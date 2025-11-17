Soluna Reports Q3'25 Results

37% Increase in Revenue Sequentially, Gross Profit Increased to 28%, Cash Swells to a Record $60 Million

Soluna Holdings, Inc. ("Soluna" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SLNH), a developer of green data centers for intensive computing applications, including Bitcoin mining and AI, announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251117209594/en/

Soluna Reports Q3-2025 Revenue by Quarter

Soluna Reports Q3-2025 Revenue by Quarter

"This is a new Soluna," said John Belizaire, CEO of Soluna Holdings. "What we achieved in the third quarter reflects the exceptional execution of our small but mighty team. We've proven that our business model works and scales, strengthened our position as a leading Bitcoin hosting provider, and attracted new, world-class capital partners."

Belizaire continued: "We've also strengthened our capital structure to be more flexible and growth-oriented. With this foundation, we now have more firepower to accelerate the growth of our existing business and expand into the fast-growing AI market."

Q3 2025 Operational and Corporate Highlights:

  • $100 Million Credit Facility from Generate Capital Soluna announced the close of a scalable credit facility up to $100 million from Generate Capital. The initial $12.6 million draw in September funded refinancing and construction of active data center projects, with additional capital support for Soluna's 1 gigawatt and expanding pipeline.
  • $20M Secured to Launch Project Kati 1 and Broke Ground – Spring Lane Capital expands its investment in Soluna to fund the first 35 MW of Project Kati, a wind-powered data center site in Texas. Construction began on September 18, 2025.
  • Settlement with NYDIG – As disclosed in our Form 8-K filed September 30, 2025, Soluna reached a settlement with NYDIG, resolving all outstanding matters and clearing the path for future growth and partnership.
  • Regained Nasdaq Compliance Soluna has regained compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements, strengthening our position on the public markets, preserving access to the capital markets, and liquidity for our shareholders.
  • Surpassed 4 EH/s of Hash Rate Under Management – With the commissioning of Dorothy 2 and fleet upgrades deployed across all sites, Soluna surpassed 4 EH/s of hash rate under management.
  • Surpassed One Gigawatt of Clean Computing Projects – With the addition of Project Gladys (150 MW under development, wind) and Project Fei (100 MW under development, solar), Soluna's now exceeds 1 GW of renewable-powered computing in operation, construction, and development. This milestone reflects the scalability of Soluna's behind-the-meter model and marks a major step toward our 2.8 GW long-term roadmap.
  • Expanded Partnership with Galaxy Digital – Galaxy is expected to deploy 48 MW at Project Kati 1, bringing the site's total to 83 MW. This marks Soluna's largest hosting deployment to date and deepens our institutional partnerships.
  • Dorothy 2 Reaches Full Capacity – A 30 MW expansion with a top-tier Bitcoin miner marked the third deployment with this long-standing customer, bringing Project Dorothy 2 to full hosting capacity. Learn more about this milestone here .
  • Strong Capital Formation in Q3 Soluna strengthened its balance sheet with successful capital raises totaling approximately $64 million gross through a combination of equity raises, warrant exercises, project-level equity, and debt.

Third Quarter Finance and Operations Highlights:

  • Record Level Cash Reserves Strengthen Balance Sheet – Cash increased by $45 million to $60.5 million, bolstering our reserves for future investment opportunities.
  • Revenue for the three months increased by 37% or $2.3 million from Q2 2025 to Q3 2025 – driven by new Dorothy 2 customers. Other sites maintained marginal growth in hosting revenue, except for Dorothy 1B, which remained steady.
  • Q3 2025 Gross profit increased to 28%, compared to 19% in Q2 2025 – reflecting strong cost discipline and margin stability, in addition to $400k in one-time electricity credits.
    • Dorothy 1A and Sophie delivered strong gross margins of 43.6% and 68.4%, respectively.
    • Dorothy 1B began a site-level miner fleet upgrade to help improve gross profit.
    • Dorothy 2 commenced customer deployments in Q2, with labor costs ramping ahead of revenue, consistent with planned early-stage operations. Q3 saw a major increase in revenue (+$2M) from Q2.
  • Net loss for the three months increased from Q3 2024 to Q3 2025 by ($17.7 million) – driven by the fair value adjustment of exercised warrants, related to July equity offering, ($22.0 million), and other financing expenses ($4.7 million), offset by the loss on SLC equipment loan and gain on NYDIG debt agreement reported as a net $10.1 million Gain on debt extinguishment and revaluation.
  • Adjusted EBITDA decreased from Q3 2024 to Q3 2025 to ($6.4M) – decreased by $2.9 million from Q3 2024, due to compensation related to 2024 of $1.3 million, and approximately $1.0 million increase in professional fees in Q3 2025.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased from Q3 2024 to Q3 2025 excluding special charges from Cloudco HPE costs, bonus, and Preferred B consent fees and broker fees - by $0.1 million to a positive adjusted EBITDA of $0.1 million , compared to Q3 2024.
  • Q3 2025 capital raised over $64 million gross– from a mix of public market and project-level equity and debt sources to fund our growth, development, and operations.

Q3 2025 Revenue & Cost of Revenue by Project Site

Soluna Digital

(Dollars in thousands) Project Dorothy 1B Project Dorothy 1A Project Dorothy 2 Project Sophie Other Soluna Digital Subtotal

Cryptocurrency mining revenue $

2,769

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

2,769

Data hosting revenue

-

1,650

2,203

1,404

-

5,257

Demand response services

-

-

-

-

389

389

Total revenue

2,769

1,650

2,203

1,404

389

8,415

Cost of cryptocurrency mining, exclusive of depreciation $

1,708

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

1,708

Cost of data hosting revenue, exclusive of depreciation

-

669

1,558

345

88

2,660

Cost of cryptocurrency mining revenue-depreciation

1,053

-

-

-

-

1,053

Cost of data hosting revenue- depreciation

-

261

306

98

-

665

Total cost of revenue $

2,761

$

930

$

1,864

$

443

$

88

$

6,086

Gross Profit $

8

$

720

$

339

$

961

$

301

$

2,329

Gross Profit Margin %

0%

44%

15%

68%

77%

28%

Q3 2024 Revenue & Cost of Revenue by Project Site

Soluna Digital

Soluna Cloud Total
(Dollars in thousands) Project Dorothy 1B Project Dorothy 1A Project Dorothy 2 Project Sophie Other Soluna Digital Subtotal Project Ada

Cryptocurrency mining revenue

$

2,811

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

2,811

$

-

$

2,811

Data hosting revenue

-

3,515

-

756

-

4,271

-

4,271

Demand response services

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

High-performance computing services

-

-

-

-

443

443

-

443

Total revenue

2,811

3,515

-

756

443

7,525

-

7,525

Cost of cryptocurrency mining, exclusive of depreciation

$

1,963

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

1,963

$

-

$

1,963

Cost of data hosting revenue, exclusive of depreciation

-

2,025

-

521

9

2,555

-

2,555

Cost of high-performance computing service revenue

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,859

2,859

Cost of cryptocurrency mining revenue-depreciation

1,076

284

-

152

-

1,512

-

1,512

Cost of data hosting revenue- depreciation

-

Total cost of revenue

$

3,039

$

2,309

$

-

$

673

$

9

$

6,030

$

2,859

$

8,889

Gross Profit

$

(228)

$

1,206

$

-

$

83

$

434

$

1,495

$

(2,859)

$

(1,364)

The audited financial statements and Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 31, 2025, are available online .

Our current Investor Presentation can be found here .

Our 2025 Earnings Power Presentation can be found here .

Soluna's glossary of terms can be found here .

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident," and similar statements. Other examples of forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, (i) statements of Company plans and objectives, including the deployments at Project Kati 1, (ii) statements of future economic performance, and (iii) statements of assumptions underlying other statements about the Company or its business. Soluna may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Soluna's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, further information regarding which is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of the press release, and Soluna undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to figures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), Soluna from time to time may present alternative non-GAAP performance measures, e.g., EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net profit/loss, adjusted earnings per share, free cash flow, both on a company basis and on a project-level basis, among others. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted for stock-based compensation costs, provision for credit losses, loss on sale of fixed assets and credit on equipment deposit, provision for credit losses, impairment on fixed assets, fair value adjustment loss (gain), fair value on placement agent warrants financing fee, and loss (gain) on debt extinguishment and revaluation, net. Project-level measures may not take into account a full allocation of corporate expenses. These measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Alternative performance measures are not subject to GAAP or any other generally accepted accounting principles. Other companies may define these terms in different ways. See our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, for an explanation of how management uses these measures in evaluating its operations. Investors should review the non-GAAP reconciliations provided above and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

About Soluna Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLNH)

Soluna is on a mission to make renewable energy a global superpower using computing as a catalyst. The company designs, develops, and operates digital infrastructure that transforms surplus renewable energy into global computing resources. Soluna's pioneering data centers are strategically co-located with wind, solar, or hydroelectric power plants to support high-performance computing applications, including Bitcoin Mining, Generative AI, and other compute-intensive applications. Soluna's proprietary software MaestroOS(™) helps energize a greener grid while delivering cost-effective and sustainable computing solutions and superior returns. To learn more, visit solunacomputing.com and follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/solunaholdings/
X (formerly Twitter): x.com/solunaholdings
YouTube: youtube.com/c/solunacomputing
Newsletter: bit.ly/solunasubscribe
Resource Center: solunacomputing.com/resources

Soluna regularly posts important information on its website and encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Soluna investor relations and investor resources sections of its website regularly.

Soluna Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of September 30, 2025 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2024

(Dollars in thousands, except per share)

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

Assets

Current Assets:

Cash

$

51,371

$

7,843

Restricted cash

3,630

1,150

Accounts receivable, net (allowance for expected credit losses of $244 at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024)

4,408

2,693

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,522

1,781

Loan commitment assets

3,474

-

Equipment held for sale

-

28

Total Current Assets

66,405

13,495

Restricted cash, noncurrent

5,460

1,460

Other assets

1,090

2,724

Deposits and credits on equipment

813

5,145

Property, plant and equipment, net

63,999

47,283

Intangible assets, net

10,593

17,620

Operating lease right-of-use assets

3,675

313

Total Assets

$

152,035

$

88,040

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current Liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

4,860

$

2,840

Accrued liabilities

12,426

6,785

Accrued interest payable

342

2,275

Contract liability

19,348

20,015

Current portion of debt

9,999

14,444

Income tax payable

71

37

Warrant liability

7,225

-

Customer deposits

1,823

1,416

Operating lease liability

96

61

Total Current Liabilities

56,190

47,873

Other liabilities

2,001

235

Long-term debt

13,254

7,061

Operating lease liability

3,583

252

Deferred tax liability, net

3,542

5,257

Total Liabilities

78,570

60,678

Commitments and Contingencies (Note 10)

Stockholders' Equity:

9.0% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share, $25.00 liquidation preference; authorized 6,040,000; 4,928,545 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and 4,953,545 December 31, 2024

5

5

Series B Preferred Stock, par value $0.0001 per share, authorized 187,500; 62,500 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024

Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, authorized 75,000,000; 64,092,531 shares issued and 64,051,790 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and 10,647,761 shares issued and 10,607,020 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024

64

11

Additional paid-in capital

381,399

315,607

Accumulated deficit

(353,198

)

(314,304

)

Common stock in treasury, at cost, 40,741 shares at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024

(13,798

)

(13,798

)

Total Soluna Holdings, Inc. Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)

14,472

(12,479

)

Non-Controlling Interest

58,993

39,841

Total Stockholders' Equity

73,465

27,362

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

152,035

$

88,040

Soluna Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024

(Dollars in thousands, except per share)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Cryptocurrency mining revenue

$

2,769

$

2,811

$

8,630

$

13,691

Data hosting revenue

5,257

4,271

10,795

14,446

Demand response service revenue

389

443

1,057

1,612

High-performance computing service revenue

-

-

28

-

Total revenue

8,415

7,525

20,510

29,749

Operating costs:

Cost of cryptocurrency mining revenue, exclusive of depreciation

1,708

1,963

5,428

5,687

Cost of data hosting revenue, exclusive of depreciation

2,660

2,555

5,605

6,982

Cost of high-performance computing services

-

2,859

7

2,859

Cost of cryptocurrency mining revenue- depreciation

1,053

1,068

3,200

3,220

Cost of data hosting revenue- depreciation

665

444

1,578

1,320

Total costs of revenue

6,086

8,889

15,818

20,068

Operating expenses:

General and administrative expenses, exclusive of depreciation and amortization

7,708

5,248

19,053

14,625

Depreciation and amortization associated with general and administrative expenses

2,401

2,404

7,207

7,209

Total general and administrative expenses

10,109

7,652

26,260

21,834

Impairment on fixed assets

-

-

12

130

Operating loss

(7,780

)

(9,016

)

(21,580

)

(12,283

)

Interest expense

(1,212

)

(821

)

(3,246

)

(1,694

)

Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment and revaluation, net

10,107

875

10,658

(1,888

)

Loss on sale of fixed assets and credit on equipment deposit

(780

)

-

(802

)

(21

)

Fair value adjustment (loss) gain

(22,047

)

328

(22,165

)

(5,607

)

Other financing expense

(4,746

)

-

(5,203

)

-

Other income (expense), net

5

(6

)

(280

)

(32

)

Loss before income taxes

(26,453

)

(8,640

)

(42,618

)

(21,525

)

Income tax benefit, net

666

547

1,697

1,743

Net loss

(25,787

)

(8,093

)

(40,921

)

(19,782

)

(Less) Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest

1,831

903

2,027

(3,535

)

Net loss attributable to Soluna Holdings, Inc.

$

(23,956

)

$

(7,190

)

$

(38,894

)

$

(23,317

)

Basic and Diluted loss per common share:

Basic & Diluted loss per share

$

(1.14

)

$

(1.56

)

$

(3.29

)

$

(7.15

)

Weighted average shares outstanding (Basic and Diluted)

26,983,023

6,388,335

15,683,072

4,320,546

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

Soluna Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024

Nine Months Ended September 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2025

2024

Operating Activities

Net loss

$

(40,921

)

$

(19,782

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

Depreciation expense

4,866

4,634

Amortization expense

7,119

7,116

Stock-based compensation

5,671

3,286

Deferred income taxes

(1,716

)

(1,806

)

Impairment on fixed assets

12

130

Provision for credit losses

-

611

Amortization of operating lease asset

79

139

(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment and revaluation, net

(10,658

)

1,888

Amortization of deferred financing costs and discount on notes

561

179

Fair value adjustments, including SEPA

22,165

5,607

Fair value on placement warrant financing cost

146

-

Loss on sale of fixed assets and credit on equipment deposit

802

21

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

(1,715

)

536

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(1,741

)

(3,429

)

Other long-term assets

1,608

(5,771

)

Accounts payable

2,020

1,159

Contract liability

(667

)

-

Operating lease liabilities

(75

)

(141

)

Other liabilities and customer deposits

2,173

(811

)

Accrued liabilities and interest payable

6,792

3,022

Net cash used in operating activities

(3,479

)

(3,412

)

Investing Activities

Purchases of property, plant, and equipment

(17,008

)

(3,712

)

Purchases of intangible assets

(92

)

(95

)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment

-

215

Deposits on equipment

(1,028

)

(4,099

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(18,128

)

(7,691

)

Financing Activities

Proceeds from common stock warrant exercises

9,455

2,330

Proceeds from sale of common stock on SEPA

6,176

-

Proceeds from notes

18,434

14,470

Proceeds from sale of common stock on ATM

22,961

-

Proceeds from July equity issuance

4,509

-

Costs associated with July equity issuance

(145

)

-

Payments on notes and deferred financing costs

(6,938

)

(2,261

)

Payments on ATM

(162

)

-

Contributions from non-controlling interest

22,078

5,098

Distributions to non-controlling interest

(4,753

)

(6,694

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

71,615

12,943

Increase in cash & restricted cash

50,008

1,840

Cash & restricted cash – beginning of period

10,453

10,367

Cash & restricted cash – end of period

$

60,461

$

12,207

Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information

Interest paid on debt

1,081

218

Fair value consideration for Green Cloud issuance of shares

810

-

Noncash financing cost accrual

647

-

Noncash deferred financing cost accrual

1,078

-

Warrant consideration in relation to Generate Common Warrant

2,635

-

Warrant consideration in relation to convertible notes and revaluation of warrant liability

-

5,606

Notes converted to common stock

-

5,877

Noncash membership distribution accrual

-

741

Warrant consideration in relation to Soluna Cloud

-

1,440

Noncash non-controlling interest contributions

2,675

250

Noncash activity right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations

3,441

-

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

Segment Information

The following table details revenue, cost of revenues, and other operating costs for the Company's reportable segments for three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, and reconciles to net income (loss) on the consolidated statements of operations:

For the three months ended September 30, 2025

Cryptocurrency

Mining

Data Center

Hosting

High- Performance

Computing Services

Total

Segment Revenue: Revenue from external customers

$

2,769

$

5,257

$

-

$

8,026

Reconciliation of revenue

Demand response service revenue (a)

389

Total consolidated revenue

8,415

Less: Segment cost of revenue

Utility costs

1,237

1,308

-

2,545

Wages, benefits, and employee related costs

167

665

-

832

Facilities and Equipment costs

243

556

-

799

Cost of revenue- depreciation

1,053

665

-

1,718

Other cost of revenue*

123

330

-

453

Total segment cost of revenue

2,823

3,524

-

6,347

General and administrative expenses

3

874

-

877

Impairment on fixed assets

-

-

-

-

Segment operating income (loss)

$

(57

)

$

859

$

-

$

802

For the three months ended September 30, 2024

Cryptocurrency

Mining

Data Center

Hosting

High- Performance

Computing Services

Total

Segment Revenue: Revenue from external customers

$

2,811

4,271

$

-

$

7,082

Reconciliation of revenue

Demand response service revenue (a)

-

-

-

443

7,525

Less: Segment cost of revenue

Utility costs

1,395

1,523

-

2,918

Wages, benefits, and employee related costs

212

516

-

728

Facilities and Equipment costs

268

389

2,859

3,516

Cost of revenue- depreciation

1,068

444

-

1,512

Other cost of revenue*

183

221

-

404

Total segment cost of revenue

3,126

3,093

2,859

9,078

General and administrative expenses

57

804

83

944

Impairment on fixed assets

-

-

-

-

Segment operating income (loss)

$

(372

)

$

374

$

(2,942

)

$

(2,940

)

(a)

Demand response service revenue is included as a reconciling item of total revenue and not included as part of segment gross profit or loss.

*

Other cost of revenue includes insurance, outside service costs and margins, and general costs.

The following table presents the reconciliation of segment operating income (loss) to net income (loss) before taxes:

For the three months ended September 30,

2025

2024

Segment operating income (loss)

$

802

$

(2,940

)

Reconciling Items:

Elimination of intercompany costs

261

189

Other revenue (a)

389

443

General and administrative, exclusive of depreciation and amortization (b)

(6,831

)

(4,304

)

General and administrative, depreciation and amortization

(2,401

)

(2,404

)

Interest expense

(1,212

)

(821

)

(Loss) gain on debt extinguishment and revaluation, net

10,107

875

Other financing expense

(4,746

)

-

Loss on sale of fixed assets and credit on equipment deposit

(780

)

-

Fair value adjustment (loss) gain

(22,047

)

328

Other income (expense), net

5

(6

)

Net loss before taxes

$

(26,453

)

$

(8,640

)

(a)

Demand response service revenue is included as a reconciling item of total revenue and not included as part of segment gross profit or loss.

(b)

The reconciling general and administrative expense, exclusive of depreciation and amortization represent corporate and unallocated general and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024.

The following table details revenue, cost of revenues, and other operating costs for the Company's reportable segments for nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, and reconciles to net income (loss) on the consolidated statements of operations:

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025

Cryptocurrency

Mining

Data Center

Hosting

High-

Performance

Computing

Services

Total

Segment Revenue: Revenue from external customers

$

8,630

$

10,795

$

28

$

19,453

Reconciliation of revenue

Demand response service revenue (a)

1,057

Total consolidated revenue

20,510

Less: Segment cost of revenue

Utility costs

3,927

2,160

-

6,087

Wages, benefits, and employee related costs

588

1,668

7

2,263

Facilities and Equipment costs

701

1,448

-

2,149

Cost of revenue- depreciation

3,200

1,578

-

4,778

Other cost of revenue*

410

839

-

1,249

Total segment cost of revenue

8,826

7,693

7

16,526

General and administrative expenses

62

1,337

270

1,669

Impairment on fixed assets

-

12

-

12

Segment operating income (loss)

$

(258

)

$

1,753

$

(249

)

$

1,246

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024

Cryptocurrency

Mining

Data Center

Hosting

High-

Performance

Computing

Services

Total

Segment Revenue: Revenue from external customers

$

13,691

$

14,446

$

-

$

28,137

Reconciliation of revenue

Demand response service revenue (a)

-

-

-

1,612

29,749

Less: Segment cost of revenue

Utility costs

4,093

4,243

-

8,336

Wages, benefits, and employee related costs

594

1,443

-

2,037

Facilities and Equipment costs

780

1,011

2,859

4,650

Cost of revenue- depreciation

3,220

1,320

-

4,540

Other cost of revenue*

488

530

-

1,018

Total segment cost of revenue

9,175

8,547

2,859

20,581

General and administrative expenses

193

994

141

1,328

Impairment on fixed assets

130

-

-

130

Segment operating income (loss)

$

4,193

$

4,905

$

(3,000

)

$

6,098

(a)

Demand response service revenue is included as a reconciling item of total revenue and not included as part of segment gross profit or loss.

*

Other cost of revenue includes insurance, outside service costs and margins, and general costs.

The following table presents the reconciliation of segment operating income (loss) to net income (loss) before taxes:

For the nine months ended September 30,

2025

2024

Segment operating income

$

1,246

$

6,098

Reconciling Items:

Elimination of intercompany costs

708

513

Other revenue (a)

1,057

1,612

General and administrative, exclusive of depreciation and amortization (b)

(17,384

)

(13,297

)

General and administrative, depreciation and amortization

(7,207

)

(7,209

)

Interest expense

(3,246

)

(1,694

)

Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment and revaluation, net

10,658

(1,888

)

Loss on sale of fixed assets and credit on equipment deposit

(802

)

(21

)

Fair value adjustment loss

(22,165

)

(5,607

)

Other financing expense

(5,203

)

-

Other expense, net

(280

)

(32

)

Net loss before taxes

$

(42,618

)

$

(21,525

)

(a)

Demand response service revenue is included as a reconciling item of total revenue and not included as part of segment gross profit or loss.

(b)

The reconciling general and administrative expense, exclusive of depreciation and amortization represent corporate and unallocated general and administrative expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024.

Gross Profit Breakout:

The following table summarizes the balances for the project sites for cryptocurrency mining revenue, data hosting revenue, high-performance computing service revenue, demand response revenue, cost of cryptocurrency mining revenue, exclusive of depreciation, cost of data hosting revenue, exclusive of depreciation, cost of high-performance computing services, and cost of depreciation during the three months ended September 30, 2025:

Soluna Digital

(Dollars in thousands)

Project

Dorothy 1B

Project

Dorothy 1A

Project

Dorothy 2

Project

Sophie

Other

Total

Cryptocurrency mining revenue

$

2,769

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

2,769

Data hosting revenue

-

1,650

2,203

1,404

-

5,257

Demand response services

-

-

-

-

389

389

Total revenue

2,769

1,650

2,203

1,404

389

8,415

Cost of cryptocurrency mining, exclusive of depreciation

1,708

-

-

-

-

1,708

Cost of data hosting revenue, exclusive of depreciation

-

669

1,558

345

88

2,660

Cost of cryptocurrency mining revenue- depreciation

1,053

-

-

-

-

1,053

Cost of data hosting revenue- depreciation

-

261

306

98

-

665

Total cost of revenue

2,761

930

1,864

443

88

6,086

Gross profit

$

8

$

720

$

339

$

961

$

301

$

2,329

The following table summarizes the balances for the project sites for cryptocurrency mining revenue, data hosting revenue, high-performance computing service revenue, demand response revenue, cost of cryptocurrency mining revenue, exclusive of depreciation, cost of data hosting revenue, exclusive of depreciation, cost of high-performance computing services, and cost of depreciation during the three months ended September 30, 2024:

Soluna Digital

Soluna Cloud

(Dollars in thousands)

Project Dorothy 1B

Project Dorothy 1A

Project Sophie

Other

Soluna

Digital Subtotal

Project

Ada

Total

Cryptocurrency mining revenue

$

2,811

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

2,811

$

-

$

2,811

Data hosting revenue

-

3,515

756

-

4,271

-

4,271

Demand response services

-

-

-

443

443

-

443

High-performance computing services

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total revenue

2,811

3,515

756

443

7,525

-

7,525

Cost of cryptocurrency mining, exclusive of depreciation

1,963

-

-

-

1,963

-

1,963

Cost of data hosting revenue, exclusive of depreciation

-

2,025

521

9

2,555

-

2,555

Cost of high-performance computing service revenue

-

-

-

-

-

2,859

2,859

Cost of cryptocurrency mining revenue- depreciation

1,068

-

-

-

1,068

-

1,068

Cost of data hosting revenue- depreciation

-

292

152

-

444

-

444

Total cost of revenue

3,031

2,317

673

9

6,030

2,859

8,889

Gross (loss) profit

$

(220

)

$

1,198

$

83

$

434

$

1,495

$

(2,859

)

$

(1,364

)

The following table summarizes the balances for the project sites for cryptocurrency mining revenue, data hosting revenue, high-performance computing service revenue, demand response revenue, cost of cryptocurrency mining revenue, exclusive of depreciation, cost of data hosting revenue, exclusive of depreciation, cost of high-performance computing services, and cost of depreciation during the nine months ended September 30, 2025:

Soluna Digital

Soluna Cloud

(Dollars in thousands)

Project Dorothy 1B

Project Dorothy 1A

Project Dorothy 2

Project Sophie

Other

Soluna Digital Subtotal

Project

Ada

Total

Cryptocurrency mining revenue

$

8,630

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

8,630

$

-

$

8,630

Data hosting revenue

-

4,674

2,412

3,709

-

10,795

-

10,795

Demand response services

-

-

-

-

1,057

1,057

-

1,057

High-performance computing services

-

-

-

-

-

-

28

28

Total revenue

8,630

4,674

2,412

3,709

1,057

20,482

28

20,510

Cost of cryptocurrency mining, exclusive of depreciation

5,428

-

-

-

-

5,428

-

5,428

Cost of data hosting revenue, exclusive of depreciation

-

2,405

1,974

1,138

88

5,605

-

5,605

Cost of high-performance computing service revenue

-

-

-

-

-

-

7

7

Cost of cryptocurrency mining revenue- depreciation

3,200

-

-

-

-

3,200

-

3,200

Cost of data hosting revenue- depreciation

-

830

442

306

-

1,578

-

1,578

Total cost of revenue

8,628

3,235

2,416

1,444

88

15,811

7

15,818

Gross (loss) profit

$

2

$

1,439

$

(4

)

$

2,265

$

969

$

4,671

$

21

$

4,692

The following table summarizes the balances for the project sites for cryptocurrency mining revenue, data hosting revenue, high-performance computing service revenue, demand response revenue, cost of cryptocurrency mining revenue, exclusive of depreciation, cost of data hosting revenue, exclusive of depreciation, cost of high-performance computing services, and cost of depreciation during the nine months ended September 30, 2024:

Soluna Digital

Soluna Cloud

(Dollars in thousands)

Project Dorothy 1B

Project Dorothy 1A

Project Sophie

Other

Soluna

Digital

Subtotal

Project

Ada

Total

Cryptocurrency mining revenue

$

13,691

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

13,691

$

-

$

13,691

Data hosting revenue

-

10,623

3,823

-

14,446

-

14,446

Demand response services

-

-

-

1,612

1,612

-

1,612

High-performance computing services

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total revenue

13,691

10,623

3,823

1,612

29,749

-

29,749

Cost of cryptocurrency mining, exclusive of depreciation

$

5,687

-

-

-

5,687

-

5,687

Cost of data hosting revenue, exclusive of depreciation

-

5,520

1,452

10

6,982

-

6,982

Cost of high-performance computing service revenue

-

-

-

-

-

2,859

2,859

Cost of cryptocurrency mining revenue- depreciation

3,220

-

-

-

3,220

-

3,220

Cost of data hosting revenue- depreciation

-

867

453

-

1,320

-

1,320

Total cost of revenue

8,907

6,387

1,905

10

17,209

2,859

20,068

Gross profit

$

4,784

$

4,236

$

1,918

$

1,602

$

12,540

$

(2,859)

$

9,681

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Tables:

Reconciliations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most comparable GAAP financial metric, for historical periods are presented in the table below:

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Net loss

$

(25,787

)

$

(8,093

)

$

(40,921

)

$

(19,782

)

Interest expense

1,212

821

3,246

1,694

Income tax benefit

(666

)

(547

)

(1,697

)

(1,743

)

Depreciation and amortization

4,119

3,916

11,985

11,749

EBITDA

(21,122

)

(3,903

)

(27,387

)

(8,082

)

Adjustments: Non-cash items

Stock-based compensation costs

1,882

1,257

5,671

3,286

Loss on sale of fixed assets and credit on equipment deposit

780

-

802

21

Provision for credit losses

-

367

-

611

Impairment on fixed assets

-

-

12

130

Fair value adjustment loss (gain)

22,047

(328

)

22,165

5,607

Fair value on placement agent warrants financing fee

146

-

146

-

(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment and revaluation, net

(10,107

)

(875

)

(10,658

)

1,888

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(6,374

)

$

(3,482

)

$

(9,249

)

$

3,461

The following table represents the Adjusted EBITDA activity between each three-month period from January 1, 2025 through September 30, 2025.

(Dollars in thousands)

Three months ended

March 31, 2025

Three months ended

June 30, 2025

Three months ended

September 30, 2025

Net loss

$

(7,354

)

$

(7,780

)

$

(25,787

)

Interest expense, net

838

1,196

1,212

Income tax (benefit) expense

(425

)

(608

)

(666

)

Depreciation and amortization

3,879

3,989

4,119

EBITDA

(3,062

)

(3,203

)

(21,122

)

Adjustments: Non-cash items

Stock-based compensation costs

1,847

1,942

1,882

Loss (gain) on sale of fixed assets and credit on equipment deposit

-

22

780

Impairment on fixed assets

-

12

-

Fair value adjustment loss

118

-

22,047

Fair value on placement agent warrant financing fees

-

-

146

(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment and revaluation, net

(551

)

-

(10,107

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(1,648

)

$

(1,227

)

$

(6,374

)

The following table represents the Adjusted EBITDA activity between each three-month period from January 1, 2024 through December 31, 2024.

(Dollars in thousands)

Three months
ended

March 31, 2024

Three months
ended

June 30, 2024

Three months
ended

September 30, 2024

Three months
ended

December 31, 2024

Net loss from continuing operations

$

(2,544

)

$

(9,145

)

$

(8,093

)

$

(38,518

)

Interest expense, net

424

449

821

833

Income tax benefit from continuing operations

(548

)

(649

)

(547

)

(743

)

Depreciation and amortization

3,926

3,909

3,916

3,889

EBITDA

1,258

(5,436

)

(3,903

)

(34,539

)

Adjustments: Non-cash items

Stock-based compensation costs

661

1,368

1,257

2,025

Loss on sale of fixed assets

1

21

-

9

Provision for credit losses

-

244

367

149

Convertible note inducement expense

-

-

-

388

Placement agent release expense

-

-

-

1,000

Loss on contract

-

-

-

28,593

Impairment on fixed assets

130

-

-

-

Fair value loss (gain) adjustment

4,333

1,600

(328

)

100

(Gain) loss) on debt extinguishment and revaluation, net

(1,236

)

4,000

(875

)

(245

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

5,147

$

1,797

$

(3,482

)

$

(2,520

)

Investor Relations
Soluna Holdings, Inc.
ir@soluna.io

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

SolunaSLNHNASDAQ:SLNHFintech Investing
SLNH
The Conversation (0)

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX. Capital Haus, a wealth management firm... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Spartan Metals Commences Trading on the OTCQB under Symbol SPRMF

Drilling results confirm new copper discovery with district scale potential

Equity Metals Extends the No 3 Vein to Depth at the Silver Queen Property, BC

Locksley Enters into Sponsored Research Agreement with Columbia University to Develop Advanced Sustainable Processing Technologies for Rare Earth Elements and Critical Metal Recovery

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Spartan Metals Commences Trading on the OTCQB under Symbol SPRMF

Lithium Investing

Mineral Resources and POSCO Pen Lithium Joint Venture

Copper Investing

Drilling results confirm new copper discovery with district scale potential

Precious Metals Investing

Equity Metals Extends the No 3 Vein to Depth at the Silver Queen Property, BC

Critical Metals Investing

Locksley Enters into Sponsored Research Agreement with Columbia University to Develop Advanced Sustainable Processing Technologies for Rare Earth Elements and Critical Metal Recovery

Base Metals Investing

Juggernaut Receives 5 Year Drill Permit For 100% Controlled Big One Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.

Base Metals Investing

Noble Minerals Acquires a Rare Earth Property in the vicinity of the Montviel Rare Earth Resource, Quebec, Canada