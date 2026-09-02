SONORO GOLD ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT APPOINTMENTS

SONORO GOLD ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT APPOINTMENTS

Tel: (604) 632-1764 Email: info@sonorogold.comForward-Looking Statement Cautions:This press release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, permitting for and viability of a proposed open-pit, heap leach mining operation at Cerro Caliche, all as part of the future plans and objectives of the Company, constitute forward looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding project permitting and the Company's intention to develop and operate the proposed Cerro Caliche gold mine. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable based on current circumstances, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events.  The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the possibility of unfavorable exploration and test results, the lack of sufficient future financing to carry out exploration and development plans and unanticipated changes in the legal, regulatory and permitting requirements for the Company's exploration programs.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law or the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Readers are encouraged to review the Company's complete public disclosure record on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act ("Regulation S"), except pursuant to an exemption from or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act."


Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Sonoro Gold Corptsxv:sgoprecious metals investing
SGO:CC
The Conversation (0)
Sonoro Gold Corp

Sonoro Gold Corp

Developing Highly Prospective Precious Metal Projects in Mexico’s Historic Sonora State

Developing Highly Prospective Precious Metal Projects in Mexico’s Historic Sonora State Keep Reading...
Goldgroup Highlights Exploration Potential at Don David

Goldgroup Highlights Exploration Potential at Don David

Don David: A Producing Asset With a Major Exploration OpportunityGoldgroup Mining Inc. (TSXV: GORO) (NYSE American: GORO) (FSE: 55G) ("Goldgroup" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a summary of the exploration potential of its Oaxaca operations and regional land package, held by its Mexican... Keep Reading...
Brixton Metals Drills 6,199 g/t Silver over 1.00 m including 0.50 m of 12,386 g/t Silver in Hole 432 at its Langis Project in Ontario

Brixton Metals Drills 6,199 g/t Silver over 1.00 m including 0.50 m of 12,386 g/t Silver in Hole 432 at its Langis Project in Ontario

Hole 399: 4.60 m of 503 g/t Silver Hole 408: 7.00 m of 290 g/t Silver including 2.00 m of 958 g/t Silver Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQX: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to report additional silver results from 33 holes at its wholly owned Langis Silver Project,... Keep Reading...
GoldInxs Announces Completion of Field Program at Millar Property in British Columbia's Golden Triangle

GoldInxs Announces Completion of Field Program at Millar Property in British Columbia's Golden Triangle

GoldInxs Mining Corp. ("GoldInxs," or the "Company") (TSXV: INXS,OTC:INXGF) is pleased to announce the successful completion of a helicopter-supported field program at the Company's Millar Project, a 345-hectare exploration property located within British Columbia's world-renowned Golden... Keep Reading...
Omega Pacific Williams Property Exploration Program Update

Omega Pacific Williams Property Exploration Program Update

Omega Pacific Resources Ltd. (CSE: OMGA,OTC:OMGPF) (OTCQB: OMGPF) (FSE: Q0F) ("Omega Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its 2026 exploration program at the Williams Property ("Williams"), located in British Columbia's Toodoggone District.Omega Pacific completed its... Keep Reading...
Apollo Silver Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

Apollo Silver Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

Steven Thomas Appointed CFO Effective September 1, 2026 Apollo Silver Corp. ("Apollo Silver" or the "Company") (TSX-V: APGO, OTCQB: APGOF, Frankfurt: 6ZF) announces the appointment of Steven Thomas as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective September 1, 2026. Mr. Thomas succeeds Chris Cairns,... Keep Reading...
Lahontan Drills 10.7m Grading 1.81 g/t Au and 64.8 g/t Ag, Completes Santa Fe Mine Stockpile Drill Program

Lahontan Drills 10.7m Grading 1.81 g/t Au and 64.8 g/t Ag, Completes Santa Fe Mine Stockpile Drill Program

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG,OTC:LGCXF, OTCQB:LGCXF, FSE:Y2F) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce additional results from its 2026 Sonic core drilling program at the Santa Fe Mine Project. The Sonic drilling campaign is evaluating historic heap leach pads and stockpiles to... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Goldgroup Highlights Exploration Potential at Don David

Goldgroup Highlights Exploration Potential at Don David

Getty Drills 68.5m of 0.81% Cu from 39.5m and 184m of 0.37% Cu in First Holes at Getty South

Copper Quest Provides 2026 Exploration Update

Related News

artificial intelligence investing

Bruce Kahn on AI's Real Bottleneck: "It's Not the Chips, It's the Wires"

gold investing

Dutch Authorities Move US$11 Billion Gold Stockpile to London

base metals investing

Getty Drills 68.5m of 0.81% Cu from 39.5m and 184m of 0.37% Cu in First Holes at Getty South

base metals investing

Copper Quest Provides 2026 Exploration Update

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Commences Diamond Drilling at the Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador - First Two Diamond Drill Holes Intersected Prospective REE-Bearing Volcanic Unit

RETRANSMISSION: QIMC Reports Record 30.0% Clean Natural Hydrogen at 413 Metres as Pressurized Free Gas Observations Trigger Repeated Hydrogen Alarms at Bennett Hill, Nova Scotia

base metals investing

Issue of Shares and Cleansing Notice