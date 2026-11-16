S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) (the "Company") today announced that it has priced a public offering of $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.600% senior notes due 2031, $600,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.800% senior notes due 2034 and $650,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 6.000% senior notes due 2036. BofA Securities, Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, UBS Securities LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers in connection with the offering.
The senior notes due 2031 were priced at 99.841% of their principal amount with a yield to maturity of 5.635%, the senior notes due 2034 were priced at 99.927% of their principal amount with a yield to maturity of 5.814% and the senior notes due 2036 were priced at 99.985% of their principal amount with a yield to maturity of 6.001%. Each series of notes will be an unsecured obligation of the Company and will be guaranteed by its subsidiary, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC. The closing of the sale of the notes is expected to occur on or about November 18, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, without limitation, funding of possible acquisitions, repayment, redemption or refinancing of indebtedness, capital expenditures, working capital, satisfaction of other obligations or repurchase of the Company's outstanding common stock. The Company may temporarily invest the net proceeds of this offering in short-term, liquid investments until they are used for their stated purpose.
The offering is being made pursuant to an effective automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-299594 and 333-299594-01), filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on October 23, 2026, and only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement and an issuer free writing prospectus relating to the offering have been filed, and a final prospectus supplement relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC. Prospective investors should read the preliminary prospectus supplement, the final prospectus supplement (when available), the accompanying prospectus, the issuer free writing prospectus, and the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the offering. These documents are available at no charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the underwriters or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send you the prospectus and the prospectus supplement if you request them by calling BofA Securities, Inc. at 1-800-294-1322 or by emailing dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC at 1-866-471-2526 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at 1-800-831-9146, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. at 800-503-4611 or by emailing prospectus.cpdg@db.com, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at 212-834-4533, Mizuho Securities USA LLC at 866-271-7403, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC by emailing prospectus@morganstanley.com, UBS Securities LLC at (833) 481-0269 or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC at 1-800-645-3751 or by emailing wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company's notes, nor shall there be any sale of the notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, which express management's current views concerning future events, trends, contingencies or results, appear at various places in this press release and use words like "anticipate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," "possible" and similar terms, and future or conditional tense verbs like "could," "may," "should," "will" and "would." For example, management may use forward-looking statements when addressing topics such as when and whether the offering will be completed and the anticipated use of net proceeds from the offering.
Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements include, among other things, market and other conditions, as well as factors described in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the "Risk Factors" sections in the prospectus and prospectus supplement related to this offering and in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and any subsequent document it files with the SEC. Accordingly, the Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it is made, except as required by applicable law.
About S&P Global
S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively, and thrive in a rapidly changing global landscape.
From helping our customers assess new investments across the capital and commodities markets to navigating the energy expansion, acceleration of artificial intelligence, and evolution of public and private markets, we enable the world's leading organizations to unlock opportunities, solve challenges, and plan for tomorrow – today.
Contact:
Investor Relations:
Mark Grant
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer
Tel: +1 (347) 640-1521
mark.grant@spglobal.com
Media:
Christina Twomey
Chief Communications Officer
Tel: +1 (646) 407-3001
christina.twomey@spglobal.com
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SOURCE S&P Global