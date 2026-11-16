Revenue up 80% year over year; Signed a new non-binding LOI for 118 MW at Kati; Partnership with Applied Digital at Dorothy 3; Kati 1 delivered (83 MW); Generate Capital debt fully repaid
Soluna Holdings, Inc. ("Soluna" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SLNH), a developer of green data centers for intensive computing applications, including artificial intelligence and high performance computing, announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.
"Our focus is converting the AI projects in our pipeline to signed leases," said John Belizaire, CEO of Soluna Holdings. "In recent months, we advanced development and initial construction at Kati 2 and Dorothy 3. We received ERCOT Base Load classifications for 266 megawatts across our two Texas campuses, and closed on the Dorothy 3 land. In October, we signed a subscription agreement with Applied Digital for a planned 50-megawatt AI data center at Dorothy 3. In November, we signed a non-binding letter of intent with a new prospective tenant for 118 MW at Kati 2. Our priorities now are securing definitive leases, arranging project financing and advancing both projects toward delivery. We are committed to developing these projects responsibly and working with local communities as they progress."
"Our third-quarter results reflect continued revenue growth, despite $3.0 million in unplanned turbine repair expenses and related downtime at the Briscoe Wind Farm. Completing the wind farm integration and associated turbine upgrades positions the asset for improved operational performance and supports our AI strategy at Dorothy 3," Belizaire continued. "We exited the quarter with $109 million in cash and, subsequent to quarter-end, fully repaid our Generate Capital debt, strengthening our balance sheet and enhancing financial flexibility as we advance our AI infrastructure development pipeline."
Recent Highlights:
Advanced AI strategy and project execution
- Project Kati 2 / AI – After the prior prospective tenant's exclusivity period ended, Soluna remarketed the site and, in November, signed a non-binding letter of intent with a new prospective tenant to lease 118 IT MW at the planned 350+ MW Kati 2 campus.
- Project Dorothy 3 / AI – Acquired 397 acres on August 24 for the planned 300 MW renewable-first AI campus. On October 20, Soluna signed a subscription agreement to form a joint venture, 51% Applied Digital and 49% Soluna, for a planned 50 MW critical IT Phase 1 AI/HPC facility at Dorothy 3. ChronoScale signed a non-binding letter of intent to lease the facility. Closing is expected by year-end 2026, subject to remaining conditions.
- Kati 2 and Dorothy 3 construction – Construction began at both sites in October.
- Power and interconnection – Received ERCOT Base Load classifications in September covering 266 MW of existing interconnection capacity across the Kati (166 MW), including the planned Kati 2 expansion) and Dorothy (100 MW) campuses. These classifications preserve existing capacity and exempt it from further reliability evaluation and megawatt allocation in the Batch Zero study, pending completion of ERCOT's verification process. An additional 50 MW request at Dorothy is under study.
- Tax exemptions and abatement – Soluna received sales and use tax exemptions for Projects Kati 2 and Dorothy 3. On November 9, 2026, the Briscoe County Commissioners Court approved a Chapter 312 tax abatement agreement for Phase 1 of Dorothy 3.
- Project Kati 1 – Completed the final 14 MW on September 8, fully energizing the 83 MW site. Revenue from the newly energized K1BC phase was first recognized in Q3. A substation outage in mid-September temporarily affected part of the site.
Strengthened the balance sheet and financial flexibility
- Liquidity and capital formation – Soluna ended the quarter with $109.3 million in unrestricted cash and $16.7 million in total debt, net of issuance costs. Soluna raised $37.7 million through its ATM program in Q3, funding the August Generate prepayment, capex, and operations.
- Generate Capital debt fully repaid – In August, Soluna prepaid its Generate facilities at Dorothy 1A and Dorothy 2 for $19.1 million. On October 22, 2026, Soluna repaid the remaining balance of its Generate Capital credit facility, which had helped finance the April 2026 acquisition of the Briscoe Wind Farm. Together, these repayments completed the payoff of the $27.5 million of principal outstanding at June 30, 2026. The facility has been terminated, and Generate's liens on the project assets have been released, reducing total debt principal from $37.9 million at June 30, 2026 to $7.7 million following the October repayment.
- Authorized share increase – At the Company's 2026 annual meeting of stockholders held on October 16, 2026, Soluna's stockholders approved an increase in the Company's authorized common stock from 375 million to 1.0 billion shares and the issuance of shares above Nasdaq's 20% limit under the Yorkville SEPA.
Expanded leadership and internal AI capability
- Leadership and team – Ryan Carver joined as Chief Development Officer in July to lead AI infrastructure development. He has since built out the development team, bringing on Neil Robinson as Vice President of Construction and Michal Stark as Vice President of Procurement.
- Board election – At the Company's 2026 annual meeting of stockholders held on October 16, 2026, Soluna's stockholders elected Dan Golding to the Company's Board of Directors. Dan brings more than 30 years of experience in data centers and digital infrastructure, including leadership roles at Google and Iron Mountain.
Third Quarter Financial Highlights:
- Revenue grew 80% over Q3 2025 to $15.1 million (29% excluding the gross presentation of pass-through electricity), marking a sixth consecutive quarter of sequential growth. Hosting capacity additions, contract termination revenue, and new wind generation revenue from Briscoe were partially offset by a 37% decline in average hashprice, which reduced proprietary mining and profit-share hosting revenue.
- Gross profit decreased to a loss of ($-1.9) million from a profit of $2.3 million in Q3 2025, mainly due to $3.0 million of unscheduled turbine repairs at Briscoe Wind Farm. Excluding the repairs, gross profit would have been $1.1 million.
- Net loss increased to $-34.3 million from $-25.8 million in Q3 2025. The absence of a $22.0 million fair value adjustment loss recorded in Q3 2025 was partially offset by a $15.8 million unfavorable change in debt extinguishment (a loss on the Generate prepayment in 2026 compared with a gain on the NYDIG settlement in 2025), a $14.0 million increase in non-cash stock-based compensation, and $3.1 million of higher cash G&A. Other movements included a $4.2 million decline in gross profit and a $4.7 million reduction in other financing expense.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss widened to $-7.5 million from $-6.4 million in Q3 2025, driven by the Briscoe turbine repairs and higher G&A reflecting continued investment in the HPC business, mainly legal and consulting fees for Kati 2 development and new site evaluation, partially offset by the absence of prior-year financing costs. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDAto net loss, the most comparable GAAP financial metric, is in the Appendix.
- Unrestricted cash was $109.3 million at September 30, 2026, up 43% from $76.4 million at year-end 2025, available to fund future development.
- Deleveraged while funding growth. The $170.1 million raised year to date through the ATM and SEPA funded the Briscoe Wind acquisition, project capex, buyouts of the JV partners at Dorothy 1A and 1B, and $40.5 million of debt repayments, including the August Generate prepayment, reducing total debt to $16.7 million at quarter-end from $26.8 million at year-end 2025. Following the October repayment of the remaining Generate balance, total debt principal is approximately $7.7 million.
The unaudited financial statements and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2026, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on November 16, 2026, are available online.
Our current Investor Presentation is available here.
Soluna's glossary of terms is available here.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident," and similar statements. Other examples of forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, (i) statements of the Company's plans and objectives, including with respect to the development of Projects Dorothy 3 and Kati 2, (ii) statements of future economic performance, (iii) statements regarding financial projections of the Company, and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying other statements about the Company or its business. Soluna may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Soluna's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, further information regarding which is included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in its other filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of the press release, and Soluna undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
Non-GAAP Measures
In addition to figures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), Soluna from time to time may present alternative non-GAAP performance measures, e.g., EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net profit/loss, adjusted earnings per share, free cash flow, both on a company basis and on a project-level basis, among others. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted for stock-based compensation costs, loss on sale of fixed assets and deposit on equipment, right of first refusal amortization gain, accretion of asset retirement obligation, SEPA commitment fee, fair value adjustment loss, and gain on debt extinguishment and revaluation, net. Project-level measures may not take into account a full allocation of corporate expenses. These measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Alternative performance measures are not subject to GAAP or any other generally accepted accounting principles. Other companies may define these terms in different ways. See our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 for an explanation of how management uses these measures in evaluating its operations. Investors should review the non-GAAP reconciliations provided in the Appendix and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.
About Soluna Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLNH)
Soluna is on a mission to make renewable energy a global superpower using computing as a catalyst. The company designs, develops, and operates digital infrastructure that transforms surplus renewable energy into global computing resources. Soluna's pioneering data centers are strategically co-located with wind, solar, or hydroelectric power plants to support high-performance computing applications, including Bitcoin Mining, Generative AI, and other compute-intensive applications. Soluna's proprietary software MaestroOS(™) helps energize a greener grid while delivering cost-effective and sustainable computing solutions and superior returns. To learn more, visit solunacomputing.com and follow us on:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/solunaholdings/
X (formerly Twitter): x.com/solunaholdings
YouTube: youtube.com/c/solunacomputing
Newsletter: bit.ly/solunasubscribe
Resource Center: solunacomputing.com/resources
Soluna regularly posts important information on its website and encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Soluna investor relations and investor resources sections of its website regularly.
|
Soluna Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of September 30, 2026 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2025
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share)
|
September 30, 2026
|
December 31, 2025
|
Assets
|
Current Assets:
|
Cash
|
$ 109,293
|
$ 76,423
|
Restricted cash
|
5,846
|
4,500
|
Accounts receivable, net (allowance for expected credit losses of $0 at September 30, 2026 and
|
6,803
|
5,522
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
7,045
|
2,664
|
Loan commitment assets
|
—
|
3,018
|
Total Current Assets
|
128,987
|
92,127
|
Restricted cash, noncurrent
|
7,920
|
7,920
|
Other assets
|
973
|
978
|
Deposits and credits on equipment
|
5,452
|
1,377
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
147,358
|
74,783
|
Intangible assets, net
|
1,153
|
8,261
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
4,132
|
252
|
Financing lease right-of-use assets
|
1,752
|
2,246
|
Total Assets
|
$ 297,727
|
$ 187,944
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
Current Liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 4,013
|
$ 4,859
|
Accrued liabilities
|
10,560
|
13,182
|
Accrued interest payable
|
38
|
303
|
Contract termination liability
|
19,348
|
19,348
|
Current portion of debt
|
14,376
|
8,858
|
Income tax payable
|
207
|
123
|
Deferred revenue
|
—
|
518
|
Customer deposits- current
|
2,963
|
1,913
|
Operating lease liability
|
111
|
65
|
Financing lease liability
|
23
|
20
|
Other current liabilities
|
414
|
—
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
52,053
|
49,189
|
Other liabilities
|
917
|
743
|
Customer deposits- long-term
|
1,569
|
2,533
|
Long-term debt
|
2,332
|
17,899
|
Asset retirement obligation
|
3,828
|
—
|
Operating lease liability
|
4,409
|
187
|
Financing lease liability
|
1,763
|
2,236
|
Deferred tax liability, net
|
180
|
2,911
|
Total Liabilities
|
67,051
|
75,698
|
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 12)
|
Mezzanine Equity:
|
Placement agent warrants
|
1,313
|
1,313
|
Equity:
|
9.0% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share, $25.00 liquidation preference; authorized 6,040,000; 4,920,045 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and 4,928,545 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025
|
5
|
5
|
Series B Preferred Stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 0 shares authorized as of September 30, 2026 and 187,500 shares authorized as of December 31, 2025; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and 62,500 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025
|
—
|
—
|
Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, authorized 375,000,000; 256,387,010 shares issued and 256,182,519 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and 102,617,684 shares issued and 102,531,089 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2025
|
256
|
103
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
629,182
|
435,030
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(434,564)
|
(367,715)
|
Common stock in treasury, at cost, 204,491 shares at September 30, 2026 and 86,595 shares at December 31, 2025
|
(14,045)
|
(13,873)
|
Total Soluna Holdings, Inc. Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
|
180,834
|
53,550
|
Non-Controlling Interest
|
48,529
|
57,383
|
Total Equity
|
229,363
|
110,933
|
Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity, and Equity
|
$ 297,727
|
$ 187,944
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
|
Soluna Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 and 2025
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
2026
|
2025
|
2026
|
2025
|
Cryptocurrency mining revenue
|
$ 1,853
|
$ 2,769
|
$ 5,742
|
$ 8,630
|
Data hosting revenue
|
12,449
|
5,257
|
31,790
|
10,795
|
Wind energy generation revenue
|
594
|
—
|
960
|
—
|
Demand response service revenue
|
251
|
389
|
1,109
|
1,057
|
High-performance computing service revenue
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
28
|
Total revenue
|
15,147
|
8,415
|
39,601
|
20,510
|
Operating costs:
|
Cost of cryptocurrency mining revenue, exclusive of depreciation
|
1,396
|
1,708
|
4,012
|
5,428
|
Cost of data hosting revenue, exclusive of depreciation
|
7,547
|
2,660
|
18,838
|
5,605
|
Cost of wind energy generation revenue, exclusive of depreciation
|
5,020
|
—
|
7,273
|
—
|
Cost of high-performance computing services
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
7
|
Cost of cryptocurrency mining revenue- depreciation
|
612
|
1,053
|
2,659
|
3,200
|
Cost of data hosting revenue- depreciation
|
1,466
|
665
|
3,979
|
1,578
|
Cost of wind energy generation revenue- depreciation and accretion expense
|
997
|
—
|
2,050
|
—
|
Total costs of revenue
|
17,038
|
6,086
|
38,811
|
15,818
|
Operating expenses:
|
General and administrative expenses, exclusive of depreciation and amortization
|
24,669
|
7,708
|
56,048
|
19,053
|
Depreciation and amortization associated with general and administrative expenses
|
2,403
|
2,401
|
7,204
|
7,207
|
Total general and administrative expenses
|
27,072
|
10,109
|
63,252
|
26,260
|
Impairment on intangibles
|
—
|
—
|
70
|
—
|
Impairment on fixed assets
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
12
|
Operating loss
|
(28,963)
|
(7,780)
|
(62,532)
|
(21,580)
|
Interest expense
|
(1,274)
|
(1,212)
|
(5,922)
|
(3,246)
|
(Loss) gain on debt extinguishment and revaluation, net
|
(5,729)
|
10,107
|
(9,926)
|
10,658
|
Loss on sale of fixed assets and deposits on equipment
|
(65)
|
(780)
|
(618)
|
(802)
|
Fair value adjustment gain (loss)
|
—
|
(22,047)
|
246
|
(22,165)
|
Other financing expense
|
(10)
|
(4,746)
|
(579)
|
(5,203)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
205
|
5
|
1,798
|
(280)
|
Loss before income taxes
|
(35,836)
|
(26,453)
|
(77,533)
|
(42,618)
|
Income tax benefit, net
|
1,507
|
666
|
2,678
|
1,697
|
Net loss
|
(34,329)
|
(25,787)
|
(74,855)
|
(40,921)
|
(Less) Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest
|
5,655
|
1,831
|
8,006
|
2,027
|
Net loss attributable to Soluna Holdings, Inc.
|
$ (28,674)
|
$ (23,956)
|
$ (66,849)
|
$ (38,894)
|
Basic and Diluted loss per common share:
|
Basic & Diluted loss per share
|
$ (0.16)
|
$ (1.14)
|
$ (0.55)
|
$ (3.29)
|
Weighted average shares outstanding (Basic and Diluted)
|
196,323,727
|
26,983,023
|
137,544,674
|
15,683,072
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
|
Soluna Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 and 2025
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
2026
|
2025
|
Operating Activities
|
Net loss
|
$ (74,855)
|
$ (40,921)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|
Depreciation expense
|
8,528
|
4,866
|
Amortization expense
|
7,121
|
7,119
|
Stock-based compensation
|
35,581
|
5,671
|
Deferred income taxes
|
(2,731)
|
(1,716)
|
Right of first refusal amortization gain
|
(180)
|
—
|
Impairment on fixed assets and intangibles
|
70
|
12
|
Amortization of operating and finance lease asset
|
247
|
79
|
Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment and revaluation, net
|
9,926
|
(10,658)
|
Amortization of deferred financing costs and discount on notes
|
2,642
|
561
|
Fair value adjustments, including SEPA
|
(246)
|
22,165
|
Fair value on placement warrant financing cost
|
—
|
146
|
SEPA commitment cost
|
250
|
-
|
Accretion of asset retirement obligation
|
243
|
—
|
Gain on transformer settlement
|
(1,409)
|
—
|
Loss on sale of fixed assets and deposit on equipment, net
|
618
|
802
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
Accounts receivable
|
211
|
(1,715)
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
(3,092)
|
(1,741)
|
Other long-term assets
|
—
|
1,608
|
Accounts payable
|
(2,605)
|
2,020
|
Contract termination liability
|
—
|
(667)
|
Deferred revenue
|
(1,090)
|
—
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
259
|
(75)
|
Other liabilities and customer deposits
|
1,350
|
2,173
|
Accrued liabilities and interest payable
|
(1,959)
|
6,792
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
(21,121)
|
(3,479)
|
Investing Activities
|
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment
|
(19,480)
|
(17,008)
|
Purchases of intangible assets
|
(84)
|
(92)
|
Proceeds from sale and settlement of property, plant, and equipment
|
1,460
|
—
|
Briscoe acquisition purchase, net of cash acquired
|
(51,415)
|
—
|
Deposits on equipment
|
(9,374)
|
(1,028)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(78,893)
|
(18,128)
|
Financing Activities
|
Proceeds from common stock warrant exercises
|
2,553
|
9,455
|
Net proceeds from sale of common stock on SEPA
|
18,928
|
6,176
|
Proceeds from notes
|
24,500
|
18,434
|
Net proceeds from sale of common stock on ATM
|
151,204
|
22,799
|
Net proceeds from equity issuance
|
—
|
4,364
|
Payments on notes and deferred financing costs
|
(40,502)
|
(6,938)
|
Payments on ATM
|
—
|
—
|
Payments on Series B dividends
|
(2,058)
|
—
|
Costs on treasury stock
|
(172)
|
—
|
Payments on financing lease liabilities
|
(170)
|
—
|
Purchase of membership interest of Dorothy 1A and Dorothy 1B
|
(25,266)
|
—
|
Contributions from non-controlling interest
|
10,918
|
22,078
|
Distributions to non-controlling interest
|
(5,705)
|
(4,753)
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
134,230
|
71,615
|
Increase (decrease) in cash & restricted cash
|
34,216
|
50,008
|
Cash & restricted cash – beginning of period
|
88,843
|
10,453
|
Cash & restricted cash – end of period
|
$ 123,059
|
$ 60,461
|
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information
|
Interest paid on debt
|
3,415
|
1,081
|
Fair value consideration for Green Cloud issuance of shares
|
—
|
810
|
Construction in progress included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
2,771
|
—
|
Noncash deferred financing cost accrual
|
—
|
1,078
|
Warrant consideration in relation to Generate and Yorkville Warrants
|
3,249
|
2,635
|
Noncash financing cost accrual
|
—
|
647
|
Noncash deferred investing fees for joint venture
|
1,307
|
—
|
Noncash membership distribution accrual
|
270
|
—
|
Warrant adjustment
|
682
|
—
|
Noncash non-controlling interest contributions
|
—
|
2,675
|
Noncash activity right-of-use assets adjustment
|
430
|
3,441
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Tables:
Reconciliations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most comparable GAAP financial metric, for historical periods are presented in the table below:
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
2026
|
2025
|
2026
|
2025
|
Net loss
|
$ (34,329)
|
$ (25,787)
|
$ (74,855)
|
$ (40,921)
|
Interest expense
|
1,274
|
1,212
|
5,922
|
3,246
|
Income tax benefit
|
(1,507)
|
(666)
|
(2,678)
|
(1,697)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
5,314
|
4,119
|
15,649
|
11,985
|
EBITDA
|
(29,248)
|
(21,122)
|
(55,962)
|
(27,387)
|
Adjustments: Non-cash or Non-recurring items
|
Stock-based compensation costs
|
15,879
|
1,882
|
35,581
|
5,671
|
Loss on sale of fixed assets and deposit on equipment
|
65
|
780
|
618
|
802
|
Right of first refusal amortization gain
|
(45)
|
—
|
(180)
|
—
|
Accretion of asset retirement obligation
|
164
|
—
|
243
|
—
|
Gain on transformer settlement
|
—
|
—
|
(1,409)
|
—
|
SEPA commitment fee
|
—
|
—
|
250
|
—
|
Fair value adjustment loss (gain)
|
—
|
22,047
|
(246)
|
22,165
|
Fair value on placement agent warrants financing fee
|
—
|
146
|
—
|
146
|
Impairment on fixed assets and intangibles
|
—
|
—
|
70
|
12
|
Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment and revaluation, net
|
5,729
|
(10,107)
|
9,926
|
(10,658)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ (7,456)
|
$ (6,374)
|
$ (11,109)
|
$ (9,249)
The following table represents the Adjusted EBITDA activity between each three-month period from January 1, 2026 through September 30, 2026.
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Three months
|
Three months
|
Three months
|
Net loss
|
$ (17,902)
|
$ (22,624)
|
$ (34,329)
|
Interest expense
|
1,481
|
3,167
|
1,274
|
Income tax benefit
|
(624)
|
(547)
|
(1,507)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
4,603
|
5,732
|
5,314
|
EBITDA
|
(12,442)
|
(14,272)
|
(29,248)
|
Adjustments: Non-cash or Non-recurring items
|
Stock-based compensation costs
|
10,222
|
9,480
|
15,879
|
(Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets and deposits on equipment
|
(32)
|
585
|
65
|
Right of first refusal amortization gain
|
(90)
|
(45)
|
(45)
|
Accretion of asset retirement obligation
|
—
|
79
|
164
|
Gain on transformer settlement
|
—
|
(1,409)
|
—
|
SEPA commitment fee
|
250
|
—
|
—
|
Fair value adjustment, net
|
—
|
(246)
|
—
|
Impairment on fixed assets and intangibles
|
—
|
70
|
—
|
Loss on debt extinguishment and revaluation, net
|
—
|
4,197
|
5,729
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ (2,092)
|
$ (1,561)
|
$ (7,456)
The following table represents the Adjusted EBITDA activity between each three-month period from January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2025.
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Three months
|
Three months
|
Three months
|
Three months
|
Net loss
|
$ (7,354)
|
$ (7,780)
|
$ (25,787)
|
$ (16,070)
|
Interest expense
|
838
|
1,196
|
1,212
|
1,589
|
Income tax benefit
|
(425)
|
(608)
|
(666)
|
(617)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
3,879
|
3,989
|
4,119
|
4,358
|
EBITDA
|
(3,062)
|
(3,203)
|
(21,122)
|
(10,740)
|
Adjustments: Non-cash items or Non-recurring items
|
Stock-based compensation costs
|
1,847
|
1,942
|
1,882
|
4,895
|
Loss on sale of fixed assets and credit on equipment deposits
|
—
|
22
|
780
|
349
|
Fair value on placement agent warrant and financing fees
|
—
|
—
|
146
|
—
|
Fair value adjustment loss
|
118
|
—
|
22,047
|
1,516
|
Impairment on fixed assets
|
—
|
12
|
—
|
—
|
(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment and revaluation, net
|
(551)
|
—
|
(10,107)
|
—
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ (1,648)
|
$ (1,227)
|
$ (6,374)
|
$ (3,980)
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SOURCE Soluna Holdings, Inc.