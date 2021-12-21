Emerging Technology Investing News
SoLVBL Solutions Inc. announces that its shares have received Depository Trust Company full-service eligibility in the United States. The Company's common shares traded on the OTC Pink Sheet in the United States.The DTC will facilitate electronic settlement of transfers of its common shares in the United States. DTC settlement services provide a more efficient and lower cost settlement process for investors and ...

SoLVBL Solutions Inc. (CSE: SOLV) ("SoLVBL" or the "Company"), announces that its shares have received Depository Trust Company ("DTC") full-service eligibility in the United States. The Company's common shares traded on the OTC Pink Sheet in the United States.

The DTC will facilitate electronic settlement of transfers of its common shares in the United States. DTC settlement services provide a more efficient and lower cost settlement process for investors and brokers trading Canadian securities in the US. DTC eligibility enables shares of SoLVBL to be distributed, settled, and serviced through DTC's automated processes, thereby taking advantage of the efficiencies created in the electronic method of clearing securities and the resulting cost benefits that DTC provides through accelerated settlement processes.

SoLVBL President & CEO Kaiser Akbar states: "We are very pleased to have now obtained DTC eligibility to improve settlement of our shares for current and future shareholders in the United States. DTC is a fundamental step towards establishing the Company with the American investment community."

About SoLVBL Solutions Inc.

SoLVBL is an innovative cybersecurity company. The company's mission is to empower, better, faster decisions by developing a universal standard for establishing digital record authenticity. The lead product Q by SoLVBL™, is a proprietary software of the company, designed to be easy to use and adopt, economically priced and provide digital record authentication at lightning fast speed. Q by SoLVBL™ allows organizations to establish trust in their data. The company is currently pursuing the following verticals: chain of custody for digital evidence; including, NG-911, data used in the financial sector, medical applications and critical IoT infrastructures.

For more information, please visit SoLVBL.com

For further information, please contact:

SoLVBL Solutions Inc.

Kaiser Akbar, President & CEO
100 King Street West, Suite 5700
Toronto, ON, M5X 1C7
E: kaiser.akbar@SoLVBL.com
T: 416-450-5995

Forward-Looking Statements

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives, including, the implementation and success of Q by SoLVBLTM, and expectations for other economic, business and/or competitive, factors. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, SoLVBL assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/108210

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

SoLVBL Solutions CSE:SOLV Artificial Intelligence Investing
SOLV:CC
SoLVBL Solutions Launches AGORACOM Platform for Online Marketing and Verified Discussion Forum for Clean Social Media Engagement

SoLVBL Solutions Launches AGORACOM Platform for Online Marketing and Verified Discussion Forum for Clean Social Media Engagement

SoLVBL Solutions Inc. (CSE: SOLV) ("SoLVBL" or the "Company"), a Canadian cybersecurity company, is pleased to announce the launch of a 12-month online marketing campaign through AGORACOM for the purposes of targeting new potential investors that would be specifically interested in the Company's business model, as well as engaging current shareholders. The Company is paying $0 in cash for the program due to AGORACOM's cashless and fully compliant shares for services program.

SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE THROUGH AGORACOM DIGITAL NETWORK

Keep reading... Show less
SoLVBL Solutions Grants Stock Options

SoLVBL Solutions Grants Stock Options

SoLVBL Solutions Inc. (CSE: SOLV) ("SoLVBL Solutions" or the "Company"), Kaiser Akbar President & Chief Executive Officer of SoLVBL Solutions reports that the Company's board of directors have approved the grant of options to purchase up to 4,425,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.075 per share to employees, consultants, officers, and directors of the Company. The options were granted November 29, 2021, with 3,525,000 options vesting immediately and 900,000 vesting in equal 36-month instalments. All are valid until November 28, 2026.

About SoLVBL Solutions Inc.

Keep reading... Show less
SoLVBL Solutions Announces First Memorandum of Understanding in the Financial Services Sector, with QuantGate Systems to Develop a Program for Data Security

SoLVBL Solutions Announces First Memorandum of Understanding in the Financial Services Sector, with QuantGate Systems to Develop a Program for Data Security

SoLVBL Solutions Inc. (CSE: SOLV) ("SoLVBL Solutions" or the "Company") is pleased to announce on November 21, 2021 it signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") with QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) ("QuantGate"), an Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML") SaaS-based Fintech solutions provider, to develop a cyber security program to detect cyber-attacks and provide 247 data security to QuantGate's "Intelligence" platform. This is the first MOU signed by SOLV in the financial services sector, one of its priority client verticals. This first step will allow SOLV to further demonstrate its capabilities around data security and speed of transactions, which are two of Q by SoLVBL's key premises. The Company will continue to pursue opportunities with brokerages, banks and other entities in the financial services sector.

SoLVBL Solutions is at the forefront of developing cybersecurity solutions and advanced unique capabilities for providing customers with capabilities to protect and verify incoming data against a range of cyber threats.

Keep reading... Show less
SoLVBL Solutions Appoints Kaiser Akbar as Interim CEO and President

SoLVBL Solutions Appoints Kaiser Akbar as Interim CEO and President

SoLVBL Solutions Inc. (CSE: SOLV) ("SoLVBL Solutions" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Kaiser Akbar has been appointed Interim CEO and President of the Company, replacing Raymond Pomroy. SoLVBL wishes to thank Raymond for his contribution to the Company and his distinguished 50 year career and wishes him all the best in his future endeavors.

Mr. Akbar has a broad background in law, public markets and corporate financing. His focus is on early-stage venture companies with potential for large growth, scalability and value creation. He has been on the board of a TSX Venture Exchange listed company, and on the board and management of several private companies. Most recently, Mr. Akbar was the Senior VP, General Counsel & Director of Simcoe Renewable Energy Corp., a privately-held renewable energy company, and between 2010 and 2016, he was the President of Advent Chemical Corp., a chemical manufacturing start-up. Mr. Akbar has an undergraduate and Master's degree in Economics from the University of Manitoba, and a law degree from Osgoode Hall Law School in 1997.

Keep reading... Show less
SoLVBL Solutions Announces Successful Completion of Amazon Web Services Technical Review of Q by SoLVBL

SoLVBL Solutions Announces Successful Completion of Amazon Web Services Technical Review of Q by SoLVBL

SoLVBL Solutions Inc. (CSE: SOLV) ("SoLVBL" or the "Company"), a Canadian cybersecurity company, is pleased to announce that Amazon Web Services (AWS) has successfully completed their functional-technical-review (FTR) of Q by SoLVBL™, the Company's flagship cryptographic cybersecurity software-as-a-service product.

Q by SoLVBL™ allows users to authenticate their data in real-time. Users can be confident that their data has not been altered or substituted, they know the provenance of their data and these attributes extend to third-party users of the same data. Outside users can perform the same checks and receive the same assurances in real-time. This allows you to create Trust, Fast.

Keep reading... Show less

Legal Aid Western Australia Modernizes Work with OpenText

Government agency migrates 15 million legal documents to OpenText and enables access for 400 users

OpenText TM (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced Legal Aid Western Australia (WA) selected OpenText™ Extended ECM platform to improve client service delivery through better information management and enhanced collaboration.

Keep reading... Show less

OpenText Named one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures 2021

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) has been recognized as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures for 2021 by Waterstone Human Capital, Canada's leading cultural talent management firm. This national program recognizes best-in-class organizations across Canada who foster high-performance corporate cultures creating a critical advantage in a hyper-competitive market to attract and retain talent.

Keep reading... Show less

OpenText Strengthens Security & Protection Cloud with Network Detection & Response

Acquisition of Bricata technology enables OpenText to extend threat detection and response to the network

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) today announced the addition of next-generation Network Detection & Response (NDR) technology to the OpenText Security & Protection Cloud through the acquisition of Bricata .

Keep reading... Show less

OpenText Commences Tender Offer for Zix Corporation

- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX) (TSX: OTEX) announced today that it has commenced its previously announced tender offer for all outstanding shares of common stock of Zix Corporation (NASDAQ: ZIXI) at a price of U.S. $8.50 per share, through its subsidiary, Zeta Merger Sub Inc.  The tender offer is being made in connection with the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of November 7, 2021 (the "Merger Agreement"), by and among OpenText, Zeta Merger Sub Inc. and Zix, which OpenText and Zix announced on November 8, 2021 .

The Zix board of directors has unanimously determined that the tender offer is advisable and fair to and in the best interests of Zix and its stockholders and unanimously resolved to recommend that the stockholders of Zix accept the tender offer and tender their shares pursuant to the tender offer.

Keep reading... Show less
5 Artificial Intelligence ETFs

5 Artificial Intelligence ETFs

It might be surprising, but the phrase "artificial intelligence" has been around for over half a century — since 1955, in fact. It was intended to describe a new computer science subdiscipline.

But what exactly is artificial intelligence? In simple terms, artificial intelligence, or AI, means "simulated intelligence in machines." In other words, machines with AI are capable of thinking like people and mimicking their actions. The ideal characteristic of AI is the ability to rationalize.

Of course, that is a very broad definition of AI technology. There are actually at least 10 different applications of AI, which seems to prove that this market isn't going away anytime soon.

Keep reading... Show less

OpenText Empowers Companies to Be Digital at OpenText World

Cloud Editions 21.4 provides companies the tools to connect, manage and secure information in today's distributed, digital-first world

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) is launching its most expansive product release yet at OpenText World which gets started this morning. Cloud Editions 21.4 (CE 21.4) introduces new integrations, applications and products to help customers adapt to modern work, navigate global supply chains, connect with customers, protect information and optimize developer experiences.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News