.00

163.00

0.42

Note 3)

Including

48.00

62.00

14.00

1.19

Note 3)

Including

50.00

55.40

5.40

1.95

Note 3)

Including

134.00

166.00

32.00

0.92

Note 3)

Including

161.50

165.00

3.50

5.97

Note 3)

325.00

370.00

45.00

0.57

Note 3)

Including

325.00

331.00

6.00

1.45

Note 3)

Including

327.60

330.00

2.40

3.27

Note 3)

Including

345.00

364.00

19.00

0.80

Note 3)

Notes for Table 1 to Table 5:

  1. Reported intersections are calculated using a 0.15 g/t Au cut-off grade.
  2. The complete assay table is available on the Company's website
  3. True thickness of mineralization is unknown as the project is still at the exploration stage

The integration of assay results from these five exploration drill holes strengthens the overall continuity for the new Orca Fault target and the association of higher-grade mineralization over a strike length of 530 m, northwest to southeast (see Figure 3). Stronger continuity is also now being developed spanning multiple, parallel, adjacent drill sections ranging over 200 m, northeast to southwest, at the widest point along the 530 m, main Orca Fault target trend (see Figure 2).

Figure 3 illustrates the locations for five drill hole results outlined in this news release and the drill holes currently in the assay lab, or in process of being drilled. Drill collar location coordinates are summarized for the 2025 Fall Drill Program in Table 6 at the end of this news release.

Qualified Person

Julian Manco, M.Sc., P.Geo., Director of Exploration with Spanish Mountain Gold, is the Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed the technical information in this news release and has approved the content for dissemination.

Abbreviations: metres = m, grams per tonne = g/t, CRM = certified reference material, gold = Au, mineral resource estimate = MRE, Spanish Mountain Gold = SMG, quality control = QC, quality assurance and quality control (QAQC)

Drill Core Processing, Data Verification and Quality Assurance – Quality Control Program (QAQC)

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples were sawn in half, labeled, and bagged. The remaining half of the drill core was securely stored on-site. Numbered security tags were applied to sample shipments to ensure chain of custody compliance. The Company inserts quality assurance and quality control (QAQC) samples at regular intervals, including blanks and reference materials, for all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance.

Standards and blanks account for a minimum of 20% of the samples in addition to the laboratory's internal quality assurance programs. The QAQC program was overseen by the Company's Qualified Person, Julian Manco, P.Geo, Director of Exploration (as described below).

The data verification process involved a multi-step approach to ensure accuracy and integrity. This included a detailed quality control (QC) analysis of the data, which was performed using both internal and external platforms, such as the MxDeposit™ software. These QC checks involved the analysis of certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks, and duplicates to confirm the reliability of the assay results. In addition, a field inspection of the specific drill intervals mentioned in this release has been conducted to directly observe the geological features and verified the nature of the results presented.

Drill core samples were submitted to MSALABS's analytical facility in Prince George, British Columbia, for sample preparation and PhotonAssay TM analysis. The MSALABS facilities are accredited to the International Standards ISO/IEC 17025 and ISO 9001 standard for gold and multi-element assays, with all analytical methods incorporating quality control materials at defined frequencies and established data acceptance criteria. MSALABS Inc. is independent of the Company.

PhotonAssay TM

The PhotonAssay TM method utilizes gamma ray analysis for gold detection using the Chrysos PhotonAssay TM instrument (PA1408X). This non-destructive, fully automated technique offers high accuracy for analyzing ores and pulps. Sample preparation begins with drying and crushing up to 1 kg of material to achieve at least 70% passing through a 2-millimetre (mm) sieve. The sample is then riffle split to obtain a suitable aliquot for 2 testing cycles (MSALABS Method CPA-Au1). The PhotonAssay TM instrument bombards 400- to 600-gram samples contained in sealed containers with gamma rays.

These containers remain sealed throughout the process, preserving the sample for potential further testing. The analysis is performed robotically, with results that integrate into existing laboratory management systems. Each sample is accompanied by a reference disc traceable to a Certified Reference Material (CRM). Both the sample and reference disc undergo gamma ray exposure, with signals detected and analyzed to ensure accurate and reliable results. The method offers a gold detection range from 0.015 parts per million (ppm - lower limit) to 10,000 ppm (upper limit). Quality control includes the use of reference materials and blanks, with all results reviewed by a competent person before reporting.

Spanish Mountain Gold implemented two QAQC methodologies to validate the accuracy of PhotonAssay TM results, both demonstrating good comparability: 1) comparative analysis of diverse mineralization styles using Total Au screen metallic methods with both FAS-415 (gravimetric finish) and FAS-211 (AAS finish), and 2) comprehensive testing of both sample aliquots and rejects using FAS-211 (AAS finish). QAQC Testing typically can include the following spot checks: 1) Pulverizing tests to evaluate variability in sample preparation, 2) Cross-analysis at external laboratories using screen metallic method, and 3) Five-cycle radiation testing to identify and calibrate potential variability in gold results with variable radiation intensity.

Multi-Elemental Analysis

For the 2025 drilling campaign Spanish Mountain Gold used IMS-230 method to provide multi-element determination using a five-acid digestion followed by ICP-OES and ICP-MS analysis.

Key Process Steps:

Sample Preparation: Samples are dried and ground to a specific criterion (85% passing 75 microns (μm) for rocks and drill core; 180μm for soils and sediments). A homogeneous 10-gram sample is required. Digestion: Samples undergo sequential digestion with nitric, perchloric, hydrofluoric, and hydrochloric acids, followed by dilution with deionized water.

Analysis: The solution is analyzed via ICP-OES and ICP-MS for multi-element quantification.

Quality Control: The process includes reference materials, blanks, and duplicates, with corrections for spectral interferences and thorough review before final reporting.

About Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd.

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. is focused on advancing its 100%-owned Spanish Mountain Gold Project (Project) towards its goal to build the next gold mine in the Cariboo Gold Corridor, British Columbia. On August 18, 2025, the Company filed an NI 43-101 Technical Report on SEDAR+ that sets out the Project's de-risked and optimized Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), with an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE). We will continue to advance the Project to position the Company to make a construction decision in 2027. We are striving to be a leader in community and Indigenous relations by leveraging technology and innovation to build the 'greenest' gold mine in Canada. The Relentless Pursuit for Better Gold means seeking new ways to achieve optimal financial outcomes that are safer, minimize environmental impact and create meaningful sustainability for communities. Details on the Company are available on www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website: www.spanishmountaingold.com .

On Behalf of the Board,

"Peter Mah"

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Certain of the statements and information in this press release constitute "forward-looking information". Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be considered forward-looking information. The Company's forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this press release and include but are not limited to statements with respect to, the potential for adding more higher-grade gold mineralization within the pit or outside the current pit design; and the receipt of further results from additional drilling under the 2025 Fall Drill Program, and the plan to make a construction decision in 2027. Other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Table 6: Drill Collar Information for Drill Holes

Hole ID

EAST

NORTH

ELEV

AZIMUTH

DIP

DEPTH

COMMENT

26-DH-1342

604249

5827917

1128

120

-60

N/A

In Progress

26-DH-1341

604224

5827935

1123

120

-60

N/A

In Progress

26-DH-1340

604267

5827952

1120

120

-60

372

Successfully completed per design

26-DH-1339

604192

5827937

1127

120

-60

387

Successfully completed per design

26-DH-1338

604205

5827977

1125

120

-60

390

Successfully completed per design

26-DH-1337

604237

5828049

1098

120

-60

402

Successfully completed per design

26-DH-1336

604284

5827966

1109

120

-60

390

Successfully completed per design

26-DH-1335

604292

5828064

1095

120

-60

415

Successfully completed per design

26-DH-1334

604254

5827971

1116

120

-60

354

Successfully completed per design

26-DH-1333

604236

5828012

1104

120

-60

366

Successfully completed per design

26-DH-1332

604185

5828088

1091

120

-65

372

Successfully completed per design

26-DH-1331A

604595

5827901

1103

120

-60

240

Successfully completed per design

26-DH-1331

604594

5827899

1103

120

-60

55

Ended early due stuck drill rods in fault

26-DH-1330

604332

5827990

1105

120

-60

351

Successfully completed per design

26-DH-1329

604467

5827962

1090

120

-60

255

Successfully completed per design

26-DH-1328

604278

5828018

1105

120

-58

402

Successfully completed per design

26-DH-1327

604411

5828026

1088

120

-60

327

Successfully completed per design

26-DH-1326

604327

5827963

1108

120

-60

351

Successfully completed per design

25-DH-1325

604385

5827966

1103

120

-60

309

Successfully completed per design

25-DH-1324

604343

5828053

1080

120

-60

276

Successfully completed per design

25-DH-1323

604286

5828046

1097

120

-60

338

Successfully completed per design

25-DH-1322

604279

5827995

1106

120

-60

231

Successfully completed per design

25-DH-1321

604350

5828016

1099

120

-60

348

Successfully completed per design

25-DH-1320

604561

5827809

1126

120

-60

57

Ended early due to major fault zone

25-DH-1319

604404

5827992

1095

120

-70

198

Successfully completed per design

25-DH-1318

604445

5828098

1055

120

-60

243

Successfully completed per design

25-DH-1317

604186

5828166

1076

120

-60

282

Successfully completed per design

25-DH-1316

604514

5828073

1050

120

-60

177

Successfully completed per design

25-DH-1315

604231

5828163

1075

120

-60

282

Successfully completed per design

25-DH-1314

604160

5828218

1056

120

-70

270

Successfully completed per design

25-DH-1313

604566

5827908

1100

120

-60

204

Successfully completed per design

25-DH-1312

604538

5827921

1095

120

-60

205

Successfully completed per design

25-DH-1311

604590

5827935

1084

120

-60

330

Successfully completed per design

25-DH-1310

604592

5827961

1091

120

-60

211

Successfully completed per design

25-DH-1309

604592

5827958

1071

120

-60

237

Successfully completed per design

25-DH-1308

603280

5829250

966

120

-60

150

Successfully completed per design

25-DH-1307

604565

5827974

1068

120

-60

200

Successfully completed per design

25-DH-1306

603451

5829400

927

120

-60

123

Successfully completed per design

25-DH-1305

603657

5829226

919

120

-60

126

Successfully completed per design

25-DH-1304

604536

5827986

1067

120

-60

225

Successfully completed per design

25-DH-1303

603960

5828754

943

100

-55

156

Successfully completed per design

25-DH-1302

604194

5828180

1066

120

-63

282

Successfully completed per design

25-DH-1301

603708

5829029

929

150

-55

188

Successfully completed per design

25-DH-1300

604388

5828063

1085

120

-60

274

Successfully completed per design

25-DH-1299

604369

5828043

1093

120

-60

336

Successfully completed per design

25-DH-1298

604402

5828088

1074

120

-59

334

Successfully completed per design

25-DH-1297

604354

5828069

1084

120

-59

342

Successfully completed per design

25-DH-1296

604484

5828054

1061

120

-50

180

Successfully completed per design

25-DH-1295

604484

5828054

1061

120

-60

33

Ended early due to drill trace spacing

25-DH-1294

604345

5828120

1075

120

-58

351

Successfully completed per design

25-DH-1293

604284

5828149

1076

120

-60

453

Successfully completed per design

25-DH-1292

604223

5828189

1068

120

-62

270

Successfully completed per design

For more information, contact:
Peter Mah
(604) 601-3651
info@spanishmountaingold.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

spanish-mountain-gold-ltdspa-cctsxv-spagold-investing
SPA:CC
The Conversation (0)
Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd.

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd.

Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - IMR

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - IMR

Trading resumes in: Company: iMetal Resources Inc. TSX-Venture Symbol: IMR All Issues: Yes Resumption (ET): 10:30 AM CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly... Keep Reading...
iMetal Resources Intersects 16.65 Metres at 1.24 g/t Gold Within 62.25 Metres at 0.61 g/t Gold at Gowganda West

iMetal Resources Intersects 16.65 Metres at 1.24 g/t Gold Within 62.25 Metres at 0.61 g/t Gold at Gowganda West

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV: IMR,OTC:IMRFF) (OTCQB: IMRFF) (FSE: A7VA) ("iMetal" or the "Company") has intersected 16.65 metres at 1.25 gt gold within 62.25 metres at 0.61 gt gold at its Gowganda West Gold Project, southwest of Timmins, Ontario. Drilling in the West Zone intersected broad levels... Keep Reading...
Flow Metals (cse:fwm)

Flow Metals: Advancing Gold-Copper Projects in the Yukon and BC, Canada

Keep Reading...
Pile of shiny silver coins with flying eagle design.

Precious Metals Price Update: Gold, Silver, PGMs Boosted by Geopolitical and Trade Tensions

Precious metals are recovering their safe-haven demand appeal this week.Gold, silver and platinum are up this week, all still down from the all-time highs recorded in January. Escalating geopolitical tensions and US trade policy shifts are once again at center stage in this sector of the... Keep Reading...
Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has... Keep Reading...
Peruvian Metals Closes Private Placement

Peruvian Metals Closes Private Placement

Peruvian Metals Corp (TSXV: PER,OTC:DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") previously announced on January 29, 2026. Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued an aggregate of 10,000,000 units... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

“Copper Intelligence” (AFDG) to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on February 26, 2026 EST.

Agadir Melloul Mining Licence

EIA Approval for Agdz Cu-Ag Project and Funding

T2 Metals Acquires High-Grade Aurora Gold-Silver Project in the Yukon from Shawn Ryan

Related News

copper investing

“Copper Intelligence” (AFDG) to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on February 26, 2026 EST.

silver investing

Agadir Melloul Mining Licence

silver investing

EIA Approval for Agdz Cu-Ag Project and Funding

copper investing

T2 Metals Acquires High-Grade Aurora Gold-Silver Project in the Yukon from Shawn Ryan

base metals investing

Prismo Metals to Host Webinar on February 26th, 2026

lithium investing

Zimbabwe Imposes Immediate Ban on Raw Mineral and Lithium Exports

uranium investing

Denison Greenlights First Major Canadian Uranium Mine in 20 Years