S&P Global Expands AI-Powered Capabilities Across Private Markets

Enhancements span embedded and connected AI capabilities, integrated valuations, expanded analytics and greater connectivity across S&P Global's private markets ecosystem
S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today announced expanded AI-powered capabilities across its private markets ecosystem, including new iLEVEL enhancements that embed AI directly into private markets workflows and enable customers to securely connect their iLEVEL data and capabilities to AI tools such as Copilot and Claude through iLEVEL's MCP server, while maintaining their existing access controls and permissions. These enhancements bring together native AI capabilities, including an iLEVEL Agent, with valuations, performance analytics and complementary S&P Global data and solutions. Together, these capabilities are designed to help asset managers and asset allocators work faster and smarter across the investment lifecycle.
At the center of this expansion is iLEVEL, S&P Global's private markets platform for portfolio monitoring, valuations, reporting and data management. Its latest enhancements build on AI capabilities embedded directly within iLEVEL, helping automate data-intensive workflows and enabling users to surface portfolio insights through natural-language search. In addition, iLEVEL's MCP server enables customers to connect their iLEVEL data and capabilities to AI tools such as Copilot and Claude, giving them greater flexibility to use iLEVEL within the AI tools and agentic workflows they choose while maintaining their existing iLEVEL permissions and access controls.
"Private markets firms increasingly need connected data, analytics and workflows that help them operate more efficiently and make decisions with confidence," said Kelly McGeehan, Head of Markets & Regulatory, Enterprise Solutions at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "We're bringing together capabilities across S&P Global's private markets ecosystem, with iLEVEL playing an important role in connecting customers' data and workflows to the analytics, valuations and AI capabilities they need to make better-informed decisions."
Key enhancements include:
- AI embedded in iLEVEL and governed AI connectivity: iLEVEL combines AI capabilities embedded directly into the platform, including a native iLEVEL Agent, with AI-powered data ingestion, natural-language search and other intelligent workflows. Beyond iLEVEL, the platform's MCP server is designed to help users integrate governed, validated iLEVEL data and capabilities into third-party AI applications and agentic workflows. Together, these capabilities give customers flexibility to use AI directly within iLEVEL or bring trusted iLEVEL data into their preferred AI environments.
- Integrated valuations: Enhanced integration between iLEVEL and S&P Global Private Market Valuations simplifies the document and data exchanges needed for third-party valuation opinions and delivers results directly within iLEVEL. Clients can run valuations using self-service software or outsource the process to S&P Global experts.
- Private credit and covenant monitoring: iLEVEL supports private credit investment workflows, including covenant monitoring, helping investment teams monitor covenant compliance against credit agreement terms and identify potential signs of deterioration and emerging risks across their portfolios.
- Expanded performance analytics: Following the launch of S&P Global, Cambridge Associates and Mercer, a Marsh business, performance analytics earlier this year, the datasets have been expanded in collaboration with contributing GPs across private credit, real assets and private equity. iLEVEL plays an important role in powering the analytics by standardizing, aggregating and anonymizing contributing GP data.
- Expanded connectivity across S&P Global: iLEVEL continues to expand connections across complementary S&P Global data, analytics and solutions, enabling customers to extend private markets workflows beyond traditional monitoring and reporting. These connections span Capital IQ insights, WSO, Outreach360 stakeholder engagement, risk and reputational screening and CLM Pro deal lifecycle workflows.
These enhancements advance S&P Global's broader private markets strategy, bringing together data, valuations, analytics, benchmarks and workflow solutions across the investment lifecycle.
With more than 15 years of experience serving more than 700 private markets firms worldwide, iLEVEL supports workflows across the private markets deal lifecycle, streamlining data collection, portfolio analytics, valuations, peer comparables, capital structure analysis and reporting. Its software capabilities are complemented by outsourced services ranging from data collection and resourcing to strategic projects.
To learn more about S&P Global's private markets insights and offerings, visit here.
Media Contacts:
Orla O'Brien
S&P Global
+1 857 407 8559
orla.obrien@spglobal.com
Becca Loveridge
S&P Global Market Intelligence
+1 239 273 9566
becca.loveridge@spglobal.com
press.mi@spglobal.com
About S&P Global
S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively and thrive in a rapidly changing global landscape.
From helping our customers assess new investments across the capital and commodities markets to navigating the energy expansion, acceleration of artificial intelligence, and evolution of public and private markets, we enable the world's leading organizations to unlock opportunities, solve challenges and plan for tomorrow – today. Learn more at www.spglobal.com.
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SOURCE S&P Global