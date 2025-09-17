Southern Silver Acquires Right to Purchase Key Mining Claim Contiguous to Its Cerro Las Minitas Property in Durango, Mexico

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV,OTC:SSVFF) (the "Company" or "Southern Silver") is pleased to report it has reached an agreement to acquire the Puro Corazon mining claim located contiguous to its 100%-owned Cerro Las Minitas project (see Figures 1 and 2 below) from an arms-length third-party.

The Puro Corazon mine, which is operated privately, is currently mining approximately sixty tonnes of ore per day and produces a silver-lead concentrate and a zinc concentrate. Southern Silver will be incorporating Puro Corazon into the much larger Cerro Las Minitas project to unlock significant capital and operating synergies. Southern Silver intends to immediately commence a 12,000-meter infill drilling program at Puro Corazon and then in the first quarter of 2026, commence preparation of an updated Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") in accordance with the provisions of National Instrument 43-101.

Key Transaction Highlights

  • Strong Potential for Near-term Resource Growth: infill drilling program to support incremental resource additions for the consolidated Cerro Las Minitas project.

  • Capital Efficiency Gains: opportunity to improve capital efficiency through faster access to higher value mineralization, while avoiding development around the Puro Corazon mining claim.

  • Enhanced Mine Plan Sequencing: incorporating Puro Corazon material early in the mine plan, given its near-surface and high-grade characteristic, is anticipated to strengthen project economics.

  • Improved Project Economics: combination of capital efficiencies, optimized sequencing and potential throughput increases resulting in potential improvements to NPV and IRR.

  • Additional Benefits: potential synergies and efficiencies across permitting, environmental management, safety and data collection.

Lawrence Page K. C., Company President, said, "The acquisition of Puro Corazon will allow us to derisk and accelerate the development of Cerro Las Minitas in a capital efficient manner, with significantly enhanced production profile and economics."

Robert Macdonald, Vice President of Exploration, said, "I am excited about the opportunity to begin drilling at Puro Corazon, with numerous high-grade near-surface targets already identified. We have significant historic data from Puro Corazon that will guide exploration and the results of which will be incorporated into an updated PEA, and I am confident that we will be able to add significant value to the Cerro Las Minitas project."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5344/266683_d7119de9b42d6a17_002.jpg

Figure 1: Location of Puro Corazon Claim and Existing Small-Scale Mine and Processing Facility

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5344/266683_d7119de9b42d6a17_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5344/266683_d7119de9b42d6a17_003.jpg

Figure 2: Location of Puro Corazon Claim Location Relative to Existing Cerro Las Minitas Deposits

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5344/266683_d7119de9b42d6a17_003full.jpg

The Company has been granted the right to acquire the Puro Corazon mining claim from an arms-length vendor in consideration for a series of cash payments to be made over a forty-month period following entering into of a definitive assignment agreement with the vendor. The acquisition does not involve the issuance of any securities of the Company.

About Southern Silver Exploration Corp.

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. is an exploration and development company with a focus on the discovery of world-class mineral deposits either directly or through joint-venture relationships in mineral properties in major jurisdictions. Our specific emphasis is the 100% owned Cerro Las Minitas silver-lead-zinc project located in the heart of Mexico's Faja de Plata, which hosts multiple world-class mineral deposits such as Penasquito, Los Gatos, San Martin, Naica and Pitarrilla. We have assembled a team of highly experienced technical, operational and transactional professionals to support our exploration efforts in developing the Cerro Las Minitas project into a premier, high-grade, silver-lead-zinc mine. Located in the same State as the Cerro Las Minitas property is the newly acquired Nazas property. Our property portfolio also includes the Oro porphyry copper-gold project and the Hermanas gold-silver vein project where permitting applications for the conduct of a drill program is underway, both located in southern New Mexico, USA.

Robert Macdonald, MSc. P.Geo, is Vice President of Exploration for Southern Silver Exploration Corp., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and supervised directly the collection of data from the Cerro Las Minitas project that is reported in this disclosure and is responsible for the presentation of the technical information in this disclosure.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Lawrence Page"
Lawrence Page, K.C.
President & Director, Southern Silver Exploration Corp.

For further information, please visit Southern Silver's website at southernsilverexploration.com or contact us at 604.641.2759 or by email at corpdev@mnxltd.com.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the proposed drilling program on the Puro Corazon claim as well as the preparation of a technical report and PEA. These statements are based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to, general economic conditions, interest rates, commodity markets, regulatory and governmental approvals for the Company's projects, and the availability of financing for the Company's development projects on reasonable terms. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions.

Developing One of the World’s Largest High-Grade Undeveloped Silver Projects

Southern Silver Announces the Extension of the Expiry Date of Certain Common Share Purchase Warrants

Southern Silver Announces the Extension of the Expiry Date of Certain Common Share Purchase Warrants

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) (the "Company" or "Southern Silver") announces that it intends to apply to the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") for approval to extend the original expiry dates of an aggregate 37,300,477 share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") as follows:

Number of
Warrants		 Exercise Price
per Share		 Closing Date of
Private Placement 		Original Expiry
Date		 Proposed Amended
Expiry Date
15,597,500 $0.35 August 14, 2020 August 14, 2023 August 14, 2025
8,502,977 $0.38 August 14, 2020 August 14, 2023 August 14, 2025
1,200,000 $0.50 September 11, 2020 September 11, 2023 September 11, 2025
9,000,000 $0.75 June 16, 2021 June 16, 2023 June 16, 2026
3,000,000 $0.75 June 21, 2021 June 21, 2023 June 21, 2026

 

Southern Silver Reports 9.1metres of 0.92% CuEq in a Recon Hole Testing Skarn/CRD Mineralization at the Oro Project, New Mexico; Corporate Update

Southern Silver Reports 9.1metres of 0.92% CuEq in a Recon Hole Testing Skarn/CRD Mineralization at the Oro Project, New Mexico; Corporate Update

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) ("Southern Silver" and the "Company") reports that it has received assay results from the final two core holes of its 4,050-metre, 2022 drilling program at its wholly owned Oro property, located in the Laramide-age, porphyry copper belt in southwestern New Mexico, USA.

Hole OR22-012 tested a strong ZTEM geophysical anomaly in an area believed to be relatively high in the metal system and where Cretaceous-age carbonate host rocks were expected to lie at relatively shallow depths beneath Laramide-age andesite volcanic rocks. The hole intersected veins with strongly anomalous gold (12.4 g/t over 0.8 metres at 495.7 metres depth)* in a banded anhydrite+pyrite+calcite breccia vein and, deeper in the hole, intersected anomalous silver and lead (908 g/t Ag and 10.4% Pb over 0.2 metres at 594.6 metres depth) in a barite+galena vein, consistent with expected metal zoning. Favourable carbonate host rocks were intersected with abundant sulfide minerals below a 6-metre-thick massive anhydrite vein at roughly 590-metres depth. The 427.2-metres interval from 578.6 to 1,005.8 metres averages 0.15% CuEq (0.08% Cu, 0.01% Mo, and 1.4g/t Ag), with variable mineralization continuing to the end of the hole at 1,006 metres depth. The strongest mineralization is 9.1 metres of 0.59% Cu, 0.01% Mo, 0.3 g/t Au, and 2.3g/t Ag (0.92% CuEq) from 834.5 to 843.7 metres in a carbonate replacement zone with abundant magnetite, specular hematite, and epidote with minor pyrite, calcite, and anhydrite. Dikes ranging from unaltered to strongly altered are common throughout the hole.

Southern Silver Provides Mineral Resource Update That Includes Newly Identified Shallow High-Grade Deposit at the Cerro Las Minitas Project

Southern Silver Provides Mineral Resource Update That Includes Newly Identified Shallow High-Grade Deposit at the Cerro Las Minitas Project

Mineral Resource Update:
Indicated 140Mozs AgEq or 2.3Blbs ZnEq: 42.7Mozs Ag, 364Mlbs Pb, and 903Mlbs Zn; and
Inferred 210Mozs AgEq or 3.5Blbs ZnEq: 80.0Mozs Ag, 571Mlbs Pb, and 1,029Mlbs Zn

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) ("Southern") reports that Kirkham Geosystems Ltd. has completed an update of its independent Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") on the Cerro Las Minitas project in Durango State, Mexico. The updated MRE significantly expands sulphide resources in the La Bocona deposit through the incorporation of the North Felsite zone into the resource model. The revised estimate utilizes the same metal pricing and metallurgical recoveries as the previous 2021 MRE, utilizes a Net Smelter Return ("NSR") cut-off, as detailed in Table 1, and reports average grades on a AgEq, ZnEq and $USt NSR basis. The Mineral Resource estimates for the South Skarn, Blind-El Sol Skarn Front and Las Victorias deposits and the small oxide resource initially estimated in 2021, remains unchanged in this current update.

Southern Silver Continues to Identify High-grade Silver Within a 400 Metre Strike at the Cerro Las Minitas Project; Oro Cu-Au-Mo Project, Update

Southern Silver Continues to Identify High-grade Silver Within a 400 Metre Strike at the Cerro Las Minitas Project; Oro Cu-Au-Mo Project, Update

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) ("Southern Silver") reported assay results from its final four drill holes on the North Felsite - North Skarn targets which continues to confirm and extend silver-polymetallic mineralization on the Cerro Las Minitas project, Durango, Mexico.

Drilling tested an eastern projection of the North Skarn target at approximately 400 metres below surface. Mineralization remains open both laterally to the east and at depth and demonstrates continuity with previously drilled mineralization in the Skarn Front deposit. Drilling also tested gaps within the current drill pattern around hole 21CLM-175 (1.9m of 1530g/t AgEq; see NR-19-21).

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase in Toronto

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase in Toronto

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

Locksley Resources

Analyst Report: Locksley’s US Strategy Strengthens Critical Minerals Position

Description:

Locksley Resources (ASX:LKY,OTQB:LKYRF,FSE: X5L) has strengthened its position in the US critical minerals sector through a dual strategy that could reduce funding risk and enhance shareholder value, according to a market update from Peak Asset Management.

Keep reading...Show less
Silver bars on pile of $100 bills and green chart going up.

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Will the First Majestic Silver (TSX:FR,NYSE:AG) CEO’s silver price prediction of over US$100 per ounce come true?

The silver spot price has surged nearly 40 percent in the first eight months of 2025 to reach a 14 year high, breaking through the US$40 per ounce mark in early September. The white metal has rallied on growing economic uncertainty amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and US President Donald Trump’s escalating trade war.

Well-known figure Keith Neumeyer, CEO of First Majestic, has frequently said he believes the white metal could climb even further, hitting the US$100 mark or even reaching as high as US$130 per ounce.

Keep reading...Show less
Silver and copper bars with "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks" text overlay.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Carlton Precious Gains 78 Percent

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.

Statistics Canada released its August jobs numbers on Friday (September 5). The report indicates a loss of 66,000 jobs in the Canadian economy and an increase in the unemployment rate to 7.1 percent from the 6.9 percent recorded in July.

The losses were primarily felt in the professional, scientific and technical services sector with a decrease of 26,000 jobs, followed by losses of 23,000 jobs in the transportation and warehousing sector and 19,000 jobs in manufacturing.

Keep reading...Show less
Silver bars in front of newspaper showing high price performance.

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

Like its sister metal gold, silver has been attracting renewed attention as a safe-haven asset.

Although it continues to exhibit its hallmark volatility, many silver investors believe that a bull market is starting up for the precious metal. Experts are optimistic about the future, and as a result, some market watchers are looking for price forecasts and asking, “What was the highest price for silver?”

The answer reveals how much potential there is for the silver price to rise. Read on for a look at silver's historical moves, and what they could mean for both the price of silver today and the white metal’s price in the future.

Keep reading...Show less
Silver bars and US$100 bills with a rising chart overlay.

Silver Price Surges Above US$40 for First Time Since 2011

The silver price surged on Tuesday (September 2), breaking US$40 per ounce to rise as high as US$40.93.

Silver was last above US$40 in 2011, peaking that year at US$47.94 in April.

Many of the same factors that drove the silver price to that level in 2011 are present in today’s market, including significant uncertainty around the economy, a global debt crisis and a dovish US Federal Reserve policy.

Keep reading...Show less
Silver bars on shiny metallic surface.

Silver Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2025

Silver has built on previous gains in 2025, soaring above US$40 per ounce in early September.

The metal's rise has been driven by several factors, most notably tightening supply and demand fundamentals, resulting from higher demand from industrial sectors and its use in photovoltaics.

Additionally, prices have found tailwinds from safe-haven investors who find silver's lower entry price compared to gold appealing. They have moved toward silver on the back of uncertainty in global financial markets as the US implements tariff policies, as well as escalating tensions in the Middle East and the unresolved conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Keep reading...Show less

