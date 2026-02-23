Sonoro Gold to Participate in PDAC 2026

Sonoro Gold to Participate in PDAC 2026

Sonoro Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGO,OTC:SMOFF) (OTCQB: SMOFF) (FSE: 23SP) ("Sonoro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be attending 2026 PDAC at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 1 to Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

Shareholders and investors are invited to meet the Sonoro team at Booth 2330 in the Investor Exchange, located in the MTCC South building. We also invite you to join President and CEO Kenneth MacLeod at the Corporate Presentations for Investors (CPI) series and Mexico Mining Forum.

CPI Series
Sonoro will be at the Gold 1 CPI series to present the Company's flagship Cerro Caliche gold project located in Sonora Mexico. The presentation will highlight recent updates to the project as well as upcoming plans for expansion.

Date: Monday, March 2, 2026
Time: 3:45pm
Location: Investment Hub theatre

Mexico Mining Forum
Sonoro's President and CEO, Kenneth MacLeod, will be a panelist at the Mexico Mining Forum 2026 PDAC.

Date: Sunday, March 1, 2026
Time: 12:10pm
Event: The Mexico Opportunity: Exploration Priorities for Unlocking Value

About Sonoro Gold Corp.
Sonoro Gold Corp. is a publicly listed exploration and development Company holding the development-stage Cerro Caliche project and the exploration-stage San Marcial project in Sonora State, Mexico. The Company has highly experienced operational and management teams with proven track records for the discovery and development of natural resource deposits.

To keep up-to-date on Sonoro's developments, please join our online communities on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube, and visit Sonoro's website and subscribe to receive the latest news and updates delivered straight to your inbox.

On behalf of the Board of Sonoro Gold Corp.
Per: "Kenneth MacLeod"
Kenneth MacLeod
President & CEO

For further information, please contact:
Sonoro Gold Corp. - Tel: (604) 632-1764
Email: info@sonorogold.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284962

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

