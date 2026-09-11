Sona Nanotech to Present at the OTC Markets' Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum On September 17th

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA,OTC:SNANF), (OTCQB: SNANF), an oncology company developing a therapy to increase the limited efficacy of immunotherapy drugs, today announced that David Regan, CEO, will present live at the OTC Markets' Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on September 17th, 2026.
DATE: September 17th
TIME: 11:00 am EDT
Schedule 1x1 meetings here.
The event will be conducted as a live, interactive online forum, offering investors and industry professionals within the life sciences community the opportunity to submit questions to management in real time. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the conference.
Mr. Regan will be presenting on Sona's promising clinical stage, solid cancer treatment, Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy, and how it may enable greater efficacy of some of today's blockbuster drugs and thereby return significant value to investors.
It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.
Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
Recent Company Highlights
- Sona's Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy ("THT") caused an immune system response in 8/10 biopsied tumors, with 6/10 no longer showing signs of cancer, in late stage melanoma patients who had failed on standard immunotherapy drugs.
- Gearing up for a study to assess the further benefits and safety of THT when combined with immunotherapy drugs in patients that previously failed on them.
- THT, which used inert gold nanorods to prime tumors, has shown excellent safety.
- Clinical strategy is supported by significant pre-clinical research published in peer-reviewed scientific journals and an experienced board and management team.
About Sona Nanotech Inc.
Sona Nanotech is developing Targeted Hyperthermia™, a photothermal cancer therapy, that uses therapeutic heat to treat solid cancer tumors. The heat is delivered to tumors by infrared light that is absorbed by Sona's gold nanorods in the tumor and re-emitted as heat. Therapeutic heat (42-48°C) stimulates the immune system, shrinks tumors, inactivates cancer stem cells, and increases tumor perfusion, an approach aligned with the melanoma research community's active focus on converting immunogenically ‘cold' tumors, which resist immunotherapy, into ‘hot' tumors that the immune system can recognize and attack, thus enabling drugs to reach all tumor compartments more effectively. Targeted Hyperthermia promises to be safe, effective, minimally invasive, competitive in cost, and a valuable adjunct to drug therapy and other cancer treatments.
Sona has developed multiple proprietary methods for the manufacture of gold nanoparticles which it uses for the development of both cancer therapies and diagnostic testing platforms. Sona Nanotech's gold nanorod particles are cetyltrimethylammonium ("CTAB") free, eliminating the toxicity risks associated with the use of other gold nanorod technologies in medical applications.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
Contact:
Sona Nanotech Inc.
David Regan, CEO
+1-902-448-1416
david@sonanano.com
Virtual Investor Conferences
Greg Young
VP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 652-5958
greg@otcmarkets.com