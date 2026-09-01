SONORO GOLD ANNOUNCES INITIAL 10,000 METERS DRILLING RESULTS FROM ONGOING CAMPAIGN AT CERRO CALICHE

Sonoro Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGO | OTCQB: SMOFF | FRA: 23SP) ("Sonoro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from the initial 10,000 meters completed as part of an ongoing 50,000-meter drilling campaign at the Company's flagship Cerro Caliche gold project in Sonora, Mexico. The objective of the program is to potentially increase the size, grade and classification of the project's mineral resource as well as confirm structural continuity of the northwest-trending mineralized corridors.A total of 46 reverse circulation drill holes were completed at the central-western region of the property where the Company proposes to develop an open-pit, heap leach mining operation as outlined in the technical report titled "Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Cerro Caliche Gold Project," dated December 4, 2025 (the "PEA").
Highlights:
- SCR-340
-
- 18.29m @ 3.392 g/t Au, 44.3 g/t Ag including:
- 9.14m @ 6.438 g/t Au, 85.8 g/t Ag
- SCR-347
-
- 13.71m @ 0.704 g/t Au including:
- 1.53m @ 4.439 g/t Au
- SCR-348
-
- 9.14m @ 3.076 g/t Au, 26.1 g/t Ag including:
- 6.09m @ 4.531 g/t Au, 37.5 g/t Ag
- SCR-349
-
- 18.29m @ 1.674 g/t Au, 30.4 g/t Ag including:
- 6.10m @ 4.568 g/t Au, 84.6 g/t Ag
- SCR-356
-
- 15.24m @ 0.648 g/t Au including:
- 3.04m @ 1.299 g/t Au
- SCR-363
-
- 10.66m @ 0.935 g/t Au including:
- 4.57m @ 1.6 g/t Au
Infill drilling confirms geological continuity and expansion of known mineralized zones while step-out drilling confirms both lateral and depth extensions of the mineralized corridors. Infill drilling at the already significant mineralized vein zone of Buena Suerte also confirmed mineralization in areas previously designated as waste. Targeted drilling at El Quince, the intermediate area between the central and western mineralized corridors, identified the area as a new and potentially significant mineralized zone with several higher-grade intervals.
"We have made significant progress to date with the new drilling campaign," commented Kenneth MacLeod, President and CEO of Sonoro Gold. "Newly constructed and upgraded access roads along with extensive geological mapping and surface sampling have optimized drilling targets and the results have identified a new potentially significant mineralized zone and confirmed extensions of the mineralized corridors both laterally and at depth. Confirming geological continuity of gold mineralization between mineralized zones is also significant as it may support connecting the current pit shells as described in the PEA. This new drilling data will help optimize our geological model and redefine new drilling targets as we continue with the campaign."
The map below illustrates the location of the drill holes.
Figure 1: Map of Drilling Location
The map below illustrates the updated mineralization at Cerro Caliche
Figure 2: Map of mineralized zones at Cerro Caliche
El Quince Zone
Target drilling at El Quince returned multiple intercepts of high-grade mineralization confirming this previously undrilled area as a potentially significant zone within the Cerro Caliche mineralized system. Due to steep topography, access to the area had been limited in prior exploration programs.
Extensive geological mapping, surface rock sampling and review of historical mine workings identified similar geological, structural and mineralized characteristics to those already identified at Cerro Caliche. With the construction of access roads by the Company, previously defined geological targets were drilled and assayed, confirming mineralization at El Quince to be associated with the project's northwest-trending structures and corridors.
Drill holes SCR-348 and SCR-349 both intersected higher grades of gold with high silver content, implying the zone was possibly downfaulted from a higher elevation. SCR-348 returned 9.14m @ 3.076 g/t Au and 26.10 g/t Ag, including 6.09m @ 4.531 g/t Au and 37.5 g/t Ag and SCR-349 returned 18.29m @ 1.674 g/t Au and 30.40 g/t Ag, including 6.10m @ 4.568 g/t Au and 84.60 g/t Ag.
A total of 15 drill holes were completed at El Quince with intercepts confirming significant mineralization that may increase both the size and grade of the project's overall resource.
Drill holes SCR-333, SCR-334 and SCR-338 appear to have all intersected the Cabeza Blanca vein at depth as assay results demonstrated similar widespread lower grade gold mineralization. SCR-333 intercepted 6.10m @ 0.892 g/t Au, SCR-334 intercepted 6.09m @ 0.578 g/t Au and SCR-338 intercepted 10.66m @ 0.488 g/t Au.
Drill holes SCR-337 and SCR-354 intersected mineralized intervals of 9.15m @ 0.633 g/t Au and 24.38m @ 0.368 g/t Au in the footwall of the northeasterly trending post mineral fault at San Quintin, representing lateral extensions of the mineralization.
Figure 3: Cross Section of El Colorado, El Quince- Buena Suerte, Japoneses Mineralized Corridors
Buena Suerte Mineralized Zone
Buena Suerte is a significant mineralized vein zone on the property and targeted drilling at El Quince confirms the newly identified mineralized zone continues northward and merges into Buena Suerte.
Step-out drilling in the footwall of the northeasterly trending post-mineral fault noted above at San Quintin also confirmed lateral extensions of Buena Suerte with drill holes SCR-355, SCR-356 and SCR-357 intercepting 3.05m @ 1.163 g/t Au, 15.24m @ 0.648 g/t Au and 9.14m @ 0.521 g/t Au respectively.
Detailed geological mapping and surface sampling of areas at Buena Suerte previously designated for waste rock storage facilities as outlined in the PEA, demonstrated evidence of mineralization, including stockworks, parallel quartz veinlets and hydrothermal breccias.
These zones will no longer be considered for waste rock storage as an alternative site has been identified.
Nine targeted infill drill holes were completed within this area previously modelled as waste confirming mineralization and the expansion of the Buena Suerte defined mineralized zone. Notable returns including drill holes:
- SCR-328: 6.10m @ 0.546 g/t Au; including 3.05m @ 1.008 g/t Au
- SCR-362: 9.15m @ 0.607 g/t Au; including 1.52m @2.35 g/t Au
- SCR-363: 10.66m @ 0.935m g/t Au; including 4.57m @ 1.6 g/t Au and
7.62m @ 0.496 g/t Au including 1.52m @ 1.338 g/t Au
Figure 4: Cross Section of Guadalupe-Cabeza Blanca, Buena Suerte, Japoneses Mineralized Corridors
Cabeza Blanca, Guadalupe and El Colorado Mineralized Zones
Targeted drilling within and surrounding the mineral resource at Cabeza Blanca, Guadalupe and El Colorado investigated the potential continuity between the zones. Results confirm continuous gold mineralization between the zones, expanding known mineralization and potentially connecting the proposed pit shells within the mine plan as outlined in the PEA.
Several drill holes returned higher grade intercepts including SCR-340 which intercepted 18.29m @ 3.39 g/t Au including 9.14m @ 6.43 g/t Au and 10.67m @ 1.23 g/t Au including 1.52m @ 7.12 g/t Au as well as drill hole SCR-358 which intercepted 7.62m @ 0.63 g/t Au including 1.52m @ 2.11 g/t Au.
Results also confirm mineralization extending laterally and at depth with several zones remaining open with the potential to expand the mineralized corridors.
The following table provides selected drill results with interval grading of 1.0 g/t Au or greater.
|Cerro Caliche Project, Holes Composites with Cut-off 0.13 g/t Au
|Hole
|Target
|From
|To
|Interval
|Au
|Ag
|Meters
|g/t
|g/t
|SCR-328
|BUENA SUERTE
|53.44
|59.44
|6.10
|0.546
|0.20
|includes
|53.44
|56.39
|3.05
|1.008
|0.30
|SCR-330
|BUENA SUERTE
|128.02
|132.59
|4.57
|2.547
|1.00
|SCR-331
|BUENA SUERTE
|7.62
|12.19
|4.57
|0.501
|0.80
|includes
|7.62
|9.14
|1.52
|1.167
|0.90
|SCR-333
| EL QUINCE –
CABEZA BLANCA - GUADALUPE
|272.80
|278.89
|6.09
|0.535
|0.60
|includes
|272.80
|274.32
|1.52
|1.001
|1.20
|and
|312.42
|318.52
|6.10
|0.892
|2.60
|includes
|315.47
|316.99
|3.05
|1.359
|1.10
|SCR-334
|EL QUINCE - CABEZA BLANCA - GUADALUPE
|188.98
|195.67
|6.09
|0.578
|0.50
|includes
|188.98
|192.02
|3.04
|1.043
|1.00
|and
|390.14
|391.67
|1.53
|1.299
|0.90
|SCR-337
|EL QUINCE
|6.10
|7.62
|1.52
|0.472
|2.10
|and
|22.86
|25.91
|3.05
|1.304
|0.50
|and
|73.15
|82.30
|9.15
|0.633
|1.10
|includes
|74.68
|76.20
|1.52
|1.874
|2.10
|SCR-338
| EL QUINCE –
CABEZA BLANCA - GUADALUPE
|211.84
|222.50
|10.66
|0.488
|1.10
|includes
|217.93
|219.46
|1.53
|1.019
|0.70
|SCR-340
|CABEZA BLANCA - GUADALUPE
|1.52
|19.81
|18.29
|3.392
|44.30
|includes
|3.05
|12.19
|9.14
|6.438
|85.80
|and
|47.24
|57.91
|10.67
|1.232
|0.90
|includes
|51.82
|53.34
|1.52
|7.125
|4.00
|and
|76.20
|79.25
|3.05
|0.721
|0.80
|includes
|76.20
|77.72
|1.52
|1.102
|0.90
|and
|124.97
|131.06
|6.09
|0.745
|0.80
|includes
|128.02
|129.54
|1.52
|2.178
|0.90
|SCR-345
|EL QUINCE
|60.96
|67.06
|6.10
|0.484
|0.70
|includes
|60.96
|62.48
|1.52
|1.243
|0.70
|SCR-346
|EL QUINCE
|7.62
|21.34
|13.72
|0.276
|0.40
|includes
|12.19
|13.72
|1.53
|1.055
|1.10
|and
|35.05
|36.58
|1.53
|2.101
|1.60
|and
|141.73
|164.59
|22.86
|0.369
|0.80
|includes
|152.40
|153.92
|1.52
|1.393
|1.20
|SCR-347
|EL QUINCE
|71.63
|85.34
|13.71
|0.704
|4.00
|includes
|77.72
|79.25
|1.53
|4.439
|15.10
|SCR-348
|EL QUINCE
|27.43
|32.00
|4.57
|2.225
|50.70
|and
|56.39
|65.53
|9.14
|3.076
|26.10
|includes
|56.39
|62.48
|6.09
|4.531
|37.50
|and
|188.98
|190.50
|1.52
|5.978
|1.80
|SCR-349
|EL QUINCE
|12.19
|16.76
|4.57
|0.538
|9.60
|includes
|13.72
|15.24
|1.52
|1.067
|19.80
|and
|22.86
|30.48
|7.62
|1.199
|36.20
|includes
|24.38
|27.43
|3.05
|2.398
|76.70
|and
|54.86
|73.15
|18.29
|1.674
|30.40
|includes
|62.48
|68.58
|6.10
|4.568
|84.60
|SCR-350
|EL QUINCE
|161.54
|167.64
|6.10
|0.914
|0.30
|includes
|163.07
|164.59
|1.52
|1.836
|0.15
|includes
|166.12
|167.64
|1.52
|1.446
|0.80
|SCR-351
|EL QUINCE
|35.05
|39.62
|4.57
|0.455
|1.10
|includes
|36.58
|38.10
|1.52
|1.027
|0.90
|and
|59.44
|60.96
|1.52
|3.091
|11.20
|SCR-352
|EL QUINCE
|144.78
|146.30
|1.52
|2.327
|7.30
|SCR-353
|EL QUINCE
|38.10
|44.20
|6.10
|1.443
|0.20
|includes
|41.15
|44.20
|3.05
|2.399
|0.20
|SCR-354
| EL QUINCE –
SAN QUINTIN
|51.82
|76.20
|24.38
|0.368
|1.40
|includes
|60.96
|62.48
|1.52
|1.355
|1.50
|SCR-355
|BUENA SUERTE - SAN QUINTIN
|193.55
|196.60
|3.05
|1.163
|0.20
|includes
|193.55
|195.07
|1.52
|1.941
|0.15
|SCR-356
|BUENA SUERTE - SAN QUINTIN
|9.14
|24.38
|15.24
|0.648
|0.80
|includes
|13.72
|16.76
|3.04
|1.299
|0.60
|includes
|21.34
|22.86
|1.52
|1.078
|1.20
|SCR-357
|BUENA SUERTE - SAN QUINTIN
|7.62
|16.76
|9.14
|0.521
|0.70
|includes
|7.62
|9.14
|1.52
|1.882
|1.90
|SCR-358
|GUADALUPE
|0.00
|3.05
|3.05
|1.098
|0.90
|includes
|1.52
|3.05
|1.53
|1.754
|1.10
|and
|74.68
|82.30
|7.62
|0.626
|0.80
|includes
|76.20
|77.72
|1.52
|2.105
|0.15
|and
|129.54
|131.06
|1.52
|1.015
|0.15
|SCR-359
|CABEZA BLANCA - GUADALUPE
|35.05
|41.15
|6.10
|0.374
|0.20
|includes
|35.05
|36.58
|1.53
|1.104
|0.15
|and
|76.20
|89.92
|13.72
|0.372
|0.60
|includes
|77.72
|79.25
|1.52
|1.047
|0.15
|SCR-362
|BUENA SUERTE
|74.68
|80.77
|6.09
|0.525
|0.90
|includes
|74.68
|76.20
|1.52
|1.347
|0.60
|and
|115.80
|125.00
|9.15
|0.607
|5.40
|includes
|117.40
|118.90
|1.52
|2.350
|21.60
|SCR-363
|BUENA SUERTE
|6.10
|16.76
|10.66
|0.935
|6.20
|includes
|6.10
|10.67
|4.57
|1.600
|13.50
|and
|33.53
|41.15
|7.62
|0.496
|0.30
|includes
|36.58
|38.10
|1.52
|1.338
|0.40
|SCR-365
|BUENA SUERTE
|9.14
|27.43
|18.29
|0.381
|1.40
|includes
|19.81
|21.34
|1.53
|1.298
|1.40
|and
|97.54
|105.16
|7.62
|0.485
|0.60
|includes
|97.54
|99.06
|1.52
|1.758
|2.00
|and
|118.87
|128.02
|9.15
|0.365
|2.60
|includes
|118.87
|120.40
|1.53
|1.102
|3.10
|SCR-370
|BUENA SUERTE
|91.44
|94.49
|3.05
|2.084
|26.20
|includes
|92.96
|94.49
|1.53
|4.004
|47.60
|SCR-371
|GUADALUPE
|0.00
|15.24
|15.24
|0.358
|1.70
|includes
|10.67
|12.19
|1.52
|1.172
|1.50
|SCR-373
|GUADALUPE
|and
|131.06
|132.59
|1.53
|1.007
|1.10
The reported gold and silver grades are analytical results taken directly from assay certificates issued by Bureau Veritas and are reported uncut. The drill results presented herein are exploration results and do not constitute an updated mineral resource estimate. The results will be incorporated into the geological model and evaluated as part of a future mineral resource estimate update prepared in accordance with NI 43-101.
Mineralized intervals were composited using a nominal reporting cut-off grade of 0.13 g/t Au. This reporting criterion is used solely to present the continuity of the intercepted mineralization and does not represent a new mineral resource estimate or an assessment of economic viability.
True widths are estimated to represent approximately 60% to 90% of the reported drilled interval lengths. Drill holes were completed at inclinations ranging from –45° to –70° and were oriented to intersect the mineralized structures as close to perpendicular as practicable. With the exception of the Guadalupe and El Colorado zones, the mineralized structures generally have steep dips approaching vertical.
Drill collar locations, azimuths and dips for the drill holes included are provided in the table below.
|Drill Collar Locations (NAD 1927 UTM Zone 12N)
|Hole ID
|Zone
|East
|North
|Elevation
|Depth
|Az
|Dip
|SCR-328
|Buena Suerte
|536,299
|3,365,269
|1,371
|152.40
|55
|-45
|SCR-329
|Buena Suerte
|536,309
|3,365,231
|1,373
|288.04
|55
|-45
|SCR-330
|Buena Suerte
|536,257
|3,365,323
|1,366
|201.17
|55
|-45
|SCR-331
|Buena Suerte
|536,191
|3,365,367
|1,376
|195.07
|55
|-45
|SCR-332
| El Quince
Cabeza Blanca
|536,195
|3,365,371
|1,376
|249.94
|235
|-45
|SCR-333
|El Quince - Cabeza Blanca Guadalupe
|536,267
|3,365,223
|1,374
|384.05
|235
|-45
|SCR-334
|El Quince - Cabeza Blanca Guadalupe
|536,325
|3,365,074
|1,400
|402.34
|235
|-45
|SCR-335
|El Quince
|536,245
|3,365,317
|1,365
|152.40
|235
|-45
|SCR-336
|Buena Suerte
|536,561
|3,365,166
|1,350
|251.46
|235
|-50
|SCR-337
| Buena Suerte-
El Quince
|536,517
|3,364,910
|1,285
|201.17
|235
|-55
|SCR-338
|El Quince-Cabeza Blanca Guadalupe
|536,197
|3,365,275
|1,352
|399.29
|235
|-45
|SCR-339
|El Quince
|536,127
|3,365,396
|1,389
|115.82
|55
|-45
|SCR-340
| Cabeza Blanca
Guadalupe
|536,000
|3,365,304
|1,395
|333.76
|260
|-45
|SCR-341
|Guadalupe
|535,931
|3,365,335
|1,394
|260.6
|260
|-50
|SCR-342
| Buena Vista
Buena Suerte
|536,621
|3,365,284
|1,344
|350.52
|235
|-45
|SCR-343
| Buena Suerte
El Quince
|536,580
|3,365,078
|1,313
|280.42
|235
|-55
|SCR-344
| El Quince
El Colorado
|536,258
|3,364,949
|1,331
|301.75
|235
|-45
|SCR-345
|El Quince
|536,336
|3,364,918
|1,319
|353.57
|235
|-45
|SCR-346
|El Quince
|536,342
|3,364,927
|1,320
|286.51
|55
|-45
|SCR-347
|El Quince
|536,435
|3,365,015
|1,361
|97.54
|195
|-45
|SCR-348
|El Quince
|536,480
|3,364,965
|1,321
|207.26
|235
|-45
|SCR-349
|El Quince
|536,478
|3,364,960
|1,321
|73.15
|210
|-45
|SCR-350
|El Quince
|536,338
|3,364,919
|1,319
|195.07
|200
|-45
|SCR-351
|El Quince
|536,340
|3,364,838
|1,262
|170.69
|235
|-45
|SCR-352
|El Quince
|536,395
|3,364,866
|1,265
|158.5
|255
|-45
|SCR-353
|El Quince
|536,399
|3,364,864
|1,265
|176.78
|215
|-45
|SCR-354
| El Quince
San Quintin
|536,468
|3,364,873
|1,273
|134.11
|200
|-45
|SCR-355
| Buena Suerte
San Quintin
|536,570
|3,364,898
|1,310
|207.26
|235
|-65
|SCR-356
| Buena Suerte-
San Quintin
|536,582
|3,364,848
|1,281
|152.4
|250
|-45
|SCR-357
| Buena Suerte
San Quintin
|536,654
|3,364,844
|1,255
|109.73
|235
|-45
|SCR-358
| Cabeza Blanca
Guadalupe
|535,991
|3,365,431
|1,355
|152.4
|260
|-45
|SCR-359
| Cabeza Blanca
Guadalupe
|536,009
|3,365,440
|1,355
|176.78
|280
|-45
|SCR-360
|Buena Suerte
|536,176
|3,365,443
|1,339
|152.4
|55
|-45
|SCR-361
| Cabeza Blanca
Guadalupe
|536,193
|3,365,485
|1,306
|298.7
|260
|-45
|SCR-362
|Buena Suerte
|536,420
|3,365,494
|1,320
|176.78
|265
|-60
|SCR-363
|Buena Suerte
|536,499
|3,365,516
|1,318
|249.94
|290
|-45
|SCR-364
|Buena Suerte
|536,420
|3,365,458
|1,345
|252.98
|240
|-70
|SCR-365
|Buena Suerte
|536,491
|3,365,395
|1,344
|249.94
|235
|-50
|SCR-366
|Buena Suerte
|536,470
|3,365,437
|1,355
|249.94
|235
|-45
|SCR-367
|Buena Suerte
|536,515
|3,365,299
|1,353
|259.08
|235
|-60
|SCR-368
|Buena Suerte
|536,350
|3,365,206
|1,373
|103.63
|55
|-45
|SCR-369
|Buena Suerte
|536,288
|3,365,310
|1,371
|91.44
|55
|-45
|SCR-370
|Buena Suerte
|536,415
|3,365,109
|1,373
|115.82
|55
|-45
|SCR-371
| Cabeza Blanca
Guadalupe
|536,003
|3,365,197
|1,361
|201.17
|260
|-70
|SCR-372
| Cabeza Blanca
Guadalupe
|536,010
|3,365,159
|1,346
|201.17
|260
|-72
|SCR-373
|Guadalupe
|536,000
|3,365,028
|1,334
|170.69
|220
|-45
Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) Measures and Analytical Procedures
Drill samples are collected through an airstream cyclone and passed through a sample splitter three consecutive times to improve sample homogeneity. A representative split comprising approximately 40% of each sample is then placed in a bag, identified, sealed, and sent to the laboratory. As part of the quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program, blanks, certified reference materials (standards), and duplicate samples are systematically inserted into the sample stream.
Personnel from either Sonoro Gold Corp. or Bureau Veritas (BV) collect the samples directly from the drill site and transport them to BV's sample preparation laboratory in Hermosillo, Sonora. At the laboratory, the entire sample received is crushed, and an approximate 250-gram split is obtained and pulverized.
Approximately 90 grams of each pulverized sample are separated and sent to BV's laboratories in Hermosillo, Sonora, or Reno, Nevada. A 30-gram aliquot of this material is analyzed for gold using fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Additionally, an approximate 10-gram aliquot of each pulverized sample is sent to BV's laboratory in Vancouver, Canada, where it undergoes aqua regia digestion followed by multi-element ICP analysis, including silver.
A review of the inserted control-sample results identified no significant QA/QC issues with the analytical results received from the laboratories involved.
Qualified Person Statement
Stephen Kenwood, P.Geo., an Independent Director of Sonoro, is a Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) and has read and approved this news release.
About Sonoro Gold Corp.
Sonoro Gold Corp. is a publicly listed exploration and development Company holding the near-development-stage Cerro Caliche project and the exploration-stage San Marcial project in Sonora State, Mexico. The Company has highly experienced operational and management teams with proven track records for the discovery and development of natural resource deposits.
To keep up-to-date on Sonoro's developments, please join our online communities on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube and visit Sonoro's website and subscribe to receive the latest news and updates delivered straight to your inbox.
On behalf of the Board of Sonoro Gold Corp.
Per: "Kenneth MacLeod"
Kenneth MacLeod
President & CEO
For further information, please contact:
Sonoro Gold Corp. - Tel: (604) 632-1764
Email: info@sonorogold.com
Forward-Looking Statement Cautions:
This press release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Cerro Caliche project, and future plans and objectives of the Company, constitute forward looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding completion of an updated preliminary economic assessment of the Cerro Caliche Gold project.. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable based on current circumstances, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the possibility of unfavorable exploration and test results, the lack of sufficient future financing to carry out exploration and development plans and unanticipated changes in the legal, regulatory and permitting requirements for the Company's exploration programs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law or the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Readers are encouraged to review the Company's complete public disclosure record on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act ("Regulation S"), except pursuant to an exemption from or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act"
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.