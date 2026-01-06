Southern Silver Intersects 10.4 metres Averaging 743g/t AgEq at Cerro Las Minitas Project in Durango, México

Southern Silver Intersects 10.4 metres Averaging 743g/t AgEq at Cerro Las Minitas Project in Durango, México

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV,OTC:SSVFF) (the "Company" or "Southern Silver") reports assays from four holes which test the recently acquired Puro Corazon claim including further near-surface high-grade silver mineralization in a replacement zone sitting outside the main Skarn zone and the historic Puro Corazon workings.

Highlight assays include:

  • a 10.4 metre interval averaging 365g/t Ag, 0.1g/t Au, 0.1% Cu, 7.8% Pb and 8.2% Zn (743g/t AgEq), including a 3.9 metre interval averaging 688g/t Ag, 0.2g/t Au, 0.1% Cu, 17.1% Pb and 17.1% Zn (1,490g/t AgEq)(1) from drillhole 25CLM-205

(1) see AgEq calculation criteria in notes to Table 1. Intervals are reported as estimated true thickness unless otherwise indicated

The highlight interval is a 65 metre step-out from previously reported Bonanza-silver mineralization in drill hole 25CLM-203 which returned 10.5 metres averaging 1,115g/t AgEq (see NR-16-26; Dec. 1, 2025). Both mineralized intervals exhibit a similar replacement-style of mineralization, are located on the outer edge of the main skarn zone and may form part of a high-grade hanging wall Carbonate-Replacement (CRD) zone outboard of the historic Puro Corazon workings.

Drilling also intersected multiple additional mineralized zones including further shallow mineralization in drill holes 25CLM-202 and 25CLM-204 which correlate to the previously modelled and structurally controlled mineralization in the El Sol deposit and deeper intercepts correlating to the main Skarn Front deposit.

Other highlight assays from the first four drill holes identified shallow mineralization (within 100 metres of surface) attributed to the El Sol veins including:

  • a 5.3 metre interval averaging 73g/t Ag, 2.8% Pb and 3.4% Zn (221g/t AgEq), including a 1.2 metre interval averaging 170g/t Ag, 0.1% Cu, 8.9% Pb and 3.7% Zn (449g/t AgEq)(1) from drill hole 25CLM-202; and
  • a 7.3 metre interval averaging 102g/t Ag, 0.5% Cu, 3.6% Pb and 3.7% Zn (305g/t AgEq), including a 4.0 metre interval averaging 131g/t Ag, 0.1g/t Au, 6.4% Pb and 5.4% Zn (456g/t AgEq)(1) from drill hole 25CLM-204.

(1) see AgEq calculation criteria in notes to Table 1. Intervals are reported as estimated true thickness unless otherwise indicated

Several deeper intercepts correlate with the main Skarn Front deposit. These tend to be broader zones of mineralization that can be associated with elevated copper values and include:

  • a 11.8 metre interval averaging 119g/t Ag, 0.2% Cu, 1.7% Pb and 1.0% Zn (194g/t AgEq), including a 1.0 metre interval averaging 483g/t Ag, 0.1g/t Au, 0.2% Cu, 3.2% Pb and 0.5% Zn (572g/t AgEq)(1) from 25CLM-205 and
  • a 17.9 metre interval averaging 63g/t Ag, 0.1% Cu, 1.6% Pb and 1.4% Zn (136g/t AgEq).

(1) see AgEq calculation criteria in notes to Table 1. Intervals are reported as estimated true thickness unless otherwise indicated

Vice President of Exploration, Rob Macdonald stated "These latest drill results have successfully demonstrated: a significant step-out to previously reported, near-surface, Bonanza-grade silver mineralization; continuity with previously modelled mineralization in the El Sol Deposit; and confirmed deeper intercepts that correlate to the main skarn target and extends mineralization into a previously untested area. With only the first four holes of the current drill program completed, I anticipate more positive exploration results through the first quarter of 2026."

As of this writing, sixteen of the proposed twenty-one holes are now complete for a total of 6,820 metres, with drilling of three holes currently in progress. Up to 12,000 metres of drilling is planned to test the Puro Corazon claim both laterally and to depths of up to 450 metres below surface. Drilling has now resumed on the project after a short Christmas break. The Company anticipates significant news flow from this current drill program through Q1 2026.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5344/279610_815b0c79f463596c_002.jpg

Figure 1: Plan view of the drilling on the recently acquired Puro Corazon Claim.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5344/279610_815b0c79f463596c_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5344/279610_815b0c79f463596c_003.jpg

Figure 2: Longitudinal Section of the Puro Corazon Target. Note: pierce points reflect intercepts into the main Skarn zone

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5344/279610_815b0c79f463596c_003full.jpg

Next Steps

The Company is planning to incorporate the results of the Puro Corazon drilling program into the much larger Cerro Las Minitas project which is expected to significantly enhance the project economics. Final assays are anticipated to be received by the end of the first quarter of 2026, after which the Company intends to:

  • update the Mineral Resource Estimate of the Cerro Las Minitas project; followed by
  • an update of the Preliminary economic Assessment ("PEA") of the project in accordance with the provisions of National Instrument 43-101 and
  • continue to advance baseline data collection and permit readiness review

The Company reports that work on the Cerro Las Minitas project continues advancing numerous upside opportunities identified subsequent to the July 2024 PEA, while also derisking and advancing the project with the commencement of baseline data collection, hydrology, geotechnical, archaeological and land surveys and studies.

As currently modelled, the Cerro Las Minitas project features a large-scale underground mining operation with robust project economics and high gross revenues in a well located and mining friendly jurisdiction in southeast Durango, Mexico. For more information on the details of the current economic assessment of the Cerro Las Minitas project please refer to Southern Silver's news release dated June 10, 2024.

Table 1: Select Assay Results from the Cerro Las Minitas project.


 Collar Data
Hole # Az Dip Depth From To Interval Est. Tr. Thck. Ag Au Cu Pb Zn AgEq Notes

Deg Deg (m) (m) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (%) (%) (g/t)















25CLM-202 59 -47 369 47.7 54.8 7.2 4.8 70 0.0 0.1 2.1 2.1 170 50% Dilution
inc.


47.7 48.8 1.1 0.7 258 0.0 0.1 5.9 1.1 405
and inc.


53.2 54.8 1.6 1.1 58 0.0 0.2 3.0 6.6 304















25CLM-202 59 -47 369 63.3 71.2 8.0 5.3 73 0.0 0.0 2.8 3.4 221
inc.


67.9 69.7 1.8 1.2 170 0.0 0.1 8.9 3.7 449















25CLM-202 59 -47 369 236.0 244.6 8.7 7.0 40 0.0 0.0 1.7 2.7 148 Previously Reported
inc.


237.0 240.0 2.9 2.4 62 0.0 0.1 3.0 5.2 266















25CLM-202 59 -47 369 255.6 259.1 3.5 2.8 50 0.0 0.0 2.6 1.0 128 42% Dilution
inc.


255.6 256.4 0.8 0.6 104 0.0 0.0 5.1 4.1 313















25CLM-202 59 -47 369 263.5 264.4 0.9 0.8 405 0.0 0.2 11.1 9.1 873






























25CLM-203 58 -54 399 82.1 83.1 1.0 0.7 33 0.0 0.2 0.6 1.0 82















25CLM-203 58 -54 399 137.1 138.0 0.9 0.7 566 0.0 0.1 29.2 8.0 1348















25CLM-203 58 -54 399 148.7 150.5 1.8 1.3 112 0.0 0.1 3.4 2.4 246 54% Dilution
inc.


150.1 150.5 0.4 0.3 466 0.0 0.1 13.9 7.5 937















25CLM-203 58 -54 399 244.7 258.0 13.4 10.5 560 0.1 0.1 11.2 12.3 1115 Previously Reported
inc.


244.7 249.0 4.3 3.4 1067 0.2 0.2 20.0 19.1 1982















25CLM-203 58 -54 399 262.7 266.0 3.4 2.6 143 0.0 0.1 4.8 1.5 280 Previously Reported; 68.6% Dilution
inc.


262.7 263.0 0.4 0.3 396 0.0 0.0 7.2 5.8 691
and inc.


265.3 266.0 0.7 0.6 443 0.1 0.3 17.6 3.6 903















25CLM-203 58 -54 399 279.5 302.2 22.7 17.9 63 0.0 0.1 1.6 1.4 136 22% Dilution
inc.


279.5 285.7 6.2 4.9 124 0.0 0.1 3.5 2.7 273















25CLM-203 58 -54 399 325.3 327.2 1.9 1.5 32 0.0 0.5 0.2 2.1 128






























25CLM-204 78 -54 360 59.5 65.5 6.1 4.0 120 0.0 0.2 3.5 4.5 323
inc.


61.2 65.0 3.9 2.5 176 0.0 0.3 4.7 6.2 452















25CLM-204 78 -54 360 84.9 96.0 11.1 7.3 102 0.0 0.5 3.6 3.7 305
inc.


84.9 91.0 6.1 4.0 131 0.0 0.8 6.4 5.4 456















25CLM-204 78 -54 360 107.9 117.3 9.5 6.2 25 0.0 0.1 1.0 1.0 76















25CLM-204 78 -54 360 260.6 264.1 3.5 3.0 171 0.0 0.1 2.2 3.7 324 43% Dilution
inc.


263.6 264.1 0.5 0.4 724 0.1 0.5 6.8 21.6 1471















25CLM-204 78 -54 360 277.2 280.4 3.2 2.7 55 0.0 0.0 2.4 2.4 168 36% Dilution




279.2 280.4 1.2 1.0 104 0.0 0.0 4.6 4.8 324















25CLM-204 78 -54 360 294.0 296.5 2.6 2.2 131 0.0 0.1 3.2 1.3 234















25CLM-204 78 -54 360 305.2 305.7 0.5 0.4 82 0.0 0.1 2.4 5.1 271






























25CLM-205 83 -58 369 26.0 26.4 0.4 0.3 58 0.0 0.0 1.4 1.0 113















25CLM-205 83 -58 369 148.5 150.0 1.6 1.0 462 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.2 479















25CLM-205 83 -58 369 213.0 221.5 8.5 7.0 57 0.0 0.0 2.0 1.8 147 38% Dilution
inc.


219.7 221.5 1.8 1.4 213 0.0 0.0 7.3 5.5 505















25CLM-205 83 -58 369 226.3 239.0 12.7 10.4 365 0.1 0.1 7.8 8.2 743
inc.


234.2 239.0 4.8 3.9 688 0.2 0.1 17.1 17.1 1490















25CLM-205 83 -58 369 246.7 261.0 14.3 11.8 119 0.0 0.2 1.7 1.0 194 21% Dilution
inc.


254.8 256.1 1.3 1.0 483 0.1 0.2 3.2 0.5 572















25CLM-205 83 -58 369 267.1 275.5 8.4 6.9 36 0.0 0.8 0.0 0.6 115















25CLM-205 83 -58 369 290.4 299.1 8.7 7.1 32 0.0 0.3 0.4 1.9 110
inc.


294.0 294.7 0.7 0.6 175 0.0 1.5 0.6 8.2 519

1) Analyzed by FA/AA for gold and ICP-AES by ALS Laboratories, North Vancouver, BC. Silver (>100ppm), copper, lead and zinc (>1%) overlimits assayed by ore grade ICP analysis,
2) High silver overlimits (>1500g/t Ag) and gold overlimits (>10g/t Au) re-assayed with FA-Grav. High Pb (>20%) and Zn (>30%) overlimits assayed by titration. AgEq and ZnEq were calculated using prices of $2,800/oz Au, $32/oz Ag, $4.50/lb Cu, $0.95/lb Pb and $1.25/lb Zn.
3) AgEq and ZnEq calculations utilized relative metallurgical recoveries of Au 48.6%, Ag 93%, Cu 70%, Pb 87% and Zn 93%.
4) Composites are calculated using a 80g/t AgEq cut-off in sulphide and 0.5g/t AuEq in the oxide gold zone. Composites have <20% internal dilution, except where noted; anomalous intercepts are calculated using a 10g/t AgEq cut-off.

About Southern Silver Exploration Corp.

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. is an exploration and development company with a focus on the discovery of world-class mineral deposits either directly or through joint-venture relationships in mineral properties in major jurisdictions. Our specific emphasis is the 100% owned Cerro Las Minitas silver-lead-zinc project located in the heart of Mexico's Faja de Plata, which hosts multiple world-class mineral deposits such as Penasquito, Los Gatos, San Martin, Naica and Pitarrilla. We have assembled a team of highly experienced technical, operational and transactional professionals to support our exploration efforts in developing the Cerro Las Minitas project into a premier, high-grade, silver-lead-zinc mine. Located in the same State as the Cerro Las Minitas property is the newly acquired Nazas, gold-silver property. Our property portfolio also includes the Oro porphyry copper-gold project and the Hermanas gold-silver vein project where permitting applications for the conduct of a drill program is underway, both located in southern New Mexico, USA.

Robert Macdonald, MSc. P.Geo, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and supervised directly the collection of the data from the CLM project that is reported in this disclosure and is responsible for the presentation of the technical information in this disclosure.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Lawrence Page"

Lawrence Page, K.C.
President & Director, Southern Silver Exploration Corp.

For further information, please visit Southern Silver's website at southernsilverexploration.com or contact us at 604.641.2759 or by email at corpdev@mnxltd.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include plans to advance and develop the CLM property including updating the Mineral Resource Estimate followed by an update of the PEA. These statements are based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to, general economic conditions, interest rates, commodity markets, regulatory and governmental approvals for the Company's projects, and the availability of financing for the Company's development projects on reasonable terms. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279610

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

