S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index

 S&P Dow Jones Indices announces the following index changes as a result of the annual S&PTSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index review. These changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, February 2, 2026.

S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index – February 2, 2026

Symbol

COMPANY

ADDED

CEU

CES Energy Solutions Corp.

ADDED

CVE

Cenovus Energy Inc

ADDED

DOO

BRP Inc.

ADDED

GFL

GFL Environmental Inc.

ADDED

GIL

Gildan Activewear Inc A

ADDED

LNR

Linamar Corp

ADDED

MTL

Mullen Group Ltd

ADDED

MTY

MTY Food Group Inc

ADDED

OR

OR Royalties Inc.

ADDED

RCH

Richelieu Hardware Ltd

ADDED

TPZ

Topaz Energy Corp.

ADDED

WTE

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation

DELETED

CPKR

Canada Packers Inc.

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

