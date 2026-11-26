Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA,OTC:SMAGF) (WKN: A2P4DU) (OTC: SMAGF) (the "Company" or "Soma") is pleased to report that it has filed its condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, and the corresponding management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"). The Company's financial results for the third quarter of 2026 ("Q3 2026") and for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 ("YTD 2026") in comparison to the same respective periods in 2025 ("Q3 2025" and "YTD 2025") are summarized below (all amounts in CAD unless otherwise specified):
Highlights:
- Revenue for Q3 2026 increased to $23.8 million (Q3 2025 - $18.1 million), representing a $5.7 million or 31% increase. Revenue for YTD 2026 decreased to $66.7 million (YTD 2025 - $69.0 million), representing a $2.3 million or 3% decrease.
- Income from Mine Operations decreased by $2.3 million to $3.0 million in Q3 2026 (Q3 2025 - $5.3 million), while gross margin decreased from 29% in Q3 2025 to 13% in Q3 2026. The Company incurred higher production costs as it increased mined and milled tonnages to offset the impact of lower-than-expected average gold grades realized at the Cordero Mine. The margin reduction was mitigated by a higher average realized gold price, as shown in the Key Operating and Financial Statistics table below.
- Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $3.0 million in Q3 2026 (Q3 2025 - $6.9 million) and $9.8 million in YTD 2026 (YTD 2025 - $28.9 million). Unadjusted EBITDA(1) was $1.9 million in Q3 2026 (Q3 2025 - $6.2 million) and $6.6 million in YTD 2026 (YTD 2025 - $27.8 million).
- Net loss for Q3 2026 was $2.4 million compared to net income of $0.4 million in Q3 2025. Net loss for YTD 2026 was $8.4 million compared to net income of $5.2 million in YTD 2025.
- The average realized cash margin(1) was US$1,102 per ounce ("oz") in Q3 2026 (Q3 2025 – US$1,676 per oz) and US$1,200 per oz in YTD 2026 (YTD 2025 – US$1,643 per oz).
- Adjusted EBITDA(1) per share was $0.02 in Q3 2026 (Q3 2025 - $0.06) and $0.07 in YTD 2026 (YTD 2025 – $0.30).
- Soma had working capital (current assets less current liabilities) of $8.9 million as at September 30, 2026 (December 31, 2025 - $17.2 million) and cash of $0.4 million (December 31, 2025 - $6.3 million). Soma had value-added tax receivables of $19.8 million as at September 30, 2026 (December 31, 2025 - $12.4 million).
Geoff Hampson, Soma's CEO, states, "We are encouraged by our production results despite the decrease in gold grade. Mill throughput during the quarter increased by 39% over the same period in the previous year, which was predominantly driven by the impact of the strike in Q3 2025. Production of gold ounces remained at similar levels period over period. Gold grade fell from 5.75 gpt to 3.98 gpt between Q3 2025 and Q3 2026 and remained consistent with the 3.99 gpt grade achieved in Q2 2026. The operations team continues to work in the higher-grade areas in the mine for the remainder of 2026 and beyond, and the mining method is being adapted to the narrower veins to reduce dilution. Gold equivalent ("AuEq") ounces produced during the quarter were 4,224, compared to the budget of 7,605 AuEq ounces, as feed material delivered from the other small mines on the Company's property and third-party ore ("TPO") has been lower than expected. Accordingly, we have made investments specifically to grow the TPO business in 2027. We are also looking for areas to reduce costs and ramp up production efficiently. As we successfully execute these initiatives, we expect the Company's attributable cash costs per ounce to decrease."
Hampson further states, "The team in Colombia continues to refine operations and to be more selective in what is mined given the lower grade and gold price. This may result in fewer tonnes in the short term but will increase the average grade. Third-party ore supply and formalized small miners will also increase mill throughput. As the Nechi mine comes on stream in 2027, we expect to fully utilize our milling capacity."
KEY OPERATING AND FINANCIAL STATISTICS
QUALIFIED PERSON STATEMENT
Mr. Chris Buchanan, P.Geo, is Soma's Vice-President, Exploration and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Buchanan has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information disclosed in this news release.
ABOUT SOMA GOLD
Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA,OTC:SMAGF) is a mining company focused on gold production and exploration. The Company owns two adjacent mining properties in Antioquia, Colombia, with a combined milling capacity of 675 TPD (Permitted for 1,400 TPD). The El Bagre Mill is currently operating and producing. Internally generated funds are being used to finance a regional exploration program.
With a solid commitment to sustainability and community engagement, Soma Gold Corp. is dedicated to achieving excellence in all aspects of its operations.
The Company also owns an exploration property near Tucuma, Para State, Brazil that is currently under option to Ero Copper Corp.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Geoff Hampson"
Chief Executive Officer and President
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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This news release refers to certain financial measures, such as EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, average realized price per ounce of gold sold, and total cash costs per ounce of gold sold which are not measures recognized under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. These measures may differ from those made by other companies and accordingly may not be directly comparable to such measures as reported by other companies. These measures have been derived from the Company's financial statements because the Company believes that they are of benefit in understanding the Company's results. For a complete explanation of these measures, please refer to Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures disclosure included in the Company's MD&A for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 which can be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca.
All statements, analysis and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements even if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
SOURCE Soma Gold Corp.
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