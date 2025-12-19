Space Development Agency Awards L3Harris $843 Million Contract for Tracking Layer Satellites

Space Development Agency Awards L3Harris $843 Million Contract for Tracking Layer Satellites

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) has received a contract from the Space Development Agency (SDA) to build 18 infrared satellites for the Tranche 3 (T3) Tracking Layer. The contract, valued up to $843 million, includes ground software, operations and sustainment functions.

These tracking layer satellites will enhance the SDA Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA) constellation, which is designed to protect the United States from advanced missile threats, such as hypersonic missiles.

"L3Harris is proud to support SDA in its mission to deliver a next generation, layered defense architecture that can track threats in real time," said Christopher Kubasik, Chair and CEO, L3Harris. "Defeating the hypersonic missile threat begins in space, and our Tranche 3 satellites will advance our proven, on-orbit tracking and targeting capability needed to protect our homeland."

The L3Harris Tranche 3 Tracking Layer solution will provide higher resolution infrared sensing, advanced on-orbit data processing and real-time detection algorithms that will enable advanced missile tracking detection. Once on orbit, the satellites will integrate with the SDA PWSA to deliver broader coverage and enhanced direct-to-warfighter connectivity.

L3Harris is supporting SDA's Tracking Layer across all existing tranches of the PWSA. The company currently has four missile tracking satellites on orbit for Tranche 0 and another 34 satellites in development across Tranche 1 and Tranche 2 .

L3Harris produces a range of proven technologies that could further enable a missile shield for America, including advanced space satellites, datalinks, multi-domain ISR, precision fire-control sensing, and propulsion and control systems for interceptors.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is the Trusted Disruptor in the defense industry. With customers' mission-critical needs always in mind, our employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security. Visit L3Harris.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about the value or expected value of orders, contracts or programs are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media Contacts :
Elizabeth Neilson
Space and Airborne Systems
Elizabeth.Neilson@L3Harris.com
206-384-3349

Sara Banda
Corporate
Media@L3Harris.com
321-306-8927

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

L3Harris Technologies Inc.LHXNYSE:LHX
LHX
The Conversation (0)
L3Harris Technologies Inc.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Keep Reading...
Kanders & Company Completes Acquisition of Antenna and Test Equipment Businesses from L3Harris

Kanders & Company Completes Acquisition of Antenna and Test Equipment Businesses from L3Harris

Launches Fisica, Kanders' New Defense Technology Platform Kanders & Company, Inc. ("Kanders"), a U.S.-based single-family office, announced today the completion of its previously announced acquisition of certain antenna and test equipment businesses from L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) for... Keep Reading...
L3Harris Completes Sale of Non-Core Assets to an Affiliate of Kanders & Company, Inc. for $200 Million

L3Harris Completes Sale of Non-Core Assets to an Affiliate of Kanders & Company, Inc. for $200 Million

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has completed its sale of the company's antenna and related businesses to an affiliate of Kanders & Company, Inc. for $200 million. The deal aligns with L3Harris' portfolio-shaping strategy of divesting non-core assets, with transaction proceeds to be used... Keep Reading...
Cogent Biosciences Appoints Cole Pinnow as Chief Commercial Officer

Cogent Biosciences Appoints Cole Pinnow as Chief Commercial Officer

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: COGT), a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases, today announced the appointment of Cole Pinnow as Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Pinnow is a leader in the biopharmaceutical industry with an impressive... Keep Reading...
L3Harris CEO to Present at Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

L3Harris CEO to Present at Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Chair and CEO Christopher E. Kubasik will present at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 30, 2024. The presentation will be livestreamed and a recording will be available following the event. About L3Harris... Keep Reading...
Aerojet Rocketdyne to be Propulsion Provider for the Next Generation Interceptor

Aerojet Rocketdyne to be Propulsion Provider for the Next Generation Interceptor

Aerojet Rocketdyne, an L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) company, will be the propulsion provider for the Missile Defense Agency's (MDA) Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) as part of the Lockheed Martin team. On April 15, MDA announced it selected Lockheed Martin for NGI, the nation's first line... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

CoTec Investment MagIron Secures State of Minnesota Iron Ore Mining Leases

More high grade gold intercepts at BMT3 in Boundiali

SHP Secures 25km Copper-Gold Corridor in Sweden

High Copper Anomalies Show Deeper Potential at Warrego East

Related News

Silver Outlook: World Edition

silver investing

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

Silver Outlook: Australia Edition

Critical Metals Investing

Australia Joins Global Pact to Secure Critical Mineral Supply Chains

uranium investing

Denison and Skyharbour Finalize Saskatchewan Uranium JV Deal

Energy Investing

Trump Media Strikes US$6 Billion Merger With TAE Technologies to Enter Fusion Energy

Tech Investing

CoTec Investment MagIron Secures State of Minnesota Iron Ore Mining Leases