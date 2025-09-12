Spanish Mountain Gold Announces 9-10,000 Metre Drill Program

Spanish Mountain Gold Announces 9-10,000 Metre Drill Program

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. ("Spanish Mountain" or the "Company") (TSX-V: SPA; FSE: S3Y; OTCQB: SPAUF) is pleased to announce that it has contracted Hardrock Diamond Drilling Ltd. ("HRDD") for its upcoming drilling program at its Spanish Mountain Gold ("SMG") Project, which is located in the Cariboo Gold Corridor near Likely, British Columbia, Canada.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250912848609/en/

Figure 1: Plan map of Priority Targets with Section views of each individual target (A-A' – looking east; B-B'- looking north; C-C' – looking west; note D-D' – looking northeast is Figure 2)

Figure 1: Plan map of Priority Targets with Section views of each individual target (A-A' looking east; B-B'- looking north; C-C' looking west; note D-D' looking northeast is Figure 2)

Drill program objectives are:

  1. Extend near surface, higher-grade gold mineralization in five key priority areas: Main deposit, Phoenix deposit, K-zone, Outcropping Tuff ("OT") target, and the A12 target (Figure 1).
  2. Collect drill hole sample material from the Phoenix deposit for ore sorting metallurgical studies looking to reject waste material and increase the gold content of mineralization entering the Process Plant.
  3. Derisk infrastructure locations identified in the 2025 PEA (see July 3, 2025 news release) through drilling of high priority exploration targets to inform future engineering studies.

The diamond drill program (approximately 9-10,000 metres in 27 HQ3-sized drill holes) ranging in depth from 250 m to 600 metres is planned to commence in Q3 2025 and is expected to be completed in Q1 2026. Drilling will utilize downhole tools for oriented drill core and split tube core barrels for structural measurements and enhanced core recovery, respectively.

The Company's development strategy is focused on optimizing, derisking and advancing the SMG Project towards a build decision in 2027. In July 2025, the Company published a new Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") and Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") (see July 3, 2025 news release), which outlined several opportunities for follow-up drilling within the Main and Phoenix deposits and nearby targets.

For the upcoming drill program, work will be targeting extensions where higher-grade gold mineralization has been intersected in the near-surface environment, leveraging understanding gained in the Fall 2024 and Winter 2024-25 drilling programs. An exploration drill program in 2024 (5,590 metres) was successfully and safely completed in September 2024 and a 10,001 metre exploration drill program was completed in late May 2025.

The Technical Team continues to focus on understanding the controls to higher-grade gold mineralization incorporating new and historic geological, structural, geochemical and geophysical studies. This work has greatly aided targeting and continues to confirm the favorable lithological and structural controls to mineralization in the Main and Phoenix deposits (see Figure 1), and expansion potential outside the current MRE. High priority targets outside of the MRE include the OT and A12 targets, which have seen limited historical drilling, however, the prospectivity of these two targets is exemplified by this past winter's drill hole, 25-DH-1275 at OT that intersected 62.20 metres grading 0.60 g/t gold, including 5.04 metres grading 4.69 g/t gold, which also had a subset of 1.95 metres grading 9.72 g/t gold (see April 1, 2025 news release). Further drilling is needed in these important targets.

High Priority Targets

Main Deposit (Section B-B')

The area around drill holes 25-DH-1281 and 25-DH-1282 is a key element to targeting higher-grade gold mineralization in the Main deposit, and especially important to follow-up, since none of the winter 2025 drill holes in the Main deposit were included in the 2025 MRE (see April 21, 2025 news release). Until 2025, drilling had not focused on what is now considered the preferred drilling direction of azimuth 120⁰, which resulted in significantly higher-grade intercepts than the grade of the MRE of the Main deposit. Drill hole 25-DH-1281 intersected 123.00 metres grading 1.08 g/t gold and drill hole 25-DH-1282 intersected 211.90 metres grading 0.36 g/t gold, including 100.30 metres grading 0.52 g/t gold that included an interval of 16.00 metres grading 1.43 g/t gold. This highlights the opportunity for extending this zone of higher-grade mineralization with additional step-out holes and identifying new zones of higher-grade mineralization using the preferred drilling direction.

K-zone (Section C-C')

The K-zone, which is located in the southwest portion of the Main deposit will be a high priority target in the planned drill program. Drill hole 25-DH-1286 intersected 139.00 metres grading 4.18 g/t gold, including 0.75 metres grading 719.26 g/t gold in the winter 2025 drill program (see April 24, 2025 news release). This intercept is the highest recorded on the SMG Project and step-out drill holes in the upcoming program will look to further develop information on the orientation and extent of these important near-surface, high-grade vein structures. It is important to note that all winter 2025 drill holes from K-zone were not included in the 2025 MRE, and therefore, the high-grade intercept had no impact on the block model.

Phoenix deposit (Section A-A')

The Phoenix deposit was the focus of drill programs in 2024 and 2025, which outlined a large, near-surface gold endowment in its inaugural MRE (see July 3, 2025 news release). Drilling in the upcoming program will be focused along the main north-northwest trending Evelyn Fault that transects most of the favorable, mineralized trend over a distance of 1.4 km and has yield higher-grade gold results such as drill hole 25-CCR-062, which intersected 62.00 metres grading 1.47 g/t gold, including 4.00 metres grading 17.28 g/t gold (see June 2, 2025 news release). Other notable intercepts at the Phoenix deposit include drill hole 25-CCR-056, which intersected 116 metres, grading 0.40 g/t, including 13.12 metres, grading 1.27 g/t gold (see June 2, 2025 news release).

North-northwest trending faults that appear to be a major control to mineralization at the Main deposit may also be important controls to mineralization at the Phoenix deposit.

A12 and OT Targets (Sections C-C', and A-A' and B-B', respectively)

The A12 target is located along strike and west of the Main deposit MRE and is coincident with a strong gold-in-soil and geophysical anomaly. Drill holes in the upcoming program are primarily condemnation holes to derisk the surface infrastructure footprint for the process plant and dry stack tailings management facility as identified in the 2025 PEA. However, the favorable soil geochemistry and geophysics immediately west of the open pit may be associated with extensions to the Main deposit and provide a near-open pit opportunity that could have a significant positive impact to the SMG Project.

The OT target is a recent discovery based on drilling a geological target in drill hole 25-DH-1275 that intersected 62.20 metres grading 0.60 g/t gold including a smaller intercept of 5.04 m grading 4.69 g/t gold (see April 21, 2025 news release). The hole was collared 1.35 km northwest of the pit constraining the 2025 MRE and is a high priority target for the upcoming drill program.

2025 Summer Surface Exploration Program

The Technical Team completed a limited summer exploration program in 2025 that had the objective to further delineate and refine high-priority targets that will be the focus of the upcoming drill program. Work included geological mapping, geochemical sampling of rocks, soils, and colluvial material in the K-zone, OT target, and A12 target. The total of samples (over 70 samples) been remitted for analysis and results are pending. Sample locations are displayed in Figure 3.

Qualified Person
Julian Manco, M.Sc., P.Geo., Director of Exploration with Spanish Mountain Gold, is the Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and has approved the contents of this news release.

Hardrock Diamond Drilling Ltd.
Since its inception, in 2004, HRDD has prioritized steady growth and has evolved into a full-scale drilling company. Equipped with all the necessary heavy machinery and mechanical prowess necessary for diverse coring projects, the company has established itself as one known for quality and reliability. The founding members of the team remain in charge today, ensuring top-notch expertise on projects. For HRDD, excellence requires maintaining safety, ensuring reliability, optimizing costs, and upholding environmental responsibility. HRDD stated mission is to "Build strong, long-lasting relationships with clients, to prove efficient & cost-effective drilling services, to offer an experienced and loyal team, to exceed our client's expectations and to continue to improve."

About the Company
Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. is focused on advancing its 100%-owned Spanish Mountain Gold Project (Project) towards construction of the next gold mine in the Cariboo Gold Corridor, British Columbia. On August 18, 2025, the Company filed an NI 43-101 Technical Report on SEDAR+ that sets out the Project's de-risked and optimized Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), with an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE). We will continue to advance the Project to position the Company to make a construction decision in 2027. We are striving to be a leader in community and Indigenous relations by leveraging technology and innovation to build the 'greenest' gold mine in Canada. The Relentless Pursuit for Better Gold means seeking new ways to achieve optimal financial outcomes that are safer, minimize environmental impact and create meaningful sustainability for communities. Details on the Company are available on www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website: www.spanishmountaingold.com .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:
The Company's forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations, and opinions of management as of the date of this press release and include but are not limited to, information with respect to, the timing to make a construction decision for the Project. Certain of the statements and information in this press release constitute "forward-looking information". Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be considered forward-looking information. The Company's forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this press release and include but are not limited to information with respect to, the potential to extend mineralization within the near-surface environment; the potential to expand resources and to find higher-grade mineralization at depth; the timing, size and budget of a drill program, and the results thereof. Other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

For more information, contact:
Peter Mah, President, CEO, and Director
+1 (604) 601-3651
info@spanishmountaingold.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd.SPA:CATSXV:SPAGold Investing
SPA:CA
The Conversation (0)
Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd.

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd.

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd is an exploration stage resource company. It is focused on advancing its Spanish Mountain gold project in southern central British Columbia. The company has one operating segment being the Mineral exploration, and all of its long-term assets are located in Canada.

Hamak Gold

Admission to Trading on the OTCQB Market

Hamak Gold Limited (LSE: HAMA / OTCQB: HASTF), a company combining traditional gold exploration in West Africa with a Digital Asset Treasury Management strategy, is pleased to announce that the Company's shares have been admitted to trading on the OTC Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States, under the symbol "HASTF". No new Ordinary Shares have been issued by the Company for this parallel trading of its shares.

The purpose of the listing of shares on the OTCQB is to broaden the Company's exposure to the North American investor markets and to increase trading liquidity in a drive to deliver shareholder value.

Keep reading...Show less
Stock market display with "Mergers and Acquisitions" in green and white text.

Barrick’s Plan to Sell Hemlo Mine for US$1 Billion Marks Canadian Exit

Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B) has agreed to sell its Hemlo gold mine in Ontario for up to US$1.09 billion, transferring one of Canada’s most storied gold operations to a new owner and marking Barrick’s shift away from non-core assets.

The Toronto-based company announced Thursday (September 11) that Carcetti Capital (TSXV:CART.H,LSE:ORUG), which will be renamed Hemlo Mining (HMC), will acquire the mine under terms that include US$875 million in cash, US$50 million in HMC shares, and as much as US$165 million in contingent payments tied to future gold prices and production.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold nuggets beside text: "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 4 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Zenith Minerals Strikes Gold at Red Mountain

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.

Companies focused on a mix of minerals and resources once again form this week’s top stocks list, including ones searching for gold, rutile, graphite, lithium and oil.

Significant news, including broad mineralisation discoveries and new acquisitions, drove the top performers this week, which you can learn more about in the list below.

Looking at the bigger picture, Australian lithium stocks took a hit this week following the announcement of Chinese battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology's (SZSE:300750,HKEX:3750) reported production restart at its Jianxiawo lithium mine in Yichun. Lithium prices and mining companies had previously been lifted in mid-August after the mine was suspended.

Keep reading...Show less
Toronto Stock Exchange sign on a stone wall.

Newmont to Exit Toronto Stock Exchange as Cost Cuts Deepen

Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM,ASX:NEM) is preparing to withdraw from the Toronto Stock Exchange later this month, the latest in a string of moves to streamline operations and rein in costs following its US$15 billion takeover of Newcrest Mining in 2023.

The Denver-based miner said Wednesday it has applied for a voluntary delisting of its common shares from the TSX, effective at the close of trading on September 24.

Keep reading...Show less
Hands holding eco-themed puzzle pieces with green symbols.

ESG Headwinds Threaten to Shake Global Gold Industry: Report

Gold miners are under intensifying scrutiny over their environmental and social footprints as progress in cutting emissions was overshadowed by worsening sustainability risks in 2024.

The findings of the latest Gold ESG Focus 2025 review highlight a sector struggling to reconcile profitability with the global shift toward climate accountability and responsible resource use.

Keep reading...Show less
Armory Mining (CSE: ARMY)

Armory Mining Amends AMMO Antimony-Gold Project Option Agreement

Armory Mining Corp. (CSE: ARMY) (OTC: RMRYF) (FRA: 2JS) (the " Company " or " Armory ") a resource exploration company focused on the discovery and development of minerals critical to the energy, security and defense sectors, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amendment agreement dated September 9, 2025 (the “ Amendment Agreement ”), amending the terms of its mineral property option agreement dated October 26, 2024 (the “ Option Agreement ”) with an arm’s length optionor (the “ Optionor ”) previously disclosed in the Company’s news releases dated November 4, 2024 and October 28, 2024. Pursuant to the Option Agreement, the Company has the right to acquire from the Optionor a 100% interest in an exploration property located adjacent to and surrounding the West Gore antimony-gold mine in central Nova Scotia, Canada known as the Ammo Property.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Admission to Trading on the OTCQB Market

Homerun Resources Inc. Signs Binding LOI for the Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

Stallion Uranium Announces Grant of Options

Trading Halt

Related News

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Signs Binding LOI for the Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

Energy Investing

Stallion Uranium Announces Grant of Options

Battery Metals Investing

Trading Halt

Battery Metals Investing

ALTECH - CERENERGY Battery Prototype Reaches Key Milestones

Platinum Investing

WPIC: Platinum to Hit Third Annual Deficit as Supply Fails to Meet Demand

Oil and Gas Investing

Canada's First Set of Nation-Building Projects Paves Way for Mining, Energy Operations

Battery Metals Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY Battery Prototype Reaches Key Milestones

×