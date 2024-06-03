Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

L3Harris Completes Sale of Non-Core Assets to an Affiliate of Kanders & Company, Inc. for $200 Million

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has completed its sale of the company's antenna and related businesses to an affiliate of Kanders & Company, Inc. for $200 million.

The deal aligns with L3Harris' portfolio-shaping strategy of divesting non-core assets, with transaction proceeds to be used consistent with capital allocation plans. The transaction includes $175 million in cash and a $25 million seller note.

The businesses L3Harris divested were part of the company's Space & Airborne Systems segment and employed approximately 375 people.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is the Trusted Disruptor in the defense industry. With customers' mission-critical needs always in mind, our ~50,000 employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security.

About Kanders & Company, Inc.

Kanders & Company, Inc. based in Palm Beach, FL, is a single-family office owned and controlled by Warren B. Kanders. Mr. Kanders has more than 30 years of experience investing in public and private companies across a variety of sectors, acting as an active strategic partner for enhancing operating discipline and catalyzing long-term growth.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. L3Harris cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about capital allocation plans are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Daniel Gittsovich
Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@L3Harris.com
321-724-3170

Sara Banda
Corporate Media Relations
Media@L3Harris.com
321-306-8927

Cogent Biosciences Appoints Cole Pinnow as Chief Commercial Officer

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: COGT), a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases, today announced the appointment of Cole Pinnow as Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Pinnow is a leader in the biopharmaceutical industry with an impressive track record in commercial strategy, including several successful product launches. At Cogent, he will be responsible for building and leading the commercial team including sales, marketing, access, and commercial operations. A key priority will be preparing the company for the potential commercial launch of bezuclastinib, for patients with systemic mastocytosis (SM) or Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors (GIST).

"We are thrilled to welcome Cole to our leadership team, as we begin preparations for commercializing bezuclastinib, a product we believe has clear potential to become a standard of care treatment for patients with systemic mastocytosis and advanced GIST," said Andrew Robbins, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Cole's broad commercial knowledge and leadership experience will be invaluable in helping Cogent expand from a research and development company to a fully-integrated commercial organization."

L3Harris CEO to Present at Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Chair and CEO Christopher E. Kubasik will present at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

The presentation will be livestreamed and a recording will be available following the event.

Aerojet Rocketdyne to be Propulsion Provider for the Next Generation Interceptor

Aerojet Rocketdyne, an L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) company, will be the propulsion provider for the Missile Defense Agency's (MDA) Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) as part of the Lockheed Martin team. On April 15, MDA announced it selected Lockheed Martin for NGI, the nation's first line of defense against long-range ballistic missile threats from rogue nations.

NGI is part of MDA's Ground-based Midcourse Defense system and will provide a new, advanced interceptor to protect the homeland.

L3Harris Agrees to Sell Airport Security Business for US$1 Billion

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) signed a definitive agreement in which Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) will acquire L3Harris’ airport security and automation business for US$1 billion in cash.

