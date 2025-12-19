Space Development Agency Awards L3Harris $843 Million Contract for Tracking Layer Satellites

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) has received a contract from the Space Development Agency (SDA) to build 18 infrared satellites for the Tranche 3 (T3) Tracking Layer. The contract, valued up to $843 million, includes ground software, operations and sustainment functions.
These tracking layer satellites will enhance the SDA Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA) constellation, which is designed to protect the United States from advanced missile threats, such as hypersonic missiles.
"L3Harris is proud to support SDA in its mission to deliver a next generation, layered defense architecture that can track threats in real time," said Christopher Kubasik, Chair and CEO, L3Harris. "Defeating the hypersonic missile threat begins in space, and our Tranche 3 satellites will advance our proven, on-orbit tracking and targeting capability needed to protect our homeland."
The L3Harris Tranche 3 Tracking Layer solution will provide higher resolution infrared sensing, advanced on-orbit data processing and real-time detection algorithms that will enable advanced missile tracking detection. Once on orbit, the satellites will integrate with the SDA PWSA to deliver broader coverage and enhanced direct-to-warfighter connectivity.
L3Harris is supporting SDA's Tracking Layer across all existing tranches of the PWSA. The company currently has four missile tracking satellites on orbit for Tranche 0 and another 34 satellites in development across Tranche 1 and Tranche 2 .
L3Harris produces a range of proven technologies that could further enable a missile shield for America, including advanced space satellites, datalinks, multi-domain ISR, precision fire-control sensing, and propulsion and control systems for interceptors.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies is the Trusted Disruptor in the defense industry. With customers' mission-critical needs always in mind, our employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security. Visit L3Harris.com for more information.
