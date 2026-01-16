Nextech3D.ai Partners with BitPay to Power Crypto and Stablecoin Payments for Events

Nextech3D.ai Partners with BitPay to Power Crypto and Stablecoin Payments for Events

Company Strengthens Event Tech Infrastructure with Milestone AWS Migration and Enhanced Blockchain Credentialing

  • AWS Cloud Infrastructure Optimization

  • Smart Contract Uniformity

  • Flexible Asset Standards ERC721/ ERC1155

TORONTO, ON AND NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 16, 2026 / Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR,OTC:NEXCF)(OTCQB:NEXCF)(FSE:1SS), an AI-first technology provider specializing in live event solutions, is pleased to announce it has finalized its integration with BitPay, a global leader in blockchain payment services. This integration, paired with significant backend infrastructure upgrades, strengthens the Company's Phase 2 Blockchain Suite across its flagship platforms: KraftyLab, Map D, and Eventdex.

Strategic Technical Milestones Achieved

Over the past week, the Company successfully completed a series of critical technical migrations and deployments designed to enhance platform stability and scalability:

  • Cloud Infrastructure Optimization: Migrated and deployed backend services to AWS containers with a standalone database. This transition is expected to improve resource efficiency by up to 80% compared to traditional methods and provides a highly available, secure environment for global event scaling.

  • Smart Contract Uniformity: Integrated smart contract deployment across both backend and frontend systems to ensure a singular, verified contract version for all users.

  • Flexible Asset Standards: Enabled support for both ERC721 (for unique collectibles) and ERC1155 (for multi-tier ticket types) standards. This flexibility allows organizers to manage diverse assets-such as VIP and General Admission-within a single, cost-efficient contract.

BitPay Integration & Value Proposition

The BitPay integration enables Nextech3D.ai's clients to settle transactions in over 100 digital assets. Industry data highlights the material benefits for merchants adopting blockchain payments:

The Road Ahead: Roadmap Highlights

With the foundational AWS migration complete, the Company is focusing on the final elements of its Q1 blockchain roadmap: Configurable Royalty Splitting: Finalizing logic to redirect 7-10% of resale value back to creators and organizers. Custodial Resale: Enabling ticket resale directly from custodial wallets to remove the technical friction for non-crypto-native corporate users.

CEO Commentary

"Integrating BitPay is a logical step in our mission to modernize the experience economy," said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai. "By providing our enterprise clients with versatile, secure payment options and blockchain-backed credentials, we are removing technical barriers to entry. We believe these updates contribute to our competitive position as we look to scale our offerings in 2026."

He continues "Moving our backend to AWS containers while simultaneously launching BitPay provides the 'Easy Button' our enterprise clients demand. We are building a robust, high-margin foundation that positions Nextech3D.ai as a leader in the large and growing global ticketing and experience market."

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai is an AI-first technology company specializing in live event solutions, 3D modeling, and spatial computing. Through its flagship Map D, Eventdex, and KraftyLab platforms, the company provides interactive floor plans, registration, ticketing, and blockchain-enabled credentialing for large Fortune 500 organizations worldwide including Google, Oracle, Microsoft, Netflix and others.

Website: www.Nextech3D.ai
Investor Relations: investors@nextechar.com

For further information, please visit: www.Nextech3D.ai.

Investor Relations: investors@nextechar.com

Sign up for Investor News and Info - Click Here

Evan Gappelberg /CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking Statements The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Nextech3D.ai Corp



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nextech3D.aiNTAR:CCCSE:NTARArtificial Intelligence Investing
NTAR:CC
Nextech3D.ai
Sign up to get your FREE

Nextech3D.ai Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai

Disrupting the global events management industry with AI and blockchain

Disrupting the global events management industry with AI and blockchain Keep Reading...
Nextech3D.ai Partners with BitPay to Power Crypto and Stablecoin Payments for Events

Nextech3D.ai Partners with BitPay to Power Crypto and Stablecoin Payments for Events

Company Strengthens Event Tech Infrastructure with Milestone AWS Migration and Enhanced Blockchain CredentialingAWS Cloud Infrastructure OptimizationSmart Contract UniformityFlexible Asset Standards ERC721/ ERC1155 TORONTO, ON AND NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 16, 2026 /... Keep Reading...
Nextech3D.ai's KraftyLab Accelerates Global Scale with Launch of In-Person Experiences and AI-Driven Platform Automation

Nextech3D.ai's KraftyLab Accelerates Global Scale with Launch of In-Person Experiences and AI-Driven Platform Automation

Expanded our physical footprint to 20 major cities and integrated 50%+ new experiences. TORONTO, ON AND NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR,OTC:NEXCF)(OTCQB:NEXCF)(FSE:1SS), an AI-first technology company specializing in AI-powered live event solutions, 3D... Keep Reading...
CORRECTION BY SOURCE: Nextech3D.ai on Krafty Labs Acquisition and $321,917 CEO Investment

CORRECTION BY SOURCE: Nextech3D.ai on Krafty Labs Acquisition and $321,917 CEO Investment

Nextech3D.ai Launches AGORACOM Cashless AI Marketing ProgramCorrection: The number of warrants and common shares underlying the convertible notes was incorrectly reported as 2,299,412 common shares at a warrant exercise price/conversion price of $0.14/share. The corrected warrant exercise... Keep Reading...
Nextech3D.ai Closes Krafty Labs Acquisition Expanding into a Comprehensive End-to-End AI-Powered Live Events and Experiential Engagement Platform

Nextech3D.ai Closes Krafty Labs Acquisition Expanding into a Comprehensive End-to-End AI-Powered Live Events and Experiential Engagement Platform

The Krafty Labs acquisition brings with it a diversified list of blue-chip enterprise customers TORONTO, ON AND NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 5, 2026 / Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR,OTC:NEXCF)(OTCQB:NEXCF)(FSE:1SS), an AI-first technology company specializing in AI-powered live event... Keep Reading...
CORRECTION: Nextech3D.ai Provides Shareholder Update on Krafty Labs Acquisition and Announces $321,917 CEO Investment

CORRECTION: Nextech3D.ai Provides Shareholder Update on Krafty Labs Acquisition and Announces $321,917 CEO Investment

Correction: The conversion price was incorrectly reported as .14/share. The correct price is .165/shareCorrection: Nextech3D.ai Provides Shareholder Update on Krafty Labs Acquisition and Announces $321,917 CEO InvestmentCorrection: The conversion price was incorrectly reported as .14/share. The... Keep Reading...
Seegnal

Seegnal's Investor Meet & Greet with Corporate CEO, Mr. Elad Bibi-Aviv

(TSXV: SEGN), a global leader in clinical decision support solutions applying patient-centric medication safety standards, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Elad Bibi-Aviv, will host two virtual investor meetings on January 19, 2026. These online sessions will provide... Keep Reading...
3D model of an intricate oil reservoir.

Why 3D Visualisation is a Game Changer for Resource Asset Management

Forget spreadsheets and static blueprints. The future of resource asset management is unfolding in three dimensions, and smart money is starting to take notice. 3D visualisation is no longer a niche tool; it's rapidly becoming the indispensable core of how resource companies — such as mining,... Keep Reading...
Seegnal (TSXV: SEGN)

Seegnal's operating subsidiary Seegnal E-Health Ltd. hires AI VP to Strengthen AI Capabilities and Accelerates Development of Seegnal Guard

Seegnal Inc. (TSXV: SEGN), a global leader in clinical decision support solutions applying patient-centric medication safety standards, today announced a major enhancement of its artificial intelligence capabilities with the appointment of Yura Zharkovsky as Vice President of Artificial... Keep Reading...
Unith Strengthens Funding Position

Unith Strengthens Funding Position

Unith (UNT:AU) has announced Unith Strengthens Funding PositionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
AI chip on circuit board, glowing digital connections.

AI Market Forecast: Top Trends for AI in 2026

Artificial intelligence (AI) has cemented its role as a key sector for investors, but its path forward is shifting.Several catalysts, including sustained AI infrastructure spending and US Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, are poised to drive tech sector growth in 2026; however, massive capital... Keep Reading...
Nextech3D.ai Provides Shareholder Update on Krafty Labs Acquisition and Announces New CEO Investment

Nextech3D.ai Provides Shareholder Update on Krafty Labs Acquisition and Announces New CEO Investment

CEO Investment Is a continuing sign of commitment and alignment with shareholders as he already is the largest shareholder and owns 32mill shares TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR,OTC:NEXCF)(OTCQX:NEXCF)(FSE:1SS), an AI-first event technology and digital... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Nextech3D.ai
Sign up to get your FREE

Nextech3D.ai Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Nextech3D.ai Partners with BitPay to Power Crypto and Stablecoin Payments for Events

Prismo Metals Closes Acquisition of Increased Interest in Hot Breccia

Maiden Sampling Identifies District-Scale Critical Minerals System at Blue Lagoon - Greenland

Syntholene Energy: High-performance, Carbon-negative, Low-cost – the promise of Syntholene eFuel

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Closes Acquisition of Increased Interest in Hot Breccia

rare earth metals investing

Maiden Sampling Identifies District-Scale Critical Minerals System at Blue Lagoon - Greenland

Oil and Gas Investing

Syntholene Energy: High-performance, Carbon-negative, Low-cost – the promise of Syntholene eFuel

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Nickel Investing

Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week: NiCo Resources Jumps on Surging Nickel Price

Gold Investing

Will Rhind: Gold, Silver at Record Highs, Mania Phase Still to Come